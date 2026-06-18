Kofoid Rips from Fourth for Another Huset’s Win to Open High Bank Nationals

By Alex Nieten

BRANDON, SD (June 17, 2026) – There may be no stopping Michael “Buddy” Kofoid this week at Huset’s Speedway.

The 24-year-old entered the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals as the clear-cut favorite. Heading into Wednesday’s Hefty Seed Huset’s Hustle prelim, Kofoid had won five of the last seven World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car visits to the 1/3 mile including the last three straight. The two nights he didn’t win? He finished second and third. That stretch includes a trio of six-figure paydays.

All eyes were on Kofoid to see how he and the Roth Motorsports crew would perform as the four straight days of racing for massive money began, and they didn’t fold under the pressure at all. Kofoid opened racing by ripping to the victory. A four pill in the redraw lined him up outside row two for the 35-lapper, and that proved to be no challenge.

It took Kofoid only 15 circuits to rocket from fourth to the front, driving by Christopher Thram for the lead. Things got a little interesting when Sheldon Haudenschild closed in after Kofoid tripped on the cushion in Turns 3 and 4. But it didn’t take long for the Penngrove, CA native to pad his lead back to a comfortable margin and drive away to victory and bank $20,000.

“Dylan (Buswell), Nate (Knotts), and Gage (Tyra) did an extremely good job all night,” Kofoid said. “I don’t know what else to say. They just keep giving me a car that I can just run wherever I want and make passes and make speed I don’t want to say easily, but it just comes so naturally. That’s all thanks to them.”

Kofoid has now topped six of the last eight trips to Huset’s. His seventh overall Huset’s score at the Brandon, SD oval equals him with Steve Kinser for third most all time. He’s now won four in a row there, which ties Mark Kinser for the longest streak in World of Outlaws history. And perhaps the most important number is that he’s first in points heading into Thursday’s $150,000-to-win Hefty Seed Huset’s Hustle finale. That’ll put him on the pole of the opening Heat Race, and if he’s able to win, that’ll guarantee the Toyota Racing No. 83 a front row spot to go after a fourth straight six-figure check at Huset’s.

Sheldon Haudenschild brought the KCP Racing No. 18 home second to continue their hot streak with four podiums in a row. That also slotted him second in points and in a great spot to go after $150,000 Thursday.

Garet Williamson finished third in the Fischer Motorsports No. 23 for his fourth career World of Outlaws podium and second at Huset’s. Like the two ahead, his Wednesday finishing position mirrors where he’s at in points for Thursday. Williamson will start on the pole of the third Heat.

Austin McCarl and Cole Macedo completed the top five.

NIGHTLY NOTES

Sheldon Haudenschild claimed his fifth Race//Ready Hottest Lap of the Night in 2026.

Justin Henderson set Simpson Quick Time for the first time since 2016.

Heat Races belonged to Jacob Hughes (NOS Energy Drink Heat One), Kerry Madsen (TheGreatestStoreonDirt.com Heat Two), Giovanni Scelzi (WIX Filters Heat Three), Buddy Kofoid (Golf Cart Services Heat Four), Sam Henderson (Tub O’ Towels Heat Five), and Dayne Kingshott (Milton Hershey School Heat Six).

The SPA Technique #1 Redraw went to Kaleb Johnson.

Giovanni Scelzi won the Micro-Lite Last Chance Showdown.

Spencer Bayston wheeled from 22nd to 14th to earn KSE Racing Products Hard Charger honors.

Chase Randall was the Tub O’ Towels Seventh Place Finisher.

Emerson Axsom was the Five Star Bodies Rookie of the Race with an eighth-place run.

Christopher Thram clocked the ACME Trading Company Fast Lap.

The Smith Titanium Brake Systems Break of the Race went to Carson Macedo.

UP NEXT: The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars battle for $150,000 at the Hefty Seed Huset’s Hustle finale on Thursday, June 18 before the focus turns to the $300,000-to-win BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals on June 19-20 with both events taking place at Brandon, SD’s Huset’s Speedway. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

Where can you watch every World of Outlaws race? Live on DIRTVision.

Where can you see the World of Outlaws in 2026? Click to see the full schedule.

