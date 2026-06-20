Rahmer Breaks Through In Williams Grove Sprints

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Freddie Rahmer of Harleysville broke through for his first Williams Grove Speedway sprint car win of the season on Friday night, scoring the 20th checkered flag of his career at the oval after taking over as the third and final leader of the event.

And in the Eastern Storm main event for the USAC Sprints, Californian Mitchel Moles took the win and put himself into the point leader of the Eastern Storm standings with just two races to go in the 2026 series.

Nash Ely was leading the 25-lap 410 sprint main ahead of Troy Wagaman Jr. when the red flag appeared on the third circuit for a series of frontstretch flips by Cole Knopp.

Knopp climbed from his racer under his own power.

The restart saw Wagaman muscle by Ely for control and third starter Rahmer followed suit a lap later.

And then the red flag again draped over the speedway, this time for Ely, who had bitten the fourth turn curb and flipped over.

Again the driver climbed from his racer under his own power.

After refueling the balance of the feature would go non-stop with Wagaman pulling out to a 1.3 second lead over Rahmer and Chase Dietz by the halfway point.

Rahmer nearly repeated the feat performed by Ely a few laps earlier after action had resumed as he too bit the fourth corner curb and nearly turned over only to save the car and regoup.

Shortly thereafter traffic came into play for Wagaman and by lap 16, with the track blocked in front of him, the cars of Rahmer, Dietz and also Lance Dewease were breathing down his neck.

Those four drivers all raced under a blanket for the next four laps within striking distance of one another before Rahmer finally got far enough alongside Wagaman to be scored the leader with two laps to go.

Relegated to second, Wagaman regrouped for the final mile and in the final set of turns he went for one big outside swoop to steal the lead back.

It was anybody’s raced as the pair blasted off of the fourth turn and Rahmer prevailed, holding Wagaman off by .136 seconds at the line as the pair bounced off of one another just before passing under the checkers.

Dietz was third followed by Dewease and Buddy Scheweibinz.

Sixth through 10th went to TJ Stutts, Samuel Miller, JJ Loss, Doug Hammaker and Brent Shearer.

Heats were won by Samuel Miller, Ely and Rahmer.

Justin Grant was leading the 30-lap USAC main over Briggs Danner when the only caution flag of the race appeared with two laps completed.

Mitchel Moles pounced on the restart and went to work on Danner for second before taking the spot with four away.

Grant hit the rear of the field on lap 12, carrying a .322 second advantage.

However as the leader negotiated hectic traffic Moles erased the margin and the pair was swerving and darting between cars when Moles was able to first take a look inside for the lead with 13 laps to go.

Grant was maintaining slim control with 10 laps to go and doing his best to fend off Moles, Danner and Brady Bacon before the pressure became to much with just under nine laps left.

All four drivers were slicing through the backmarkers in the second turn when a Moles lane change netted him control as both he and Grant split a lapped car.

Moles then powered away at the front of the field to score the $6,000 victory by 4.962 seconds.

Grant settled for second followed by Bacon, Kyle Cummins and Danner.

Sixth through 10th went to Robert Ballou, CJ Leary, Ricky Lewis, Charles Davis Jr., and Chase Stockon.

Heats were taken by Lewis, Ed Aikin and Davis Jr.

Jake Swanson of Anaheim, California, set fast time with a lap of 20.061 seconds.

Feature Finishes

6/19/26

410 sprint cars, 25 laps: 1. Freddie Rahmer, 2. Troy Wagaman Jr., 3. Chase Dietz, 4. Lance Dewease, 5. Buddy Schweibinz, 6. TJ Stutts, 7. Samuel Miller, 8. JJ Loss, 9. Doug Hammaker, 10. Brent Shearer, 11. Austin Bishop, 12. James Roselli, 13. Justin Whittall, 14. Dallas Schott, 15. Dave Grube, 16. Aaron Bollinger, 17. Tim Glatfelter, 18. Ryan Smith, 19. Dylan Norris, 20. Joey Amantea, 21. Nash Ely, 22. Cole Knopp

USAC Sprints, 30 laps:

1. Mitchel Moles, 2. Justin Grant, 3. Brady Bacon, 4. Kyle Cummins, 5. Briggs Danner, 6. Robert Ballou, 7. CJ Leary, 8. Ricky Lewis, 9. Charles Davis Jr., 10. Chase Stockon, 11. Christian Bruno, 12. Cale Coons, 13. Logan Seavey, 14. Jake Swanson, 15. Steve Drevicki, 16. Ed Aikin, 17. Hayden Reinbold, 18. Kevin Thomas Jr., 19. Ronald Helmick, 20. Bret Rose, 21. Joey Crilly, 22. Olivia Thayer, 23. Dirk Rimrott