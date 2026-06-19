Chris Andrews gets last lap, last corner pass for All Star Ohio Speedweek win

By Brian Liskai

WAYNESFIELD, Ohio – Chris Andrews was determined not to let a feature win slip through his grasp Thursday, June 18 at Waynesfield Raceway Park. The Sandusky, Ohio driver got up on the wheel the last three laps and blasted around Bryce Lucius in the last corner of the last lap to score the NAPA Auto Parts All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Valvoline Oil win during the 44th Annual Overwatch Precision Ohio Sprint Speedweek Presented by Kistler Engines and Kistler Racing Products.

It was an emotional win for Andrews, who has struggled to start the 2026 season.

“That last lap I said to myself ‘Chris it’s time to ball up and go.’ My guys have worked so hard to turn this program around. You give so much to this sport and it sometimes just beats you down and I was to the point I was about to give up. I put it to the fence and drove the wheels off this thing,” said Andrews beside his Ohio Truck Sales, Fleet Financial, Real American Beer, Whiteford Kenworth, BRS Shocks backed #15C.

Andrews led the first 16 laps of the 35 lap feature at “The Field” before Lucius took over. Andrews fell back to third by lap 21 behind Lucius and Nate Dussel. With just seven laps to go Lucius was mired in thick lapped traffic and Dussel and Andrews closed. Andrews got around Dussel on the white flag lap and entering the final set of turns, Lucius had to make a decision with a lapped car and Andrews pounced, blast to the outside and around Lucius for his second career All Star win, his other series win coming in 2013.

Lucius, Dussel, DJ Foos and Cap Henry rounded out the top five. Defending Ohio Speedweek champion Danny Dietrich’s sixth place finish should put him in the lead heading into the $10,000 to win show Friday at Fremont and the $10,000 to win event at Wayne County Speedway Saturday.

In the USAC D2 Midgets, Zach Wigal led all 20 laps for his second win of the year with the series.

For more information, visit www.allstarsprintcar.com or follow the NAPA Auto Parts All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Valvoline on Facebook, X and TikTok.

Overwatch Precision Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Kistler Engines & Racing Products Schedule

Friday, June 12 – Attica Raceway Park

Saturday, June 13 – Sharon Speedway

Sunday, June 14 – Millstream Speedway

Monday, June 15 – Wayne County Speedway

Tuesday, June 16 – Eldora Speedway

Wednesday, June 17 – Rain Date

Thursday, June 18 – Waynesfield Raceway Park

Friday, June 19 – Fremont Speedway

Saturday, June 20 – Wayne County Speedway

About the All Star Circuit of Champions

Established in 1970, the All Star Circuit of Champions quickly became a defining force in regional winged sprint car racing. Known for spotlighting both legendary names and emerging talent, the series built its reputation through marquee events like Ohio Sprint Speedweek. More than five decades later, it continues to blend tradition with innovation, keeping grassroots racing alive across the five-state Midwest region. For more information, visit www.allstarsprintcar.com.

About Overwatch Precision

Overwatch Precision is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance firearm components, specializing in flat-faced Glock triggers, weapon accessories, and precision-engineered gun parts for discerning users. With a commitment to thoughtful, purposeful design, Overwatch Precision pushes the limits of innovation, ensuring that every product meets the highest standards of functionality and reliability. For more information, visit overwatchprecision.com.

About Kistler Engines & Racing Products

After 15 years of building engines, Kistler Racing Products opened in 2008. Kistler Racing Products provides a wide array of high-quality, dependable, and race-winning capable parts, most in stock. Kistler Engines & Racing Products is the only comprehensive shop for dirt sprints in the country, offering everything from A to Z – Axels to Zeus buttons and Arai Helmets to Zemco – if you need it, Kistler’s has it. For more information, visit www.kistlerracing.com.

About Napa Auto Parts

NAPA Auto Parts is a leading automotive parts retailer, supplying high-quality replacement parts, accessories, and service items across North America. Established in 1925, NAPA has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both professional mechanics and everyday drivers. With a network of over 6,000 stores, NAPA ensures that customers have access to the right parts, right when they need them. For more information, visit www.napaonline.com.