FEATURE RESULTS:

NOS Energy Drink Feature (35 Laps): 1. 83-Michael Kofoid[4]; 2. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[6]; 3. 23-Garet Williamson[7]; 4. 88-Austin McCarl[5]; 5. 2C-Cole Macedo[10]; 6. 22K-Kaleb Johnson[1]; 7. 9R-Chase Randall[14]; 8. 27-Emerson Axsom[3]; 9. 15-Donny Schatz[9]; 10. 24T-Christopher Thram[2]; 11. 9-Daison Pursley[8]; 12. 11-Justin Henderson[11]; 13. 2-David Gravel[12]; 14. 17-Spencer Bayston[22]; 15. 16C-Skylar Gee[16]; 16. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[21]; 17. 45X-Rees Moran[19]; 18. 10-Ryan Timms[20]; 19. 7S-Chris Windom[23]; 20. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[18]; 21. 25-Jy Corbet[24]; 22. 80P-Jacob Peterson[13]; 23. 17B-Bill Balog[17]; 24. 41-Carson Macedo[15]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps): 1. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[1]; 2. 17-Spencer Bayston[3]; 3. 7S-Chris Windom[6]; 4. 25-Jy Corbet[2]; 5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[5]; 6. 17A-Jack Anderson[8]; 7. 3-Dayne Kingshott[4]; 8. 55-Kerry Madsen[9]; 9. 21-Brian Brown[13]; 10. 51-Ashton Torgerson[18]; 11. 14T-Tim Estenson[12]; 12. 8-Jacob Hughes[7]; 13. 31-Koby Werkmeister[22]; 14. 16-Riley Goodno[15]; 15. 44-Chris Martin[20]; 16. 28M-Conner Morrell[16]; 17. 64-Andy Pake[17]; 18. (DNF) 83JR-Sam Henderson[10]; 19. (DNF) 9D-Dominic Dobesh[14]; 20. (DNF) 1S-Logan Schuchart[19]; 21. (DNF) G5-Gage Pulkrabek[21]; 22. (DNS) 13-Mark Dobmeier

C Feature (10 Laps): 1. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[2]; 2. 31-Koby Werkmeister[5]; 3. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[10]; 4. 92-Zach Daum[6]; 5. 96-Blaine Stegenga[4]; 6. 14H-Matt Juhl[7]; 7. (DNF) 11M-Terry McCarl[1]; 8. (DNF) 27W-Weston Olson[3]; 9. (DNF) 33-Scotty Broty[9]; 10. (DNS) 27C-Carson McCarl

NOS Energy Drink Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 8-Jacob Hughes[1]; 2. 45X-Rees Moran[2]; 3. 41-Carson Macedo[3]; 4. 27-Emerson Axsom[5]; 5. 64-Andy Pake[7]; 6. 17B-Bill Balog[4]; 7. 27W-Weston Olson[8]; 8. 11-Justin Henderson[6]; 9. 33-Scotty Broty[9]

The Greatest Store on Dirt Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 55-Kerry Madsen[1]; 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[2]; 3. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[5]; 4. 17-Spencer Bayston[3]; 5. 88-Austin McCarl[6]; 6. 1S-Logan Schuchart[7]; 7. 31-Koby Werkmeister[8]; 8. (DNF) 13-Mark Dobmeier[4]

WIX Filters Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[2]; 2. 16-Riley Goodno[1]; 3. 80P-Jacob Peterson[4]; 4. 15-Donny Schatz[5]; 5. 23-Garet Williamson[6]; 6. 21-Brian Brown[3]; 7. 11M-Terry McCarl[7]; 8. 14H-Matt Juhl[8]

Golf Cart Services Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 83-Michael Kofoid[5]; 2. 10-Ryan Timms[2]; 3. 9R-Chase Randall[4]; 4. 9-Daison Pursley[6]; 5. 7S-Chris Windom[3]; 6. 28M-Conner Morrell[1]; 7. 44-Chris Martin[7]; 8. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[9]; 9. 27C-Carson McCarl[8]

Tub O Towels Heat 5 (10 Laps): 1. 83JR-Sam Henderson[1]; 2. 2-David Gravel[4]; 3. 17A-Jack Anderson[2]; 4. 2C-Cole Macedo[5]; 5. 51-Ashton Torgerson[7]; 6. 24T-Christopher Thram[6]; 7. 14T-Tim Estenson[3]; 8. 92-Zach Daum[8]

