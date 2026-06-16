Huge Money and High Car Count Headline $150k-to-Win Hefty Seed Huset’s Hustle and $300k-to-Win BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals This Week at Huset’s Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (June 15, 2026) – The top stars in winged sprint car racing will converge upon Huset’s Speedway this week for the 5th annual BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals.

The four-day spectacle showcases the $150,000-to-win Hefty Seed Huset’s Hustle on Wednesday and Thursday followed by the $300,000-to-win BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals. Both preliminary nights on Wednesday and Friday pay $20,000 to win.

Additionally, there is a $100,000 High Bank Bounty bonus that will be awarded if any driver who isn’t a full-time World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series competitor captures Saturday’s finale – making it a $400,000 top prize.

Michael “Buddy” Kofoid has won the last three and five of the last seven World of Outlaws races at the track, including the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals each of the last two years as well as the Hefty Seed Huset’s Hustle last season.

World of Outlaws points leader David Gravel is the 2023 BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals champion with Sheldon Haudenschild claiming the inaugural title in 2022.

Carson Macedo, Donny Schatz, Logan Schuchart, Spencer Bayston and Bill Balog are fellow Outlaws with at least one Series triumph at the track.

Giovanni Scelzi, Tyler Courtney, Kerry Madsen and Daison Pursley are drivers ranked in the top top 10 of the Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing championship standings who are scheduled to compete along with High Limit Racing full-timers Hank Davis and Chase Randall.

Defending Huset’s Speedway champion Ryan Timms, who won the track’s most recent event on Sunday, is part of a strong contingent of Midwest contenders that also includes Mark Dobmeier, Austin McCarl, Kaleb Johnson, Brian Brown and current Huset’s Speedway points leader Christopher Thram to name a few.

More than 50 drivers have either pre-entered or told track officials that they will be competing. An overview of the format with 49 or more drivers competing during the two preliminary nights (Wednesday and Friday) is:

Drivers will be split into two qualifying groups with three heat races per group. The heat races will have an inversion of six, meaning the quickest qualifier lines up sixth. Points will be tabulated from qualifying and heat race results with the top four drivers in each group advancing into the dash and the top 10 in each group into the A Main. The C Main will transfer the top two finishers into the back of the B Main, which will transfer the top four into the back of the A Main.

Preliminary points will line up six heat races straight up to open the programs on Thursday and Saturday. The heat race winners will be locked into the $1,000-to-win Unique Movers King of the Hill to determine the first three rows of the main event. Drivers who finished second and third in the heat races are locked into the A Main and will redraw among their finishing position group (second-place finishers starting in positions seven through 12 and third-place finishers starting in positions 13 through 18). The top four transfer out of the C Main to the back of the B Main and the top six in the B Main will make up the final three rows of the A Main lineup.

The gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps slated for 7 p.m. each night.

Single-day and multiple-day tickets as well as camping spots can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

There are numerous events around the facility throughout this week, including the High Bank Nationals Parking Lot Pre-Party on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Pizza Ranch in Brandon. Drivers will be on site along with their apparel trailers. Children 10-years-old and younger eat free with a paying adult. There is a 20 percent discount for anyone wearing a racing t-shirt.

Additionally, the Hideaway Bar has a buy one, get one free from 3 p.m. to close and will host Todd Casilli from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the patio.

Make sure to follow the Huset’s Speedway social media channels for the daily activities.

UP NEXT –

Wednesday and Thursday for the $150,000-to-win Hefty Seed Huset’s Hustle and Friday and Saturday for the $300,000-to-win BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

X: http://www.x.com/HusetsSpeedway

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is home to the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals, which runs June 17-20 and features two six-figure payouts that week. The dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D., hosts a variety of events from Mother’s Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee national events and a strong Sunday Night weekly program. Check out the complete schedule and get more information about Huset’s Speedway at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com.