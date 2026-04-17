Severe Storms Postpone Friday’s Hasty Bake Kansas City Clash at Lakeside Speedway

KANSAS CITY, KANS. (April 17, 2026) – The third annual Hasty Bake Charcoal Grills Kansas City Clash will have to wait for a different day as Mother Nature has put a dampener on the barbecue. With multiple forecast models calling for severe weather including damaging winds, large hail, and potentially powerful tornadoes, Friday’s race has been called off in the best interest of safety.

The event will be made up on Friday, October 10 with all pre-purchased tickets still valid for that date when Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing returns to Lakeside Speedway. Any questions regarding ticketing can be e-mailed to tickets@highlimitracing.com.

Up next for Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing is the third annual Diamond Classic at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo. on Saturday, April 18. After that, the series returns to live television network programming on FS1 with the Speedway Motors Spring Jackpot at Nebraska’s Eagle Raceway – marking the second Roto-Rooter Midweek Series event on Tuesday, April 21.

Fans can buy tickets to all upcoming races at HighLimitRacing.com – remember, every pre-sale ticket purchase enters you to be selected for the DURST Dice Roll.

As always, every lap of the action will be streamed on FloRacing, the exclusive streaming partner of Kubota High Limit Racing. For more information and to subscribe to FloRacing, go to www.floracing.com/highlimit.

Article Credit: Brian Walker

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Championship Points

High Limit Series as of 3/27/2026

Pos Competitor Points

1 Tanner Thorson 542

2 Aaron Reutzel 521

3 Rico Abreu 482

4 Giovanni Scelzi 482

5 Tyler Courtney 467

6 Kerry Madsen 438

7 Justin Peck 425

8 Brent Marks 392

9 Daison Pursley 391

10 Tanner Holmes 388

View Full Points