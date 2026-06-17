PERRIS HOSTS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR 555TH EVENT SATURDAY

By Lance Jennings

JUNE 16, 2026… This Saturday, June 20th, the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Cars will rumble at Perris Auto Speedway. Presented by Heimark Distributing and Anheuser Busch, the 555th event in series history will also showcase the PASSCAR Super Stocks, PASSCAR Street Stocks, and PASSCAR American Factory Stocks. Located at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris, California at the Lake Perris Fairgrounds, the Spectator Gates at “America’s Premier Dirt Track” will open at 5:00pm and racing is scheduled for 7:05pm. For more event information, visit the track’s website at perrisautospeedway.com or call 951.940.0134. Advance tickets are available online at tix.com/ticket-sales/perris/7.

Early arriving fans can meet National Sprint Car Hall of Fame driver and five-time CRA Champion, Jimmy Oskie at the PAS Sports Bar. Jimmy will sign photos of him piloting the famed JFK Company Sprint Car owned by Jack and Wilda Kindoll. Noted as one of the most decorated sprint car drivers on the West Coast and the original California Racing Association (CRA), Oskie has 58 career wins, 56 trophy dash victories, and 29 fast time awards. Jimmy also scored a victory with the Northern Auto Racing Club (NARC) at Calistoga on May 4, 1969.

All fans will have a chance to win one of three bicycles that will be given away at intermission along with a kids dance contest. There is something for everyone during the night of family fun.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– TIRE RULE: The Hoosier 105/16 Medium or Medium 1 is the only approved right rear tire. Only SC12 left rear tires will be permitted and front tires must be Hoosier.

– RULE BOOK: The series rule book is online at usacracing.com.

– ROLLS SCAFFOLD 360 CHALLENGE: The top finishing 360 Sprint Car is eligible for an extra $360 per night if they finish in the top-six. If there are multiple 360s in the top-six, then the bonus will go to the highest finishing 360 in that main event. If the award is not claimed, then the pot will increase by an additional $360 at the next race until there is a winner. Once the bonus is earned, the process will start over until it is won again. If the award has not been won or whatever money is left over at season’s end will then be divided among the top three in points running a 360 engine.

Since March 6, 2004, Perris Auto Speedway has hosted 272 USAC/CRA Sprint Car events and forty-eight drivers have claimed “home track” victories. Ten-time champion, “The Demon” Damion Gardner leads all drivers with fifty-one Perris wins as R.J. Johnson (twice) and Ricky Lewis have claimed season victories at the Lake Perris Fairgrounds. Nic Faas set the 1-lap track record of 15.833 on February 25, 2012 and the complete Perris USAC/CRA win list is at the end of this release.

Heading to the thirteenth point race, two-time and defending USAC/CRA champion R.J. Johnson of Laveen, Arizona has a 155-point advantage over the competition. Driving the Petty Performance Racing #1P Avanti Windows & Doors / Apache Transport Sherman, Johnson finished fourth at Santa Maria on June 6th. To date, the multi-time Arizona Sprint Car Champion has three feature wins, six Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, five heat race victories, twelve top-10 finishes, and 47 feature laps led on the season. Currently ranked seventh with fourteen career wins, the second generation driver will be looking for another win at Perris Auto Speedway.

After finishing third at Santa Maria, “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams of Yorba Linda, California has climbed to second in the USAC/CRA point standings. Racing the Tom & Christy Dunkel #17W Inland Rigging / Maxima Oil Triple X, Williams has posted four heat race victories, nine top-10 finishes, and three feature laps led on the year. Currently tied with Ryan Bernal and Matt Mitchell with eleven career wins, the former co-rookie of the year will have his sights on a victory this Saturday night.

Camarillo, California’s Ricky Lewis ranks third in the chase for the USAC/CRA championship. Driving for three teams and most recently the Chris Bonneau owned #15 Priced Right Auto Sales / Australian Outback Plants DRC, Lewis skipped the June 6th event at Santa Maria. At press time, Ricky has six feature wins, three Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, four hard charger awards, nine top-10 finishes, and 91 feature laps led to his credit. Currently ranked sixth overall with eighteen career triumphs, Ricky might skip Perris to race in the Midwest.

