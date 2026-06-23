ELSLIGER TAKES ART HILL MEMORIAL WIN; WESTBROOK, ROES, AND BAILEY ALSO CLAIM OHSWEKEN VICTORIES

By Brent Otchere

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (June 19, 2026) – Insta-Insulation and Styres Gas Bar presented the Art Hill Memorial 42 for the Mini Stock division on Friday at Ohsweken Speedway. Dylan Westbrook, Austin Roes, Dave Bailey and Jeff Elsiger took A-Main victories.

Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprints

Ryan Turner started on pole with Darren Dryden next to him for the 25 lap 360 Sprints A-Main. Ryan Turner led the opening lap before Alex Hill brought out the caution flag after a collision with the inner wall of turn four. Eric Gledhill got the lead briefly on the restart until Dylan Westbrook snuck by him for the lead, just as Jacob Dykstra spun and brought out another caution flag.

Westbrook resumed his fast pace when racing resumed and quickly began putting drivers a lap down. Not even a final race restart could stop Westbrook’s march as he went on to win another race and extend his championship points lead. Finishing out the top five were Eric Gledhill in second, D.J. Christie third, Josh Hansen fourth, and Skyler Evans fifth.

Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars

Austin Roes and Cory Whittam brought the 28 car field to the green flag for the Crate Sprint Car A-Main. Roes was shot of out of a cannon as he confidently led the opening laps. Two quick caution flags came out in succession, which saw Roes stand tall to the challenge and defend his lead successfully.

Broden Weiler suffered a spin with five laps left to go, setting up a dash to the finish. Once again Roes held off the field, going on to win the race and lead every lap. Next to finish were Steve Murdock in second, Jesse Costa third, Mack DeMan fourth, and Liam Martin fifth.

Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks

The front row of the grid featured Dylan Peckham and Keith Dale to begin the 20 Lap Thunder Stock A-Main. Dale had a great start, leading the first lap until a caution flag came out. George Grosul capitalized on the restart and took the lead. Pole sitter Peckham brought out the caution flag with five laps complete when he lost a wheel.

The restart saw Kyle Wert claim the lead for himself, however Dave Bailey kept him honest as he was hot on his heels. Bailey made the winning pass with ten laps left to go. Ryan Beagle could see Wert begin to struggle and applied huge pressure for the second position. Wert put on a valiant effort and defended well against Beagle while Bailey went on to win the race. Wert and Beagle claimed the final podium spots respectively, while Ron Loggie finished in fourth and Trevor DeBoer claimed fifth.

Insta-Insulation Mini Stocks

Tim DeBoer started on pole alongside Brendan Lefrancois to take the green flag for the 42 Lap Art Hill Memorial Mini Stock A-Main. Craig Cole quickly took the lead, building a two second lead over the field by lap five. Cole was the dominant force early in this Ohsweken crown jewel race, as he led the first 22 laps until Ken Hair made a pass for the lead.

Cole raced himself back to the lead on lap 28, just as the final caution flag came out due to John Lubeck coming to a stop in turn two with a flat tire. Cole had a successful restart, however Jeff Elsliger chased down Cole for the lead, passing him for the win in the closing laps. Cole had to settle for a second place finish after an amazing performance, and DeBoer claimed the final podium step. Rounding out the top five were Jeremy Cooper in fourth and Wayde Thorne fifth.

Up Next at Ohsweken Speedway

Case IH and O’Neil’s Farm Equipment present Agriculture Night featuring the Great Lakes Super Sprints series and RoC Sportsman Modifieds on Friday, June 26, 2026. Two Ohsweken Speedway weekly Friday Night Excitement divisions will be also in competition, including the Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars and Insta-Insulation Mini Stocks. Visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca for more information.

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Ohsweken Speedway Statistical Report

Friday, June 19, 2026

Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada

Total Entries: 130

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Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprints (23 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 25 laps

1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[5]; 2. 7-Eric Gledhill[3]; 3. 5-DJ Christie[7]; 4. 88H-Josh Hansen[6]; 5. 87XS-Skyler Evans[19]; 6. 12DD-Darren Dryden[2]; 7. 15-Ryan Turner[1]; 8. 84-Mike Lichty[17]; 9. 77T-Tyeller Powless[14]; 10. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[10]; 11. 39-Cory Turner[22]; 12. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[11]; 13. 77X-Alex Hill[9]; 14. 0T-Tyler Ward[16]; 15. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[18]; 16. 0C-Cole MacDonald[13]; 17. 81-Derek Jonathan[20]; 18. 11-Jamie Turner[12]; 19. (DNF) 21-Kyle Phillips[8]; 20. (DNF) 6-Ryan Coniam[15]; 21. (DNF) 21J-John Burbridge Jr[21]; 22. (DNS) 45-Nick Sheridan; 23. (DNS) 0-Glenn Styres

