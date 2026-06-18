Photo Gallery: World of Outlaws Wednesday at Huset’s Speedway _Top Features, Huset's Speedway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, World of Outlaws South Dakota Air National Guard Flyover (Serena Dalhamer photo) Michael Kofoid (Serena Dalhamer photo) Sam Hafertepe Jr (Serena Dalhamer photo) Huset’s Pace Truck (Serena Dalhamer photo) Daison Pursley (9) and Chase Randall (9R) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Giovanni Scelzi (Serena Dalhamer photo) Logan Schuchart (Serena Dalhamer photo) Dominic Dobesh (Serena Dalhamer photo) David Gravel (Serena Dalhamer photo) Mark Dobmeier (Serena Dalhamer photo) Sheldon Haudenschild, Michael Kofoid and Garet Williamson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Brian Brown (Serena Dalhamer photo) Carson Macedo (Serena Dalhamer photo) David Gravel (Serena Dalhamer photo) Michael Kofoid (Serena Dalhamer photo) Carson Macedo (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jacob Hughes (Serena Dalhamer photo) Matt Juhl (Serena Dalhamer photo) Blaine Stegenga (Serena Dalhamer photo) South Dakota Air National Guard Flyover (Serena Dalhamer photo) Michael Kofoid (Serena Dalhamer photo) WoO Pace Truck (Serena Dalhamer photo) Huset's SpeedwayPhoto GalleryWorld of Outlaws