After placing eighth at Santa Maria on June 6th, Verne Sweeney of Lomita, California has climbed to fourth in the championship point standings. Piloting the Rachel Guerrero owned #98 Doug’s Auto Body / Bill’s Jerky DRC, Sweeney has recorded one heat race victory and six top-10 finishes in the campaign. This Saturday, the veteran driver will be looking for a victory at Perris Auto Speedway.

Westminster, California’s Brecken Guerrero sits fifth in the USAC/CRA point chase. Racing the Rachel Guerrero owned #98B Doug’s Auto Body / Bill’s Jerky DRC, the former PAS Young Gun Sprint Car Champion recovered from a hard flip in time trials to finish sixteenth at Santa Maria. To date, Guerrero has posted one heat race victory and six top-10 finishes on the season. This Saturday night, Guerrero will be looking for the first USAC/CRA win of his career at Perris.

Currently ranked eleventh in points, “The Pineapple” Daylin Perreira of Hilo, Hawaii leads the chase for rookie of the year honors over Wayne Siddle, Bryan Whitley, Zate Legend, David Perry Jr., Cale Coons, Jim Vanzant, Joshua Shipley, Troy DeGaton, A.J. Hernandez, Koen Crawford, Broedy Graham, Drake Cardey, B.J. Fernandez, and Grant Schaadt.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Connor Lundy, Dayton Shelton, Eddie Tafoya Jr., Connor Speir, Blake Hendricks, Brent Sexton, Jeff Dyer, and more.

Perris Auto Speedway is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris, California. General Admission Adult tickets are $30, Senior tickets (65 & over) are $25, Student tickets (13-17) are $15, Kids tickets (6-12) are $10, Active Military tickets (with ID) are $5, and Children (5 and under) are FREE. The Lake Perris Fairgrounds charges $20 for parking. Advance tickets are available at tix.com/ticket-sales/perris/7 and for more event information, visit the track’s website at perrisautospeedway.com or call 951.940.0134.

For more information on the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

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AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Damion Gardner, 2022-Damion Gardner, 2023-Brody Roa, 2024-R.J. Johnson, 2025-R.J. Johnson.

2026 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 6-Ricky Lewis, 3-R.J. Johnson, 2-Kaleb Montgomery, 2-Kevin Thomas Jr.

PERRIS AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA 1-LAP QUALIFYING RECORD: Nic Faas – 15.833 (02/25/12)

PERRIS AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 51-Damion Gardner, 24-Mike Spencer, 19-Tony Jones, 17-Cory Kruseman, 10-Matt Mitchell, 9-Nic Faas, 8-David Cardey, 8-R.J. Johnson, 8-Brody Roa, 8-Richard Vander Weerd, 7-Rip Williams, 6-Bryan Clauson, 6-Justin Grant, 6-Mike Kirby, 6-Ricky Lewis, 6-Danny Sheridan, 6-Austin Williams, 5-Brady Bacon, 5-Robert Ballou, 5-Rickie Gaunt, 5-Tommy Malcolm, 4-Dave Darland, 4-Charles Davis Jr., 3-Garrett Hansen, 3-Kevin Thomas Jr., 2-David Gasper, 2-Darren Hagen, 2-Jesse Hockett, 2-Levi Jones, 2-C.J. Leary, 2-Blake Miller, 2-Mitchel Moles 2-Jake Swanson, 2-Cody Williams, 2-Chris Windom, 1-A.J. Bender, 1-Chad Boespflug, 1-Greg Bragg, 1-Daron Clayton, 1-Josh Ford, 1-Josh Hodges, 1-Bud Kaeding, 1-Adam Mitchell, 1-Johnny Rodriguez, 1-Hunter Schuerenberg, 1-Chase Stockon, 1-Scotty Weir, 1-Jason York.

2026 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. R.J. Johnson-893, 2. Austin Williams-738, 3. Ricky Lewis-708, 4. Verne Sweeney-569, 5. Brecken Guerrero-549, 6. Connor Lundy-480, 7. Dayton Shelton-456, 8. Charles Davis Jr.-451, 9. A.J. Bender-444, 10. Eddie Tafoya Jr.-401, 11. Daylin Perreira (R)-330, 12. Wayne Siddle (R)-307, 13. Bruce St. James-296, 14. Bryan Whitley (R)-272, 15. Braden Chiaramonte-267, 16. Connor Speir-264, 17. Zate Legend (R)-253, 18. Kevin Thomas Jr.-245, 19. Stevie Sussex-215, 20. Tommy Malcolm-149.