Speedweek Begins Friday At Williams Grove Speedway

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – The 36th annual Pennsylvania Speedweek Series begins this Friday night, June 26, at Williams Grove Speedway.

A & S Landscaping will present the speedweek opener at Williams Grove Speedway with a $10,000 to win feature on tap for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars.

Action begins at 7:30.

The fastest qualifier will receive $300 as the Fast Tees Fast Time Award winner.

The wingless super sportsman will also compete in the speedweek opener, spinning off a feature event only.

The race will be part of the 2026 Hoosier Diamond Series at the oval as well as the PA Posse 410 Sprint Series.

Troy Wagaman Jr. is the current Hoosier Diamond Series point leader as well as the overall season point leader at Williams Grove.

Opening night Speedweek sponsor A & S Landscaping Services of Dillsburg offers top quality landscape services and products for both residential and commercial properties.

A& S specializes in hardscaping, lawn maintenance, mulching and landscape design and construction.

Contact A & S at 717.758.8042 and find them on Facebook.

Pennsylvania Speedweek will return to Williams Grove Speedway one week later on July 3 for the prestigious Zemco Headers LLC. Mitch Smith Memorial.

The Mitch Smith Memorial boasts $20,000 to the winner of the 30-lap main event.

Adult general admission for June 26 is $30 with youth ages 13 – 20 admitted for just $15.

Kids ages 12 and under are always FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Keep up with all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.williamsgrove.com or by following the track on Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok and X.

RacingJunk.com is the Official Classifieds for Williams Grove Speedway.