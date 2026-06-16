Starks Delivers Wins at Skagit Speedway and Grays Harbor Raceway

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ELMA, Wash. (June 16, 2026) – Trey Starks produced a pair of feature victories and a trio of top 10s during a tripleheader weekend in Washington.

Starks set quick time, powered from fourth to second place and won the 360ci winged sprint car main event on Saturday at Skagit Speedway in Burlington, Wash. It increased his lead in the track’s championship standings to 66 points.

“We drew the No. 2 in the feature redraw so our draws are coming back around lately,” he said. “I tried to take advantage of the good draw. I wanted to get out and set my pace. I got to traffic and was able to be really efficient. We had a long green-flag run and built up a seven-second lead. Then we had a couple of restarts at the end and I just focused on hitting my marks. It was great to win the final race at Skagit before Dirt Cup.”

Starks ventured to Grays Harbor Raceway for a pair of NARC King of the West Sprint Car Series shows starting on Sunday.

“We qualified fourth quickest and had to win the heat race from the pole position,” he said. “I got the jump and won the heat, which put us in the dash. I got a good dash draw to start on the outside of the front row. I was able to get the jump to take the lead. That was nice to be able to control the start of the feature from the pole. I got the jump on the initial start and tried to move around where the track was moving. It started on the bottom and then moved to the top. I fought through traffic and we had a handful of restarts to navigate. I fired off good and stayed out in front. This race last year, I didn’t navigate traffic well enough and it cost us the win. I didn’t want to do that again. It felt good to earn the win as we don’t get to race in Elma very much anymore and we were up against some really good competition.”

The back-to-back victories gave Starks his 13th consecutive top-five result to open the season, which was the best run of his career.

The action wrapped up on Monday at Grays Harbor Raceway, where Starks qualified second quickest, placed fourth in a heat race, finished sixth in the dash and ended the night eighth in the A Main.

“We went out late and had a really good qualifying effort,” he said. “We were second quickest on a track that seemed like it was falling off. We did what we needed in the heat race and then drew the No. 5 for the dash. I didn’t get a good start so that put us sixth. The track was hard on tires and we kind of gambled on what we were doing as it was a good opportunity to try something for the feature. We just didn’t have the car speed we needed. We floated around the top 10 and climbed to sixth before a late-race restart. There was spotty rubber and I misjudged and two cars got by. That was a bummer, but we knew we were experimenting. We definitely learned some things there.”

Next up for Starks will be the 54th annual Skagit Casino Resort Jim Raper Memorial Super Dirt Cup this Thursday through Saturday at Skagit Speedway. He captured the prestigious event last year.

“With two wins on the weekend, it gives us a lot of confidence going into Dirt Cup,” he said. “We have car speed and that’s a big one. I think expectations are high. I’m putting a fair amount of pressure on myself to back it up. We’ve been strong this year so I think we have a good chance. There will be a lot of heavy hitters, but that doesn’t change anything for us. We have to do our job and have things go our way.”

QUICK RESULTS –

June 13 – Skagit Speedway in Burlington, Wash. – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 2 (4); Feature: 1 (2).

June 14 – Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma, Wash. – Qualifying: 4; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 1 (2); Feature: 1 (1).

June 15 – Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma, Wash. – Qualifying: 2; Heat race: 4 (4); Dash: 6 (5); Feature: 8 (6).

SEASON STATS –

14 races, 6 wins, 13 top fives, 14 top 10s, 14 top 15s, 14 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Thursday through Saturday at Skagit Speedway in Burlington, Wash., for the 54th annual Skagit Casino Resort Jim Raper Memorial Super Dirt Cup

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.StarksRacing.com

X: https://twitter.com/Starks55Trey

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TreyStarksRacing?fref=ts