Haudenschild Tops Huset’s High Bank Nationals Prelim Barnburner

BRANDON, SD (June 19, 2026) – Sheldon Haudenschild was tired of finishing second.

Three times in a row he’d finished runner-up entering Friday’s BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals prelim including the first two nights of the lucrative event. Three times the KCP Racing/NOS Energy Drink No. 18 had finished one spot shy of victory. Three times watching someone else celebrate on the frontstretch.

Not on Friday.

A motivated Haudenschild lined up fifth but slipped back to seventh in the opening laps. The charge began just before the halfway point as he ripped from sixth to third in only four circuits. Six laps later the Wooster, OH native took over the second spot and set his sights on a distantly leading Logan Schuchart.

The gap shrank and shrank until Haudenschild capitalized on the bottom with six laps to go as Schuchart struggled with traffic. Donny Schatz roared to life in the closing stages and battled Haudenschild all the way to the checkered, but he managed to hold off the 10-time World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car champion to snag the checkered flag and bank $20,000.

Even though the win snapped the string of second-place finishes, Haudenschild wasted no time putting focus on Saturday’s grand prize. The BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals finale is set to send the champion home with a Series record $300,000 check.

“It feels great,” Haudenschild said. “I don’t know. I’m just focused on tomorrow, man. That’s all I want to win but tonight was great. I lost a couple spots there early and just kind of had to ride it out and be patient and just see where those guys were going and try to sneak under them. I got under the 17 (Spencer Bayston). I got under the 28 (Conner Morrell). 17B (Bill Balog) was pretty committed to the top, and I’m so glad he didn’t move down. Once I got to second, I never saw the 1S (Logan Schuchart). I knew I just had to hit my marks. I nailed them and nailed them and finally got to him then I feel like I missed it a few times in a row but still pulled it off.”

Haudenschild’s third win of the season is the 49th of his career. His next will make him the 19th different driver to reach 50 with The Greatest Show on Dirt. Four of those victories have now come at Huset’s Speedway, which makes him the fifth winningest driver at the Brandon, SD track in Series history. Most importantly, Haudenschild and his KCP Racing crew sit atop the points entering Saturday’s finale. That’ll line them up on the pole of the opening Heat Race, and if Haudenschild can win it, he’ll be guaranteed a front row starting spot to go chase more than a quarter of a million dollars.

Donny Schatz brought the CJB Motorsports No. 15 home second after nearly stealing the win in the closing laps. He’s second in event points and in prime position to pursue his 14th career six-figure payday on Saturday.

Logan Schuchart rounded out the podium after leading the opening 29 laps in the Shark Racing No. 1S.

David Gravel and Spencer Bayston rounded out the top five.

NIGHTLY NOTES

David Gravel claimed his 9th Race//Ready Hottest Lap of the Night in 2026.

Gravel also clocked his 12th Simpson Quick Time in Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying.

Heat Races belonged to Ryan Timms (NOS Energy Drink Heat One), Jacob Hughes (TheGreatestStoreonDirt.com Heat Two), Kerry Madsen (WIX Filters Heat Three), Carson Macedo (Golf Cart Services Heat Four), Buddy Kofoid (Tub O’ Towels Heat Five), and Terry McCarl (Milton Hershey School Heat Six).

The SPA Technique #1 Redraw went to Logan Schuchart.

Daison Pursley won the Micro-Lite Last Chance Showdown.

Buddy Kofoid ripped from 20th to seventh to earn KSE Racing Products Hard Charger honors.

Emerson Axsom was the Five Star Bodies Rookie of the Race.

Logan Schuchart set the ACME Trading Company Fast Lap.

The Smith Titanium Brake Systems Break of the Race went to Bill Balog.

UP NEXT: The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars compete for the richest payday in Series history at Huset’s Speedway’s $300,000-to-win BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals finale on Saturday, June 20. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

Where can you watch every World of Outlaws race? Live on DIRTVision.

Where can you see the World of Outlaws in 2026? Click to see the full schedule.