Hard Charger – Evan Skyler +14

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps

1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[1]; 2. 88H-Josh Hansen[4]; 3. 21-Kyle Phillips[6]; 4. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[7]; 5. 0C-Cole MacDonald[5]; 6. 0T-Tyler Ward[8]; 7. (DNF) 87XS-Skyler Evans[2]; 8. (DNS) 39-Cory Turner

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps

1. 45-Nick Sheridan[2]; 2. 5-DJ Christie[1]; 3. 12DD-Darren Dryden[4]; 4. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[3]; 5. 77T-Tyeller Powless[5]; 6. 84-Mike Lichty[6]; 7. 81-Derek Jonathan[7]; 8. 21J-John Burbridge Jr[8]

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps

1. 7-Eric Gledhill[4]; 2. 15-Ryan Turner[1]; 3. 77X-Alex Hill[2]; 4. 11-Jamie Turner[6]; 5. 6-Ryan Coniam[3]; 6. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[5]; 7. (DNS) 0-Glenn Styres

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Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars (35 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 20 laps

1. 3S-Austin Roes[1]; 2. 2M-Steve Murdock[4]; 3. 52-Jesse Costa[5]; 4. 4-Mack DeMan[6]; 5. 9-Liam Martin[12]; 6. 2S-Al Sleight[10]; 7. 55-Cory Whittam[2]; 8. 24K-Kiana Teal[14]; 9. 48-Lance Erskine[11]; 10. 36-Jeremy May[7]; 11. 27H-Niko Hansen[3]; 12. 16X-Keegan Baker[9]; 13. 53-Logan Shwedyk[16]; 14. 20-Johnny Miller[8]; 15. 94-Ryan Fraser[19]; 16. 78-Darren McLennan[15]; 17. BS39-Brett Stratford[21]; 18. 2-Travis Hofstetter[24]; 19. 26X-Campbell Baker[25]; 20. 89L-Logan Ferguson[27]; 21. 51-Trevor Young[18]; 22. 14-Larry Gledhill[17]; 23. 14B-Broden Weiler[22]; 24. (DNF) 88R-Riley Mercer[20]; 25. (DNF) 57C-Cooper Fritz[26]; 26. (DNF) 24A-AJ Lewis[23]; 27. (DNF) 74-Rob Neely[13]; 28. (DNS) 44-Connor Ross

Hard Charger – Logan Ferguson +7

Last Chance Qualifier [Started] 12 laps

1. 94-Ryan Fraser[1]; 2. 14B-Broden Weiler[2]; 3. BS39-Brett Stratford[3]; 4. 2-Travis Hofstetter[5]; 5. 24A-AJ Lewis[4]; 6. 57C-Cooper Fritz[11]; 7. 26X-Campbell Baker[7]; 8. 89L-Logan Ferguson[6]; 9. 96-Tyler Lafantaisie[8]; 10. 28T-Cameron Thomson[12]; 11. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[10]; 12. 50LS-Adrian Stahle[14]; 13. 22X-Brandon Sobeski[15]; 14. 69K-Ken Hamilton[9]; 15. (DNS) 85C-Cam MacKinnon

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps

1. 2M-Steve Murdock[4]; 2. 4-Mack DeMan[1]; 3. 48-Lance Erskine[2]; 4. 24K-Kiana Teal[6]; 5. 78-Darren McLennan[7]; 6. 94-Ryan Fraser[3]; 7. 2-Travis Hofstetter[5]; 8. 69K-Ken Hamilton[8]; 9. (DNS) 28T-Cameron Thomson

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps

1. 36-Jeremy May[1]; 2. 16X-Keegan Baker[2]; 3. 9-Liam Martin[3]; 4. 3S-Austin Roes[4]; 5. 51-Trevor Young[5]; 6. 14B-Broden Weiler[8]; 7. 89L-Logan Ferguson[7]; 8. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[6]; 9. (DNF) 85C-Cam MacKinnon[9]

