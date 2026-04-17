DRYDENE PARTNERS WITH HIGH LIMIT RACING FOR THE STOCKYARD STAMPEDE

From High Limit Racing

Mooresville. N.C. (April 16, 2026) – Drydene and its parent company, RelaDyne, have partnered with Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing as the title and presenting sponsor of the Drydene Stockyard Stampede – Powered by RelaDyne at the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track on April 30 and May 2. One of the most popular events on the High Limit schedule, the Drydene Stockyard Stampede – Powered by RelaDyne is part of a major motorsports weekend at the Fort Worth track, also featuring the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and NASCAR Cup Series.

RelaDyne, one of the nation’s leading providers of lubricants, fuel, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), and industrial reliability services, is the parent company of Drydene, its commercial and industrial brand. The company’s support of Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing expands its already substantial involvement in motorsports, including its entitlement of the NASCAR Cup Series at COTA, branded as the DuraMAX Texas Grand Prix, an ongoing partnership with Shark Racing and the World of Outlaws, recent non-wing Sprint Car sponsorship of Wesley Smith Racing, and the multi-car Chili Bowl team Petty Performance Racing.

“Our entitlement of the Drydene Stockyard Stampede allows us to showcase what our Drydene brand stands for – hard work in demanding environments and consistent performance, day in and day out,” said Mike Cooper, Chief Commercial Officer of RelaDyne. “Like the customers we serve, Drydene is built on pride, reliability, and an innovative spirit. This partnership is a natural extension of our continued growth in motorsports, and we’re excited to support the event with on-track activations and experiences alongside our partners and customers.”

The Drydene Stockyard Stampede – Powered by RelaDyne has become a staple event on the Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing schedule and was the first to feature both NASCAR and the national sprint car series together in one weekend. The two-day event kicks-off five straight nights of racing at Texas Motor Speedway and marries the NASCAR fanbase with the ever-growing dirt fandom.

This year’s event will be showcased to a larger audience away from the track as well. Thursday’s preliminary night will be simulcast on FloRacing and The NASCAR Channel, marking the first Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing event on the primarily stock car FAST channel. Saturday’s Drydene Stockyard Stampede – Powered by RelaDyne finale will be streamed live on FloRacing, and the FloRacing 24/7 FAST Channel available on Amazon Prime, Fubo, YouTube, and The Roku Channel.

“The saying that ‘everything is bigger in Texas’ really is true during race weekend at Texas Motor Speedway,” said Kendra Jacobs, Chief Marketing Officer at Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing. “The Stockyard Stampede is one of our favorite race weekends of the year. The energy is high. We’re continuing to make NASCAR fans dirt track fans. This event keeps piquing that interest level every year – at the track and at home.

“Drydene has a deep-rooted and extensive understanding of motorsports. Their decision to support High Limit and the Stockyard Stampede is both meaningful and gratifying. It’s a testament to the strength and momentum of the event and the weekend that Texas Motor Speedway has created.”

RelaDyne and Drydene are also using this event to kick off Drydene Motorsports May – a month-long celebration of the brand’s deep-rooted presence in racing. Drydene has a longstanding history of supporting motorsports across multiple platforms. Through these partnerships, Drydene continues to align its brand with performance, durability, and the hardworking teams and drivers who represent it on and off the track.

Pennsylvania’s Brent Marks won the 2025 Stockyard Stampede preliminary night event. The finale saw a battle between NASCAR Cup Champion Kyle Larson and eventual High Limit Racing champion Rico Abreu with Abreu coming out on top and donning the famed cowboy hat in Victory Lane.

Pit passes, suite and grandstand tickets for the Drydene Stockyard Stampede – Powered by RelaDyne on April 30 and May 2 are now available for pre-purchase online. Children 12 and under are free each night in general admission seating. For event updates, ticket information, off-track events and more, follow High Limit Racing on X, Instagram and Facebook.

For more information about Drydene and RelaDyne, visit their website and follow Team Drydene on Facebook, X, TikTok, and Instagram. Learn more about Drydene and RelaDyne’s involvement in motorsports here.

FloRacing fans are encouraged to watch all the races and more on the updated FloSports Connected TV app, which features enhanced discoverability and streaming capabilities. FloSports is also available on the web and for download on mobile devices (iOS and Android) via the FloSports app. To watch FloRacing and gain access to more than 1,000 races annually, subscribe by visiting floracing.com/signup.

About Drydene

For more than a century Drydene lubricants have been made in America and made to last – paving the way on our highways, in our fields, and on the production line. And we’re still here today, doing what we do best: helping America Get the Job Done. Drydene products are built with ALL Technology®, Advanced Lubricity Life chemistry, to meet and exceed the demands of today’s modern heavy-duty commercial and industrial equipment. Drydene offers a complete line of commercial and industrial lubricants, including engine oils, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), transmission fluids, grease, and hydraulic and gear oils. Learn more at Drydene.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

About RelaDyne

RelaDyne is the nation’s largest seller of lubricants and a market leader in fuel, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) and industrial reliability services, serving industrial, commercial and automotive businesses across North America. Founded in 2010 through the merger of four industry leaders, RelaDyne has grown to more than 190 locations through a strategic track record of acquiring top-performing companies. Our mission is simple: deliver lubrication excellence that drives reliability, efficiency, and profitability for our customers. By understanding the unique needs of every partner, our dedicated Associates act as an extension of their operations, providing unmatched products, services, and expertise. Learn more at RelaDyne.com or find us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

About High Limit Racing:

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Founded by NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and six-time national sprint car series champion Brad Sweet, High Limit Racing is a premier sprint car series in the United States. High Limit Racing’s mission is to improve the sprint car ecosystem and create growth opportunities for drivers, teams, and tracks, all while providing highly entertaining, time efficient events. High Limit Racing events are streamed live on FloRacing, with select events also on FS1, Amazon Prime, The Roku Channel and The NASCAR Channel. For more information, visit highlimitracing.com.