Milton Hershey School Heat 6 (10 Laps): 1. 3-Dayne Kingshott[2]; 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[3]; 3. 22K-Kaleb Johnson[5]; 4. 9D-Dominic Dobesh[1]; 5. 25-Jy Corbet[4]; 6. 16C-Skylar Gee[6]; 7. 96-Blaine Stegenga[8]; 8. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[7]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Flight A (2 Laps): 1. 11-Justin Henderson, 10.698[6]; 2. 88-Austin McCarl, 10.726[17]; 3. 23-Garet Williamson, 10.737[16]; 4. 27-Emerson Axsom, 10.745[13]; 5. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 10.770[20]; 6. 15-Donny Schatz, 10.782[5]; 7. 17B-Bill Balog, 10.794[1]; 8. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 10.818[2]; 9. 80P-Jacob Peterson, 10.843[12]; 10. 41-Carson Macedo, 10.862[23]; 11. 17-Spencer Bayston, 10.873[18]; 12. 21-Brian Brown, 10.876[22]; 13. 45X-Rees Moran, 10.886[15]; 14. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 10.890[7]; 15. 77-Giovanni Scelzi, 10.904[10]; 16. 8-Jacob Hughes, 10.915[14]; 17. 55-Kerry Madsen, 10.918[21]; 18. 16-Riley Goodno, 10.948[3]; 19. 64-Andy Pake, 10.993[25]; 20. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 11.000[11]; 21. 11M-Terry McCarl, 11.013[24]; 22. 27W-Weston Olson, 11.052[9]; 23. 31-Koby Werkmeister, 11.114[4]; 24. 14H-Matt Juhl, 11.126[19]; 25. 33-Scotty Broty, 11.128[8]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Flight B (2 Laps): 1. 9-Daison Pursley, 10.942[1]; 2. 24T-Christopher Thram, 10.975[5]; 3. 16C-Skylar Gee, 10.978[16]; 4. 83-Michael Kofoid, 10.995[8]; 5. 2C-Cole Macedo, 11.035[10]; 6. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 11.037[18]; 7. 9R-Chase Randall, 11.112[17]; 8. 2-David Gravel, 11.114[21]; 9. 25-Jy Corbet, 11.124[3]; 10. 7S-Chris Windom, 11.128[23]; 11. 14T-Tim Estenson, 11.148[12]; 12. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 11.175[13]; 13. 10-Ryan Timms, 11.192[11]; 14. 17A-Jack Anderson, 11.236[6]; 15. 3-Dayne Kingshott, 11.237[25]; 16. 28M-Conner Morrell, 11.238[15]; 17. 83JR-Sam Henderson, 11.250[22]; 18. 9D-Dominic Dobesh, 11.298[20]; 19. 44-Chris Martin, 11.326[7]; 20. 51-Ashton Torgerson, 11.329[2]; 21. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 11.351[14]; 22. 27C-Carson McCarl, 11.391[19]; 23. 92-Zach Daum, 11.529[4]; 24. 96-Blaine Stegenga, 11.864[24]; 25. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek, 01:00.000[9]

Race//Ready Hot Laps Flight A: 1. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 10.795[20]; 2. 23-Garet Williamson, 10.892[16]; 3. 41-Carson Macedo, 10.934[23]; 4. 21-Brian Brown, 11.027[22]; 5. 11-Justin Henderson, 11.087[6]; 6. 17-Spencer Bayston, 11.090[18]; 7. 80P-Jacob Peterson, 11.108[12]; 8. 55-Kerry Madsen, 11.143[21]; 9. 64-Andy Pake, 11.165[25]; 10. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 11.191[7]; 11. 45X-Rees Moran, 11.193[15]; 12. 15-Donny Schatz, 11.219[5]; 13. 77-Giovanni Scelzi, 11.221[10]; 14. 88-Austin McCarl, 11.239[17]; 15. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 11.247[2]; 16. 14H-Matt Juhl, 11.257[19]; 17. 27W-Weston Olson, 11.306[9]; 18. 17B-Bill Balog, 11.318[1]; 19. 11M-Terry McCarl, 11.334[24]; 20. 27-Emerson Axsom, 11.395[13]; 21. 31-Koby Werkmeister, 11.454[4]; 22. 16-Riley Goodno, 11.478[3]; 23. 8-Jacob Hughes, 11.518[14]; 24. 33-Scotty Broty, 11.585[8]; 25. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 11.631[11]