FEATURE RESULTS:

NOS Energy Drink Feature (35 Laps): 1. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[5]; 2. 15-Donny Schatz[4]; 3. 1S-Logan Schuchart[1]; 4. 2-David Gravel[8]; 5. 17-Spencer Bayston[7]; 6. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[6]; 7. 83-Michael Kofoid[20]; 8. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[11]; 9. 23-Garet Williamson[12]; 10. 7S-Chris Windom[19]; 11. 28M-Conner Morrell[3]; 12. 10-Ryan Timms[17]; 13. 17B-Bill Balog[2]; 14. 21-Brian Brown[9]; 15. 2C-Cole Macedo[18]; 16. 5-Parker Price Miller[10]; 17. 27-Emerson Axsom[22]; 18. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[15]; 19. 16C-Skylar Gee[16]; 20. 25-Jy Corbet[23]; 21. 27W-Weston Olson[14]; 22. 64-Andy Pake[24]; 23. 33-Scotty Broty[13]; 24. 9-Daison Pursley[21]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps): 1. 9-Daison Pursley[1]; 2. 27-Emerson Axsom[5]; 3. 25-Jy Corbet[2]; 4. 64-Andy Pake[11]; 5. 24T-Christopher Thram[8]; 6. 83JR-Sam Henderson[3]; 7. 3-Dayne Kingshott[7]; 8. 41-Carson Macedo[6]; 9. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[4]; 10. 44-Chris Martin[17]; 11. 55-Kerry Madsen[13]; 12. 88-Austin McCarl[19]; 13. 8-Jacob Hughes[9]; 14. 9R-Chase Randall[22]; 15. 11-Justin Henderson[18]; 16. 14T-Tim Estenson[16]; 17. 45X-Rees Moran[20]; 18. (DNF) 23W-Scott Winters[14]; 19. (DNF) 9D-Dominic Dobesh[10]; 20. (DNF) G5-Gage Pulkrabek[15]; 21. (DNF) 11M-Terry McCarl[12]; 22. (DNF) 22K-Kaleb Johnson[21]

C Feature (10 Laps): 1. 22K-Kaleb Johnson[1]; 2. 9R-Chase Randall[3]; 3. 96-Blaine Stegenga[2]; 4. 6X-JJ Hickle[6]; 5. 51-Ashton Torgerson[4]; 6. 31-Koby Werkmeister[7]; 7. 16-Riley Goodno[10]; 8. 13-Mark Dobmeier[11]; 9. 80P-Jacob Peterson[9]; 10. 14H-Matt Juhl[5]; 11. (DNS) 17A-Jack Anderson; 12. (DNS) 27C-Carson McCarl; 13. (DNS) 92-Zach Daum

NOS Energy Drink Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 10-Ryan Timms[2]; 2. 64-Andy Pake[1]; 3. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[3]; 4. 15-Donny Schatz[5]; 5. 2-David Gravel[6]; 6. 9-Daison Pursley[4]; 7. 9R-Chase Randall[8]; 8. 22K-Kaleb Johnson[7]; 9. 80P-Jacob Peterson[9]

The Greatest Store on Dirt Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 8-Jacob Hughes[1]; 2. 21-Brian Brown[4]; 3. 7S-Chris Windom[3]; 4. 1S-Logan Schuchart[5]; 5. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[2]; 6. 28M-Conner Morrell[6]; 7. 88-Austin McCarl[7]; 8. 14H-Matt Juhl[8]; 9. 27C-Carson McCarl[9]

WIX Filters Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 55-Kerry Madsen[1]; 2. 3-Dayne Kingshott[2]; 3. 27-Emerson Axsom[3]; 4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[5]; 5. 83JR-Sam Henderson[4]; 6. 44-Chris Martin[7]; 7. 33-Scotty Broty[6]; 8. 13-Mark Dobmeier[9]; 9. 31-Koby Werkmeister[8]

