Arenz aims to fire up 2026 campaign

Pedal Down Promotions

April 15, 2026 – On the heels of a breakthrough campaign that garnered national headlines, Travis Arenz of Sheboygan Falls, Wis. is ready to take his show on the road for another season of 410 Sprint Car competition at dirt tracks throughout the Upper Midwest region.

The Travis Arenz Motorsports Team is preparing to push off the 2026 campaign with the Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association season opener at Maquoketa Speedway in Maquoketa, Iowa, this Saturday, April 18.

Arenz’s big 2025 season was highlighted by an improbable upset victory in the High Limit Racing Rayce Rudeen Foundation main event at 141 Speedway in Francis Creek, Wis., on Thursday, June 5, which netted him a $26,000 payday and the added acclaim that comes with scoring a national tour win.

The two-time Midwest Sprint Car Association and Plymouth Dirt Track Racing 360 Sprint Car champion also tallied a pair of victories in 2025 IRA competition at The Plymouth Dirt Track on May 17 and 141 Speedway on Sept. 13.

Despite missing three races, Arenz finished the 2025 campaign eighth in the final IRA point standings.

Arenz, who has amassed a total of 74 career main event victories to date, capped the 2025 campaign with three A-main victories, five podium showings, nine top-five results, 14 top-10 finishes, six heat race victories, 13 dash appearances, three dash victories, and one fast qualifier award in 24 completed events.

“We are looking at doing 80 percent of the IRA races,” Arenz said. “We also plan on running with the [World of] Outlaws a few times and maybe some MOWA [Midwest Open Wheel Association] shows as well.

“I don’t have a set schedule this year,” he said. “I’m just going week to week. Right now, I’m planning on around 30 races.”

Additional information about the Travis Arenz Motorsports team can be found on the team’s Facebook and X (Twitter) pages.

The 2026 Travis Arenz Motorsports sponsorship partners include Service One Transportation Inc., Don and Lynn Kiel, Professional Plating Inc., Pfeffer Trucking, Oostburg Concrete, Wittkopf Family Funeral Homes, Carbliss, Pallet Works, Oostburg State Bank, Sonntag Plumbing, Jensen Sales and Service, Fastenal, Roth’s Auto Restoration, Lake Auto Glass, Arenz Auto Detailing, Hair Fellers Barbershop, and Duehring Tax Service.

Travis Arenz Motorsports Sponsor Showcase – Don and Lynn Kiel

Don and Lynn Kiel’s first date was at a race at The Plymouth Dirt Track in Plymouth, Wis., in June 1998, and they have been together ever since, marrying on Feb. 14, 2005. Lynn spent her working career in the banking industry, retiring in 2017 after 39 years as an assistant vice president at a local Manitowoc bank.

Lynn’s interest in racing started when she attended the races at the 141 Speedway as a child with her dad, Andy Endries. RIP ANDY!

Don’s interest in racing started when he bought Dean Divine’s Modified in the early 1970s. Don’s driving experience involved Modifieds and Mini Sprints, as well as 360 Sprint Cars at Manitowoc Expo Speedway in 2011 and 2012.

Don spent four years in the United States Air Force, enlisting the night of his graduation party. He was honorably discharged after four years in 1967 as an Airman First Class. Don was a Minuteman Missile electrician serving as team chief his last year and got to take part in the test firing of four Minuteman Missiles at Vandenburg Air Force Base in Lompoc, Calif. Don was based at F. E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyo. for 41 months.

Don started flying in Cheyenne at the age of 19, secured his first flying job three days after his honorable discharge from the U.S. Air Force at age 22, and retired at age 60. He retired as Senior Captain on the 300-passenger Airbus A330-300 flying to London, Paris, Rome, Amsterdam, and Frankfurt. He has logged over 30,000 hours of flying time with a lot of stories to tell.

For a glimpse of Don’s career, Google Don Kiel Wisconsin Aviation Hall of Fame. For a view of his favorite aircraft that he owned for four years, check out the Warbird Takeoff by looking up Beech 18 Takeoff Great Radial Engine Sound on YouTube. Click on the 32-second video. Don and Lynn continue to fly his 1952 Cessna 170B, both on wheels and skis in the winter.

Don loves to say, “It’s pretty cool when your vocation and avocation are one and the same!”

“We started out sponsoring Travis Arenz by buying him a set of rear tires five years ago, and the rest is history,” Don Kiel said. “Travis is a very talented racer, from the tiniest detail to the actual racing. I love to watch Travis feel the track out and then work his magic. I sponsor Travis as I feel he is one of the best!”

Pedal Down Promotions is a full-service public relations and media services company devoted to helping its clients effectively communicate with targeted audiences through press releases, newsletters, profile and feature articles, website and social media content development, printed media, editing and layout, graphic design, and book publishing services.

For more information on Pedal Down Promotions, email pedaldownpromotions@gmail.com, visit www.pedaldownpromo.com, or call 920-323-7970.

Travis Arenz Motorsports

2026 Upcoming Schedule

Saturday, April 18 – Maquoketa Speedway, Maquoketa, Iowa (IRA)

Travis Arenz Motorsports

2025 Statistics

Total Events – 24

IRA Events – 21

World of Outlaws Events – 2

High Limit Events – 1

A-Main Victories – 3

Podium Finishes – 5

Top Five A-Main Finishes – 9

Top 10 A-Main Finishes – 14

Top 15 A-Main Finishes – 16

Top 20 A-Main Finishes – 18

Heat Race Victories – 6

B-Main Victories – 0

Dash Appearances – 13

Dash Victories – 3

Fast Qualifier Awards – 1

IRA Point Standings Finish – 8th

Travis Arenz Motorsports

Career Highlights

2008-2025

Total Career A-Main Victories – 74

Outlaw Compact 4-Cylinder A-Main Victories – 20

IMCA Northern Sport Mod/B Mod A-Main Victories – 20

MSA/PDTR 360 Sprint Car A-Main Victories – 30

High Limit Racing 410 Sprint Car A-Main Victories – 1

IRA 410 Sprint Car A-Main Victories – 3

2013 Plymouth Dirt Track Racing Outlaw Compact 4-Cylinder Champion

2016 141 Speedway Northern Sport Mod Champion

2021 Plymouth Dirt Track Racing 360 Sprint Car Champion

2021 Midwest Sprint Car Association 360 Sprint Car Champion

2022 Plymouth Dirt Track Racing 360 Sprint Car Champion

2022 Midwest Sprint Car Association 360 Sprint Car Champion

2023 Interstate Racing Association 410 Sprint Car Apple Cup Rookie Award