About Valvoline

Valvoline is a global leader in automotive and industrial solutions, specializing in high-performance lubricants, motor oils, and vehicle maintenance services. Established in 1866, Valvoline pioneered the world’s first branded motor oil and continues to drive innovation in engine protection and performance. With a presence in over 140 countries, Valvoline is committed to powering the future of mobility, supporting electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles with cutting-edge solutions. For more information, visit www.valvoline.com.

Waynesfield Raceway Park

Thursday, June 18, 2026

Ohio Sprint Speedweek

410 Sprints – All Star Circuit of Champions

NAPA Auto Parts A Feature (35 Laps): 1. 15C-Chris Andrews[1]; 2. 27H-Bryce Lucius[2]; 3. 1-Nate Dussel[9]; 4. 3-DJ Foos[3]; 5. 33W-Cap Henry[11]; 6. 48-Danny Dietrich[6]; 7. 66-Ryan Newton[8]; 8. 71-Parker Price Miller[18]; 9. 45-Tim Shaffer[5]; 10. 98-Ricky Peterson[13]; 11. 11N-Darin Naida[19]; 12. 28N-Trey Jacobs[16]; 13. 49X-Cale Thomas[25]; 14. 101-Kalib Henry[23]; 15. 38-Leyton Wagner[26]; 16. 14-Zane DeVault[10]; 17. 5T-Travis Philo[21]; 18. 16-Gauge Garcia[24]; 19. 17GP-Hank Davis[15]; 20. 20B-Cody Bova[22]; 21. 44-Aiden Price[7]; 22. 29Z-Zeth Sabo[12]; 23. 79-Cole Duncan[17]; 24. 97-Zach Hampton[20]; 25. 5P-Gavan Boschele[14]; 26. (DNS) 09-Craig Mintz

Tub OTowels B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 5T-Travis Philo[2]; 2. 20B-Cody Bova[1]; 3. 101-Kalib Henry[4]; 4. 16-Gauge Garcia[6]; 5. 15K-Creed Kemenah[8]; 6. 49X-Cale Thomas[7]; 7. 38-Leyton Wagner[9]; 8. AU55-Parker Scott[3]; 9. 29-Logan McCandless[5]; 10. 19-TJ Michael[10]; 11. 5E-Bobby Elliott[13]; 12. 47-Todd King[12]; 13. 2X-Gage Etgen[11]; 14. (DNS) 5AU-Brock Hallett

Level Utilities Dash (6 Laps): 1. 15C-Chris Andrews[1]; 2. 27H-Bryce Lucius[2]; 3. 3-DJ Foos[5]; 4. 09-Craig Mintz[3]; 5. 45-Tim Shaffer[6]; 6. 48-Danny Dietrich[8]; 7. 44-Aiden Price[7]; 8. 66-Ryan Newton[4]

Premier Planning Services Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 45-Tim Shaffer[1]; 2. 1-Nate Dussel[2]; 3. 14-Zane DeVault[3]; 4. 5P-Gavan Boschele[6]; 5. 97-Zach Hampton[8]; 6. 49X-Cale Thomas[9]; 7. 19-TJ Michael[7]; 8. 15K-Creed Kemenah[5]; 9. 5T-Travis Philo[4]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 27H-Bryce Lucius[2]; 2. 15C-Chris Andrews[4]; 3. 33W-Cap Henry[3]; 4. 17GP-Hank Davis[6]; 5. 28N-Trey Jacobs[1]; 6. 101-Kalib Henry[7]; 7. AU55-Parker Scott[5]; 8. 5E-Bobby Elliott[8]

Adaptive One Calipers Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 48-Danny Dietrich[1]; 2. 09-Craig Mintz[3]; 3. 98-Ricky Peterson[6]; 4. 29Z-Zeth Sabo[4]; 5. 79-Cole Duncan[5]; 6. 20B-Cody Bova[2]; 7. 2X-Gage Etgen[7]; 8. 47-Todd King[8]; 9. (DNS) 5AU-Brock Hallett

