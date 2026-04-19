DANNER SLIDES WAY TO VICTORY ﻿IN BRIDGEPORT USAC EAST COAST OPENER

By Kurt Bettler

Swedesboro, New Jersey (April 18, 2026)………Allentown, Pennsylvania’s Briggs Danner rolled into New Jersey’s Bridgeport Motorsports Park with one goal – win.

He got it, but not without a full-throttle fight from start to finish.

Jonathan Swanson led the field to green in the 2026 USAC East Coast opener presented by Baer Den Farms, pacing the first seven circuits of the 25-lapper. But the early spotlight didn’t stay there long. The “Thriller” Kenny Miller III wasted no time slicing forward from fourth to grab the lead on lap eight.

Behind him, the pressure was building. Danner was on the move from eighth, while defending series champ Steven Drevicki charged from sixth – two heavy hitters zeroing in fast.

A lap 12 caution for Jason Cherry reset the field, but by lap 16, traffic turned the race into a chess match at full speed. Danner and Miller went to war, threading through lapped cars with precision and aggression as Danner rose to the lead on lap 16.

Drevicki stayed glued to the fight, keeping the leaders honest and ready to capitalize. Further back, Olivia Thayer turned heads with a charge from 22nd after transferring through the semi, and Bruce Buckwalter Jr. stayed steady inside the top 10 despite a tough redraw.

But up front, it was Danner’s moment.

Through traffic, with Miller throwing everything he had at him, Danner made the decisive moves when it mattered most, sliding, gripping, and powering his way to victory lane in the Hogue Enterprises No. 39 backed by E. Schneider & Sons and Aw Shucks Roasted Corn.

Miller crossed in second, strong but hungry for more. Drevicki showed championship form in third, keeping the pressure on throughout. Brendan Hires finished fourth, marking his best career run with USAC, and Christian Bruno impressed in his new 3BC ride, charging to fifth.

USAC EAST COAST SPRINT CARS PRESENTED BY BAER DEN FARMS RACE RESULTS: April 18, 2026 – Bridgeport Motorsports Park – Swedesboro, New Jersey

BDB GRAPHICS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, starting positions in parentheses, top 5 transfer to the feature) 1. Kenny Miller III (#23m Miller) (4), 2. Briggs Danner (#39 Hogue) (7), 3. Joe Kata (#10 Kata) (1), 4. Tommy Kunsman (#21K Kunsman) (6), 5. Ed Aikin (#7 Butler-Aikin) (5), 6. Jake Galloway (#27G Galloway) (8), 7. Frank Frasco (#186 Frasco) (2), 8. Patrick Chilmonik (#1 Chilmonik) (3). NT

E. SCHNEIDER & SONS SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, starting positions in parentheses, top 5 transfer to the feature) 1. Bruce Buckwalter Jr. (#83 Buckwalter) (5), 2. Richy Carnathan (#64 Carnathan) (1), 3. David Swanson (#117 Swanson) (3), 4. Jared Kreider (#24 Kreider) (7), 5. Dan Malley (#H20 Malley) (2), 6. Jason Cherry (#67 Cherry) (4), 7. Dirk Rimrott (#4 Rimrott) (6), 8. Ryan Roulette (#67R Roulette) (8). NT

BOULEVARD TRUCK REPAIR THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, starting positions in parentheses, top 5 transfer to the feature) 1. Steven Drevicki (#19 Drevicki) (6), 2. Brendan Hires (#2 Danner) (2), 3. Ronald Helmick (#22R Helmick) (5), 4. Matthew Swift (#03 Swift) (1), 5. J.R. Fulper (#67 Fulper) (7), 6. Larry McVay (#51 Kelly) (4), 7. Olivia Thayer (#39T Thayer) (3), 8. Shane Braxton (#35 Braxton) (8). NT

CAN-AM FOURTH HEAT: (8 laps, starting positions in parentheses, top 5 transfer to the feature) 1. Jonathan Swanson (#17 Swanson) (1), 2. Christian Bruno (#3BC Franckowiak) (5), 3. Stan Ploski III (#27 Ploski) (4), 4. Kyle Spence (#42 Fraker) (8), 5. Anthony Foscone Jr. (#14 Foscone) (6), 6. Heidi Hedin (#3H Hedin) (2), 7. Greg Shepsis (#75 Shepsis) (7), 8. Joey Crilly (#22 Crilly) (3). NT

BOULEVARD TRUCK REPAIR SEMI: (8 laps, starting positions in parentheses, top 4 transfer to the feature) 1. Jason Cherry (2), 2. Olivia Thayer (7), 3. Shane Braxton (11), 4. Jake Galloway (1), 5. Joey Crilly (12), 6. Heidi Hedin (4), 7. Ryan Roulette (10), 8. Greg Shepsis (8), 9. Larry McVay (3), 10. Dirk Rimrott (6). NT

BAER DEN FARMS FEATURE: (25 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Briggs Danner (8), 2. Kenny Miller III (4), 3. Steven Drevicki (6), 4. Brendan Hires (2), 5. Christian Bruno (7), 6. Jonathan Swanson (1), 7. Joe Kata (9), 8. Tommy Kunsman (13), 9. Bruce Buckwalter Jr. (5), 10. Kyle Spence (16), 11. Stan Ploski III (12), 12. J.R. Fulper (19), 13. Olivia Thayer (22), 14. Jared Kreider (14), 15. Jake Galloway (24), 16. Matthew Swift (15), 17. Dan Malley (18), 18. Richy Carnathan (3), 19. Jason Cherry (21), 20. Ed Aikin (17), 21. Shane Braxton (23), 22. Ronald Helmick (11), 23. David Swanson (10), 24. Anthony Foscone Jr. (20). NT

**Patrick Chilmonik flipped during the first heat. Greg Shepsis flipped during the semi.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-7 Jonathan Swanson, Laps 8-15 Kenny Miller III, Laps 16-25 Briggs Danner.

USAC EAST COAST SPRINT CARS PRESENTED BY BAER DEN FARMS POINTS: 1-Briggs Danner-77, 2-Kenny Miller III-75, 3-Steven Drevicki-72, 4-Brendan Hires-68, 5-Christian Bruno-65, 6-Jonathan Swanson-63, 7-Joe Kata-58, 8-Tommy Kunsman-54, 9-Bruce Buckwalter Jr.-54, 10-Kyle Spence-48.

NEXT USAC EAST COAST SPRINT CARS PRESENTED BY BAER DEN FARMS RACE: April 24, 2026 – Bedford Speedway – Bedford, Pennsylvania

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Hoosier Tire Winner: J.R. Fulper

Fast Time of the Night Presented by Bitner Auto: Briggs Danner

Hot Lap Fast Time Presented by Radical: Steven Drevicki

C & C Landscape Hard Charger: Olivia Thayer

J & W Custom Homes Best 305 or Crate: Stan Ploski III

JPA Hard Luck Award: David Swanson