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps

1. 20-Johnny Miller[1]; 2. 27H-Niko Hansen[2]; 3. 44-Connor Ross[3]; 4. 74-Rob Neely[7]; 5. 14-Larry Gledhill[9]; 6. BS39-Brett Stratford[4]; 7. 26X-Campbell Baker[6]; 8. 57C-Cooper Fritz[5]; 9. 50LS-Adrian Stahle[8]

Heat Race 4 [Started] 8 laps

1. 55-Cory Whittam[1]; 2. 2S-Al Sleight[2]; 3. 52-Jesse Costa[4]; 4. 53-Logan Shwedyk[3]; 5. 88R-Riley Mercer[5]; 6. 24A-AJ Lewis[7]; 7. 96-Tyler Lafantaisie[6]; 8. 22X-Brandon Sobeski[8]

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Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks (28 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 20 laps

1. 49-Dave Bailey[16]; 2. 19-Kyle Wert[10]; 3. 84RK-Ryan Beagle[15]; 4. 97-Ron Loggie[11]; 5. 23-Trevor DeBoer[14]; 6. 03-George Grosul[4]; 7. 427-Tim Phalen[8]; 8. 55-Mike Thorne[7]; 9. 26G-Brock Gregory[18]; 10. 108-Zack Bleich[13]; 11. 0-Tyler French[19]; 12. 43C-Clinton Nicholls[5]; 13. 26-Keith Dale[2]; 14. 37-Robert Hoskins[23]; 15. 44B-Bella General[24]; 16. 98-Andrew Mailloux[17]; 17. 43-Kyle Andress[22]; 18. 13-Kacey Huffman[20]; 19. (DNF) 11-Gofast Teeple[6]; 20. (DNF) 62-Brian Pescetti[9]; 21. (DNF) 51D-Dylan Peckham[1]; 22. (DNF) 81B-Brando Greene Styres[21]; 23. (DNF) 93K-Mike Klazinga[3]; 24. (DNF) 8-Ryan Dinning[12]

Hard Charger – Dave Bailey +15

Last Chance Qualifier [Started] 8 laps

1. 13-Kacey Huffman[1]; 2. 81B-Brando Greene Styres[4]; 3. 43-Kyle Andress[3]; 4. 37-Robert Hoskins[2]; 5. (DNF) 77T-Carson Thompson[5]; 6. (DNF) 77-Mitch Petta[6]; 7. (DNF) 2G-John Dunn[8]; 8. (DNF) 53-Liam Shwedyk[7]

Qualifier 1 [Started] 10 laps

1. 19-Kyle Wert[8]; 2. 49-Dave Bailey[12]; 3. 23-Trevor DeBoer[11]; 4. 55-Mike Thorne[6]; 5. 43C-Clinton Nicholls[5]; 6. 8-Ryan Dinning[9]; 7. 03-George Grosul[4]; 8. 93K-Mike Klazinga[3]; 9. 51D-Dylan Peckham[1]; 10. 26G-Brock Gregory[13]; 11. 13-Kacey Huffman[7]; 12. 43-Kyle Andress[2]; 13. 77T-Carson Thompson[10]; 14. (DNS) 53-Liam Shwedyk

Qualifier 2 [Started] 10 laps

1. 97-Ron Loggie[8]; 2. 84RK-Ryan Beagle[11]; 3. 26-Keith Dale[1]; 4. 427-Tim Phalen[6]; 5. 0-Tyler French[13]; 6. 98-Andrew Mailloux[12]; 7. 11-Gofast Teeple[5]; 8. 62-Brian Pescetti[7]; 9. 108-Zack Bleich[10]; 10. 44B-Bella General[2]; 11. 37-Robert Hoskins[4]; 12. (DNF) 81B-Brando Greene Styres[3]; 13. (DNF) 77-Mitch Petta[9]; 14. (DNF) 2G-John Dunn[14]

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Insta-Insulation Mini Stocks (44 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 42 laps

1. 11E-Jeff Elsliger[18]; 2. 55-Craig Cole[3]; 3. 9-Tim DeBoer[1]; 4. G8-Jeremy Cooper[15]; 5. 4-Wayde Thorne[5]; 6. 24-Brendan Lefrancois[2]; 7. 2-Trevyn McCrillis[12]; 8. 64-Nick Erskine[4]; 9. 66-Jon Janssens[17]; 10. 20J-Nathan Joyner[10]; 11. 1RJR-Sierra Robison[14]; 12. 66X-Martin Schroder[9]; 13. 17K-Spencer Riddell[22]; 14. 6X-Mike Sarantakos[16]; 15. 5K-Ken Hair[6]; 16. 44-Doug Erskine[23]; 17. 14L-John Lubeck[19]; 18. (DNF) 24R-Chase Mitchell[24]; 19. (DNF) 4C-Leroy Buscumb[7]; 20. (DNF) 34-Randy Alway[20]; 21. (DNF) 97-Kyle Gregory[13]; 22. (DNF) 215-Nick Bowman[11]; 23. (DNF) 17-Alex Riley[8]; 24. (DNF) 26-Alexander Klotz[21]

