Chris Andrews wins thriller at Waynesfield

Waynesfield,Oh (June 18,2026)- Chris Andrews kept leader Bryce Lucius in his sights for 34 laps and on the 35th circuit, Andrews went to the high side and passed Lucius out of turn four to take the NAPA All Star Circuit of Champions “Ohio Speedweek” feature win at Waynesfield Raceway Park Thursday night. Following Andrews and Lucius was Nate Dussel, DJ Foos and Cap Henry.

410 Sprints – Winged

NAPA Auto Parts A Feature (35 Laps): 1. 15C-Chris Andrews[1]; 2. 27H-Bryce Lucius[2]; 3. 1-Nate Dussel[9]; 4. 3-DJ Foos[3]; 5. 33W-Cap Henry[11]; 6. 48-Danny Dietrich[6]; 7. 66-Ryan Newton[8]; 8. 71-Parker Price Miller[18]; 9. 45-Tim Shaffer[5]; 10. 98-Ricky Peterson[13]; 11. 11N-Darin Naida[19]; 12. 28N-Trey Jacobs[16]; 13. 49X-Cale Thomas[25]; 14. 101-Kalib Henry[23]; 15. 38-Leyton Wagner[26]; 16. 14-Zane DeVault[10]; 17. 5T-Travis Philo[21]; 18. 16-Gauge Garcia[24]; 19. 17GP-Hank Davis[15]; 20. 20B-Cody Bova[22]; 21. 44-Aiden Price[7]; 22. 29Z-Zeth Sabo[12]; 23. 79-Cole Duncan[17]; 24. 97-Zach Hampton[20]; 25. 5P-Gavan Boschele[14]; 26. (DNS) 09-Craig Mintz

Tub OTowels B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 5T-Travis Philo[2]; 2. 20B-Cody Bova[1]; 3. 101-Kalib Henry[4]; 4. 16-Gauge Garcia[6]; 5. 15K-Creed Kemenah[8]; 6. 49X-Cale Thomas[7]; 7. 38-Leyton Wagner[9]; 8. AU55-Parker Scott[3]; 9. 29-Logan McCandless[5]; 10. 19-TJ Michael[10]; 11. 5E-Bobby Elliott[13]; 12. 47-Todd King[12]; 13. 2X-Gage Etgen[11]; 14. (DNS) 5AU-Brock Hallett

Level Utilities Dash (6 Laps): 1. 15C-Chris Andrews[1]; 2. 27H-Bryce Lucius[2]; 3. 3-DJ Foos[5]; 4. 09-Craig Mintz[3]; 5. 45-Tim Shaffer[6]; 6. 48-Danny Dietrich[8]; 7. 44-Aiden Price[7]; 8. 66-Ryan Newton[4]

Premier Planning Services Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 45-Tim Shaffer[1]; 2. 1-Nate Dussel[2]; 3. 14-Zane DeVault[3]; 4. 5P-Gavan Boschele[6]; 5. 97-Zach Hampton[8]; 6. 49X-Cale Thomas[9]; 7. 19-TJ Michael[7]; 8. 15K-Creed Kemenah[5]; 9. 5T-Travis Philo[4]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 27H-Bryce Lucius[2]; 2. 15C-Chris Andrews[4]; 3. 33W-Cap Henry[3]; 4. 17GP-Hank Davis[6]; 5. 28N-Trey Jacobs[1]; 6. 101-Kalib Henry[7]; 7. AU55-Parker Scott[5]; 8. 5E-Bobby Elliott[8]

Adaptive One Calipers Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 48-Danny Dietrich[1]; 2. 09-Craig Mintz[3]; 3. 98-Ricky Peterson[6]; 4. 29Z-Zeth Sabo[4]; 5. 79-Cole Duncan[5]; 6. 20B-Cody Bova[2]; 7. 2X-Gage Etgen[7]; 8. 47-Todd King[8]; 9. (DNS) 5AU-Brock Hallett

Bazell Race Fuels Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 66-Ryan Newton[2]; 2. 3-DJ Foos[3]; 3. 44-Aiden Price[4]; 4. 71-Parker Price Miller[8]; 5. 11N-Darin Naida[5]; 6. 29-Logan McCandless[7]; 7. 38-Leyton Wagner[6]; 8. 16-Gauge Garcia[1]

Capitol Custom Trailers Qualifying – Flight A (2 Laps): 1. 5T-Travis Philo, 10.498[4]; 2. 15C-Chris Andrews, 10.522[10]; 3. 14-Zane DeVault, 10.523[1]; 4. 33W-Cap Henry, 10.539[12]; 5. 1-Nate Dussel, 10.571[2]; 6. 27H-Bryce Lucius, 10.604[15]; 7. 45-Tim Shaffer, 10.606[16]; 8. 28N-Trey Jacobs, 10.618[3]; 9. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 10.622[5]; 10. AU55-Parker Scott, 10.622[9]; 11. 5P-Gavan Boschele, 10.681[11]; 12. 17GP-Hank Davis, 10.684[7]; 13. 19-TJ Michael, 10.725[6]; 14. 101-Kalib Henry, 10.882[17]; 15. 97-Zach Hampton, 10.946[14]; 16. 5E-Bobby Elliott, 10.994[13]; 17. 49X-Cale Thomas, 59.998[8]

Capitol Custom Trailers Qualifying – Flight B (2 Laps): 1. 29Z-Zeth Sabo, 10.681[5]; 2. 44-Aiden Price, 10.776[12]; 3. 09-Craig Mintz, 10.814[1]; 4. 3-DJ Foos, 10.872[11]; 5. 20B-Cody Bova, 10.910[7]; 6. 66-Ryan Newton, 10.963[10]; 7. 48-Danny Dietrich, 10.983[8]; 8. 16-Gauge Garcia, 11.043[13]; 9. 79-Cole Duncan, 11.048[9]; 10. 11N-Darin Naida, 11.070[14]; 11. 98-Ricky Peterson, 11.183[17]; 12. 38-Leyton Wagner, 11.298[3]; 13. 2X-Gage Etgen, 11.299[15]; 14. 29-Logan McCandless, 11.411[6]; 15. 47-Todd King, 11.472[16]; 16. 71-Parker Price Miller, 59.998[2]; 17. 5AU-Brock Hallett, 59.999[4]