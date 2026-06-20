Jakob Boxell wins GLTS main at Limaland

Elida OH- Jakeb Boxell likes getting first time wins at Limaland. He got his first D2 midget win in 2024 and on Friday night during the 91st Anniversary Race presented by the University of Northwestern Ohio, he grabbed his first career Non Wing Sprint Car victory behind the wheel of the No. 54 in the Great Lakes Traditional Sprints feature.

Jack Hoyer would start on the pole in Paul Hazen’s famed No. 57 car with No. 1H Korbyn Hayslett to his outside. Hoyer would grab the early lead with No. 2DI Dustin Ingle muscling his way to the point on lap 2. No. 54 “JB” Jakeb Boxell would find the bottom of the track to his liking and make his way to second on lap four and then grab the lead on lap 5. No. 21B Ryan Barr and Hoyer would battle throughout the feature for the third position with Barr on the bottom of the track and Hoyer up on the cushion. Barr would prevail and finish in third. Boxell would go on to win over Ingle, Barr, Hoyer and Hayslett completing the top 5.

410 Sprints – Non-Winged – 15 entries

MacAllister CAT Rental Store A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 54-Jakeb Boxell[4]; 2. 2DI-Dustin Ingle[3]; 3. 21B-Ryan Barr[5]; 4. 57-Jack Hoyer[1]; 5. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett[2]; 6. 14C-Nathan Carle[6]; 7. 33M-Mike Miller[9]; 8. 6W-Chad Wilson[12]; 9. 49-Brian Ruhlman[7]; 10. 25-Max Frank[11]; 11. 22-Brian Heitkamp[14]; 12. 32M-Derek Hastings[13]; 13. 24-Lee Underwood[8]; 14. 11A-Abby Hohlbein[10]; 15. (DNS) 97X-Reed Hurst

Beacon Bridge Market Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 21B-Ryan Barr[3]; 2. 2DI-Dustin Ingle[2]; 3. 57-Jack Hoyer[4]; 4. 49-Brian Ruhlman[1]; 5. 33M-Mike Miller[5]; 6. 25-Max Frank[6]; 7. 32M-Derek Hastings[7]; 8. (DNS) 97X-Reed Hurst

Miami Paint Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 54-Jakeb Boxell[2]; 2. 14C-Nathan Carle[1]; 3. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett[4]; 4. 24-Lee Underwood[3]; 5. 11A-Abby Hohlbein[5]; 6. 6W-Chad Wilson[6]; 7. 22-Brian Heitkamp[7]

Qualifying (99 Laps): 1. 57-Jack Hoyer, 13.027[12]; 2. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett, 13.184[2]; 3. 21B-Ryan Barr, 13.333[1]; 4. 24-Lee Underwood, 13.451[6]; 5. 2DI-Dustin Ingle, 13.478[3]; 6. 54-Jakeb Boxell, 13.533[8]; 7. 49-Brian Ruhlman, 13.591[4]; 8. 14C-Nathan Carle, 13.623[15]; 9. 33M-Mike Miller, 13.662[7]; 10. 11A-Abby Hohlbein, 13.671[11]; 11. 25-Max Frank, 13.736[10]; 12. 6W-Chad Wilson, 13.935[5]; 13. 32M-Derek Hastings, 13.936[9]; 14. 22-Brian Heitkamp, 14.228[13]; 15. (DNS) 97X-Reed Hurst, 59.000