Hard Charger – Jeff Elsliger +17

Last Chance Qualifier [Started] 8 Laps

1. 26-Alexander Klotz[2]; 2. 17K-Spencer Riddell[6]; 3. 44-Doug Erskine[1]; 4. 24R-Chase Mitchell[3]; 5. 01-Tristan DaSilva[7]; 6. 1-Jason Tolton[14]; 7. 46-Mark Thorne[5]; 8. 22-Tyson Gregory[10]; 9. 99R-Ryan Farrington[11]; 10. 54-Christopher French[13]; 11. 25-Joe Stevenson[18]; 12. 12-Mark Allan[22]; 13. 71W-Austyn Werstroh[12]; 14. 37-AJ Peters[19]; 15. 265-Mike Evers[17]; 16. 11-Mike Giberson[16]; 17. 81D-Crystal Soules[4]; 18. 38P-Bill Pearsall[24]; 19. (DNF) 4A-Patrick Stuiver[9]; 20. (DNF) 9C-Connor Chambers[23]; 21. (DNF) 4M-Mason Anderson[8]; 22. (DNS) 23-Dusty DeBoer; 23. (DNS) 32L-Grayden Lyons; 24. (DNS) 65-Blake Wadham

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps

1. 5K-Ken Hair[10]; 2. 4C-Leroy Buscumb[4]; 3. 66X-Martin Schroder[2]; 4. 97-Kyle Gregory[3]; 5. 66-Jon Janssens[9]; 6. 44-Doug Erskine[6]; 7. 46-Mark Thorne[8]; 8. 4A-Patrick Stuiver[7]; 9. 71W-Austyn Werstroh[1]; 10. 11-Mike Giberson[11]; 11. (DNF) 32L-Grayden Lyons[5]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps

1. 55-Craig Cole[4]; 2. 4-Wayde Thorne[1]; 3. 20J-Nathan Joyner[5]; 4. 1RJR-Sierra Robison[6]; 5. 11E-Jeff Elsliger[11]; 6. 26-Alexander Klotz[7]; 7. 17K-Spencer Riddell[8]; 8. 22-Tyson Gregory[10]; 9. 54-Christopher French[2]; 10. 265-Mike Evers[9]; 11. (DNF) 65-Blake Wadham[3]

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps

1. 17-Alex Riley[2]; 2. 24-Brendan Lefrancois[1]; 3. 215-Nick Bowman[4]; 4. G8-Jeremy Cooper[7]; 5. 14L-John Lubeck[6]; 6. 24R-Chase Mitchell[11]; 7. 01-Tristan DaSilva[9]; 8. 99R-Ryan Farrington[5]; 9. 1-Jason Tolton[8]; 10. 25-Joe Stevenson[3]; 11. 12-Mark Allan[10]

Heat Race 4 [Started] 8 laps

1. 64-Nick Erskine[5]; 2. 9-Tim DeBoer[8]; 3. 2-Trevyn McCrillis[6]; 4. 6X-Mike Sarantakos[10]; 5. 34-Randy Alway[2]; 6. 81D-Crystal Soules[7]; 7. 4M-Mason Anderson[9]; 8. 38P-Bill Pearsall[11]; 9. (DNF) 23-Dusty DeBoer[3]; 10. (DNF) 37-AJ Peters[1]; 11. (DQ) 9C-Connor Chambers[4]

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Ohsweken Speedway on GForceTV

Can’t make it to the track or don’t live within driving distance? No problem! Check out all of Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement action live online for FREE on GForceTV. Just search for GForceTV on YouTube, OHSWEKENSPEEDWAY on Facebook, or visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca to watch.

About Ohsweken Speedway: Opened in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex and event centre featuring a 3/8 mile clay oval auto racing track and 1/6 mile clay oval Micro Sprint and Karting track. The facility is owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks, and Mini Stocks, while the facility also hosts weekly Micro Sprint and Kart racing on Thursday nights.

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