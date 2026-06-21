BRODY ROA POWERS TO USAC/CRA WIN AT PERRIS

By Lance Jennings

PERRIS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 21, 2026… Making his second start of the season, Garden Grove, California’s Brody Roa claimed Saturday’s Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car main event at Perris Auto Speedway. Driving the BR Performance #91R Big Chino Ranch / “Biker” Bruce Fischer DRC, “The Pride of Garden Grove” took the checkered flag with a three second advantage over early leader Connor Lundy, Cole Wakim (from 9th), fast qualifier R.J. Johnson, and Connor Speir (from 11th).

USAC/CRA point leader, R.J. Johnson of Laveen, Arizona began the event by posting the night’s Woodland Auto Display / M&M Motorsports PASSCAR Team Fast Time Award. Piloting the Petty Performance Racing #1P Avanti Windows & Doors / Apache Transport Sherman, Johnson twentieth career fast time of 16.966 seconds bested Roa, Lundy, Chris Gansen, and Eddie Tafoya Jr.

Riding the top line of the race track, Peoria, Arizona’s Connor Lundy returned to USAC/CRA action and won the 8-lap Sexton Fire Protection First Heat Race. Racing the Matt Lundy owned #97 Apache Transport / JUGO Superfoods Sherman, Lundy was chased by Connor Speir, Johnson, Bryan Whitley, Cole Wakim, Tafoya, Zate Legend, and Gary Marshall Jr.

For the fifth consecutive event, “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams of Yorba Linda, California took the checkered flags in a heat race. Driving the Tom & Christy Dunkel owned #17W Inland Rigging / Maxima Racing Oils Triple X, Williams won the Roy Miller Freight Lines Second Heat over Roa, Verne Sweeney, “The Pineapple” Daylin Perreira, Dayton Shelton, Gansen, and Brecken Guerrero,

After the checkered flags waved in the main event, Simi Valley, California’s Cole Wakim and Connor Speir of Fillmore, California shared the night’s Hard Charger Award / “Best Passing Job” honors. Wakim placed third after starting ninth in the Tom & Christy Dunkel owned #17X Inland Rigging / Maxima Racing Oils Triple X. Speir scored fifth in the family owned #57 Channel Island Floorcoverings / Area Rug Factory entry from eleventh.

The Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series will return action on Saturday, July 4th at Santa Maria Speedway in Santa Maria, California for the “Doug Fort Memorial.” The second of three appearances at “The West’s Best Short Track” will also feature the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC Western States Midgets, Motor City Buick/GMC California Lightning Sprints, and the Creations Coastal Financial Mini Stocks. For more information on the series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: June 20, 2026 – Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, California

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY / M&M MOTORSPORTS QUALIFICATIONS: 1. R.J. Johnson, 1P, Petty-16.966; 2. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-16.984; 3. Connor Lundy, 97, Lundy-16.995; 4. Chris Gansen, 4G, Gansen-17.143; 5. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 51T, Tafoya-17.283; 6. Austin Williams, 17W, Dunkel-17.340; 7. Bryan Whitley, 22, Whitley-17.349; 8. Dayton Shelton, 4D, Shelton-17.428; 9. Cole Wakim, 17X, Dunkel-17.430; 10. Daylin Perreira, 21P, Perreira-17.542; 11. Connor Speir, 57, Speir-17.700; 12. Verne Sweeney, 98, Guerrero-17.875; 13. Zate Legend, Z8, Legend-18.311; 14. Brecken Guerrero, 98B, Guerrero-18.587; 15. Gary Marshall Jr., 23, Bellegante-NT.

SEXTON FIRE PROTECTION FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, All Cars Transfer To Feature) 1. Connor Lundy, 2. Connor Speir, 3. R.J. Johnson, 4. Bryan Whitley, 5. Cole Wakim, 6. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 7. Zate Legend, 8. Gary Marshall Jr., NT.

ROY MILLER FREIGHT LINES SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, All Cars Transfer To Feature) 1. Austin Williams, 2. Brody Roa, 3. Verne Sweeney, 4. Daylin Perreira, 5. Dayton Shelton, 6. Chris Gansen, 7. Brecken Guerrero. 2:26.16.

FEATURE: (30 laps, With Starting Positions) 1. Brody Roa (5), 2. Connor Lundy (4), 3. Cole Wakim (9), 4. R.J. Johnson (6), 5. Connor Speir (11), 6. Austin Williams (3), 7. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (8), 8. Chris Gansen (7), 9. Verne Sweeney (12), 10. Dayton Shelton (1), 11. Brecken Guerrero (14), 12. Bryan Whitley (2), 13. Daylin Perreira (10), 14. Zate Legend (13), 15. Gary Marshall Jr. (15). NT.

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FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-7 Connor Lundy, Laps 8-30 Brody Roa

HARD CHARGERS: Cole Wakim (9 to 3), Connor Speir (11 to 5)

NEXT AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR RACE: July 4 – Santa Maria Speedway – Santa Maria, California – “Doug Fort Memorial”