Golf Cart Services Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 41-Carson Macedo[1]; 2. 2C-Cole Macedo[3]; 3. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[5]; 4. 9D-Dominic Dobesh[2]; 5. 17-Spencer Bayston[6]; 6. 25-Jy Corbet[4]; 7. 51-Ashton Torgerson[8]; 8. 16-Riley Goodno[9]; 9. 96-Blaine Stegenga[7]

Tub O Towels Heat 5 (10 Laps): 1. 83-Michael Kofoid[2]; 2. 23-Garet Williamson[4]; 3. 17B-Bill Balog[5]; 4. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[6]; 5. 24T-Christopher Thram[3]; 6. 14T-Tim Estenson[1]; 7. 6X-JJ Hickle[8]; 8. 45X-Rees Moran[7]; 9. (DNS) 92-Zach Daum

Milton Hershey School Heat 6 (10 Laps): 1. 11M-Terry McCarl[1]; 2. 16C-Skylar Gee[4]; 3. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[3]; 4. 27W-Weston Olson[5]; 5. 5-Parker Price Miller[6]; 6. 11-Justin Henderson[7]; 7. 23W-Scott Winters[2]; 8. (DNF) 17A-Jack Anderson[8]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Flight A (2 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel, 11.015[9]; 2. 28M-Conner Morrell, 11.048[25]; 3. 33-Scotty Broty, 11.116[8]; 4. 15-Donny Schatz, 11.148[17]; 5. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 11.160[3]; 6. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 11.181[4]; 7. 9-Daison Pursley, 11.197[26]; 8. 21-Brian Brown, 11.217[2]; 9. 83JR-Sam Henderson, 11.227[6]; 10. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 11.258[23]; 11. 7S-Chris Windom, 11.263[20]; 12. 27-Emerson Axsom, 11.274[18]; 13. 10-Ryan Timms, 11.275[11]; 14. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 11.280[13]; 15. 3-Dayne Kingshott, 11.300[27]; 16. 64-Andy Pake, 11.306[15]; 17. 8-Jacob Hughes, 11.339[7]; 18. 55-Kerry Madsen, 11.341[10]; 19. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 11.344[24]; 20. 88-Austin McCarl, 11.367[16]; 21. 44-Chris Martin, 11.375[14]; 22. 9R-Chase Randall, 11.379[1]; 23. 14H-Matt Juhl, 11.389[22]; 24. 31-Koby Werkmeister, 11.415[21]; 25. 80P-Jacob Peterson, 11.503[12]; 26. 27C-Carson McCarl, 11.568[5]; 27. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 11.597[19]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Flight B (2 Laps): 1. 17-Spencer Bayston, 11.657[10]; 2. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 11.703[2]; 3. 5-Parker Price Miller, 11.713[3]; 4. 77-Giovanni Scelzi, 11.715[14]; 5. 17B-Bill Balog, 11.743[15]; 6. 27W-Weston Olson, 11.748[4]; 7. 25-Jy Corbet, 11.803[11]; 8. 23-Garet Williamson, 11.833[18]; 9. 16C-Skylar Gee, 11.846[6]; 10. 2C-Cole Macedo, 11.866[13]; 11. 24T-Christopher Thram, 11.878[26]; 12. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek, 11.882[21]; 13. 9D-Dominic Dobesh, 11.899[8]; 14. 83-Michael Kofoid, 11.933[12]; 15. 23W-Scott Winters, 11.981[1]; 16. 41-Carson Macedo, 11.992[23]; 17. 14T-Tim Estenson, 11.999[16]; 18. 11M-Terry McCarl, 12.004[5]; 19. 96-Blaine Stegenga, 12.097[7]; 20. 45X-Rees Moran, 12.106[25]; 21. 11-Justin Henderson, 12.113[22]; 22. 51-Ashton Torgerson, 12.125[20]; 23. 6X-JJ Hickle, 12.162[24]; 24. 17A-Jack Anderson, 12.180[9]; 25. 16-Riley Goodno, 12.274[19]; 26. (DNS) 92-Zach Daum, 01:00.000