Bazell Race Fuels Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 66-Ryan Newton[2]; 2. 3-DJ Foos[3]; 3. 44-Aiden Price[4]; 4. 71-Parker Price Miller[8]; 5. 11N-Darin Naida[5]; 6. 29-Logan McCandless[7]; 7. 38-Leyton Wagner[6]; 8. 16-Gauge Garcia[1]

Capitol Custom Trailers Qualifying – Flight A (2 Laps): 1. 5T-Travis Philo, 10.498[4]; 2. 15C-Chris Andrews, 10.522[10]; 3. 14-Zane DeVault, 10.523[1]; 4. 33W-Cap Henry, 10.539[12]; 5. 1-Nate Dussel, 10.571[2]; 6. 27H-Bryce Lucius, 10.604[15]; 7. 45-Tim Shaffer, 10.606[16]; 8. 28N-Trey Jacobs, 10.618[3]; 9. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 10.622[5]; 10. AU55-Parker Scott, 10.622[9]; 11. 5P-Gavan Boschele, 10.681[11]; 12. 17GP-Hank Davis, 10.684[7]; 13. 19-TJ Michael, 10.725[6]; 14. 101-Kalib Henry, 10.882[17]; 15. 97-Zach Hampton, 10.946[14]; 16. 5E-Bobby Elliott, 10.994[13]; 17. 49X-Cale Thomas, 59.998[8]

Capitol Custom Trailers Qualifying – Flight B (2 Laps): 1. 29Z-Zeth Sabo, 10.681[5]; 2. 44-Aiden Price, 10.776[12]; 3. 09-Craig Mintz, 10.814[1]; 4. 3-DJ Foos, 10.872[11]; 5. 20B-Cody Bova, 10.910[7]; 6. 66-Ryan Newton, 10.963[10]; 7. 48-Danny Dietrich, 10.983[8]; 8. 16-Gauge Garcia, 11.043[13]; 9. 79-Cole Duncan, 11.048[9]; 10. 11N-Darin Naida, 11.070[14]; 11. 98-Ricky Peterson, 11.183[17]; 12. 38-Leyton Wagner, 11.298[3]; 13. 2X-Gage Etgen, 11.299[15]; 14. 29-Logan McCandless, 11.411[6]; 15. 47-Todd King, 11.472[16]; 16. 71-Parker Price Miller, 59.998[2]; 17. 5AU-Brock Hallett, 59.999[4]

USAC D2 Midgets

A-Main (20 Laps): 1. 18-Zach Wigal[2]; 2. 74H-Luke Hall[4]; 3. 35-Bryce Massingill[8]; 4. 21G-Chett Gehrke[1]; 5. 2-Trisdon Brown[3]; 6. 11X-Jalen Cox[5]; 7. 5D-Jonathon Decker[7]; 8. 71-Stratton Briggs[11]; 9. 22-Gunnar Lucius[10]; 10. 36-Ian Creager[9]; 11. 49-Carl Peterson IV[6]; 12. 11S-Ashley Schloss[14]; 13. 11-Buddy Hollmeyer[13]; 14. 18N-Derrick Noffsinger[16]; 15. 99L-Taten Long[15]; 16. 7M-Cole Morgan[12]; 17. 40J-Jason Shaffer[17]; 18. 21-Dylan Trost[19]; 19. 2W-Jon Watson[18]

Group 1 (99 Laps): 1. 18-Zach Wigal, 13.833[6]; 2. 11-Buddy Hollmeyer, 13.854[5]; 3. 74H-Luke Hall, 13.870[1]; 4. 36-Ian Creager, 13.895[3]; 5. 21-Dylan Trost, 13.956[7]; 6. 22-Gunnar Lucius, 13.993[2]; 7. 18N-Derrick Noffsinger, 14.348[4]