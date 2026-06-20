Photo Gallery: World of Outlaws Friday at Huset’s Speedway Huset's Speedway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, World of Outlaws Riley Goodno (16), Blaine Stegenga (96) and Ashton Torgerson (51) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Sanford Helicopter Departs Into the Sunset (Serena Dalhamer photo) Daison Pursley (9) and David Gravel (2) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jack Anderson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Giovanni Scelzi (Serena Dalhamer photo) Garet Williamson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Carson Macedo (Serena Dalhamer photo) Chase Randall (Serena Dalhamer photo) Ryan Timms (Serena Dalhamer photo) Michael Kofoid (Serena Dalhamer photo) Sheldon Haudenschild (Serena Dalhamer photo) Sheldon Haudenschild (Serena Dalhamer photo) Crowd Crosses the Track (Serena Dalhamer photo) Matt Juhl (14H) and Sam Hafertepe Jr (15H) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Rees Moran (Serena Dalhamer photo) Bill Balog (17B) and Spencer Bayston (17) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Terry McCarl (Serena Dalhamer photo) Matt Juhl (14H) and Riley Goodno (16) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Dayne Kingshott (3), Christopher Thram (24T) and Kasey Jedrzejek (6) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Skylar Gee (16C), Kasey Jedrzejek (6) and Scott Winters (23W) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kasey Jedrzejek (6), Weston Olson (27W), Skyler Gee (16C), Parker Price Miller (5) and Scott Winters (23W) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Garet Williamson (23) and Bill Balog (17B) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Bill Balog (17B), Tim Estenson (14T), Sheldon Haudenschild (18) and JJ Hickle (6X) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Weston Olson (27W), Justin Henderson (11) and Parker Price Miller (5) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Riley Goodno (16), Blaine Stegenga (96) and Ashton Torgerson (51) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Spencer Bayston (17) and Jy Corbet (25) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Sunset in Brandon (Serena Dalhamer photo) Sam Henderson (83JR) and Tyler Courtney (7BC) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Chris Martin (44) and Mark Dobmeier (13) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Cole Macedo (2C), Dominc Dobesh (9D) and Jy Corbet (25) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Logan Schuchart, Sheldon Haudenschild and Donny Schatz (Serena Dalhamer photo) Gage Pulkrabek (G5) and Brian Brown (21) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Scott Broty (33), Mark Dobmeier (13) and Koby Werkmeister (31) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Checkered Flag Delivery by Sanford Helicopter (Serena Dalhamer photo) Huset's SpeedwayPhoto GalleryWorld of Outlaws