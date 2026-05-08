American Sprint Car Series Cancels Saturday at Paducah for Lack of On-Site Safety Equipment

By Matt Skipper

PADUCAH, KY (May 7, 2026) — With a lack of safety equipment readily available on-site at Paducah International Raceway for the Mother’s Day Salute, American Sprint Car Series officials have decided to cancel their portion of Saturday’s event.

The decision was made in the best interests of driver and fan safety at the track. The Series’ safety policy mandates a level of safety equipment that the track was unable to meet at this time. The event will not be made up.

After Friday’s competition at Benton Speedway, the Series will turn its focus towards Salt City Speedway on Saturday night, May 30.

For more info about the 2026 American Sprint Car Series schedule, CLICK HERE.

Where can you watch every lap of the American Sprint Car Series? Live on DIRTVision.