OPEN WHEEL SHOWDOWN TICKETS ON SALE FOR THIS NOVEMBER’S PAVEMENT RACING SHOWCASE IN LAS VEGAS

Open Wheel Showdown

LAS VEGAS, NV (June 17, 2026) – Tickets are now on sale for the 2026 OnlyBulls Open Wheel Showdown presented by askROI, bringing the definitive pavement short track open wheel event to The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway November 6 and 7.

All tickets are general admission and available at www.openwheelshowdown.com Parking is free both nights. Early ticket buyers before July 1st will be entered into drawings for special VIP experiences such as waving the green flag for a race, experiencing the VIP suite, merchandise giveaways, and pit pass upgrades.

Racing on Friday November 6 kicks off the Open Wheel Showdown with the Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Night. Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Non-Wing Sprint Cars compete for a lucrative $10,000 to win payday in a 75-lap feature. Friday also includes qualifying night action for the Winged Sprint Cars, Modifieds, and INEX Legends.

Drivers from all over North America kick off their battles towards the richest purses in short track racing at the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Grandstands open at 2pm on Friday for qualifying with opening ceremonies at 5pm. The Non-Wing 75 lap feature closes the show. Friday Adult tickets are $30 while youth ages 6-12 are $20.

The richest night in pavement open wheel short track racing is Saturday night November 7 with the OnlyBulls Open Wheel Showdown championship night. Winged Sprint Cars race around the Bullring for $50,000 to win in a 100-lap feature. Both the Klotz Modifieds and the Larry Trigueiro Memorial for Super Modifieds race in $10,000 to win features. Sunrise Heavy Haul INEX Legends and Sunrise Heavy Haul INEX Bandoleros also race for their Open Wheel Showdown victories.

Grandstands open at 1pm on Saturday with opening ceremonies at 2pm. The Winged Sprint 100-lap feature closes the show at approx. 7pm. Saturday Adult tickets are $35 while youth ages 6-12 are $20.

RV reservations have sold out in advance of the event. Host hotel reservations are available through the Southpoint Hotel & Casino. A kick-off gala will be held Wednesday night, November 4, at the Southpoint to open the Open Wheel Showdown week in Las Vegas.

Speed Sport returns as the media partner with live coverage of the race on both Speed Sport 1 and Speed Sport 2, with a full broadcast schedule to be announced.

Thursday is the optional practice day racing action heats up on November 6 and 7.

Event details, including registration, schedules, and ticket information will be available at www.openwheelshowdown.com

About the Open Wheel Showdown:

The Open Wheel Showdown is the premier pavement open wheel event in the country, attracting top drivers and teams from across the country to compete for record-breaking purses and national attention.