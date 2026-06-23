Griffin Miller Edges Rob Pullen in Exciting Pathfinder Bank SBS Feature

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (June 21, 2026) – The third Pathfinder Bank SBS main event of the 2026 season produced a third different winner as Griffin Miller made a triumphant return to victory lane, picking up his third career feature win in the No. 9. The victory was his second with the family-owned No. 9 and his first since winning aboard the Ratcliff Racing No. 73 in July of 2024.

The 30-lap feature was led to green by teammates Drew Pascuzzi and Noah Ratcliff. Ratcliff inched out in front to lead the opening lap with Pascuzzi second, Miller third, Bryan Haynes fourth, and Mike Bruce fifth.

On the move early was Rob Pullen in the Robbie Wirth Racing No. 4, the former Mike Bond car, who cracked the top five from his tenth starting spot with only two laps complete, clearing the outside of Bruce.

Coming to complete lap three, Alex Hoag lost the handle on the No. 41 and found himself in the inside hub rail off turn four, bringing out the caution.

For the choose restart, Miller elected the outside line behind Ratcliff. Pascuzzi took the front row next to his teammate while Pullen lined up sixth on the outside.

With Pascuzzi on the front row, Ratcliff again got the jump. The outside row prevailed as Haynes and Bruce were mired behind Pascuzzi on the bottom. This opened the door for Miller and Pullen to follow Ratcliff around the outside into second and third.

Another yellow flew on lap three as Pascuzzi and Brad Haynes came together in turn one, collecting the Flack No. 23 of Brian Sobus.

For the next choose restart, it was Ratcliff and Miller on the front row, with Bruce and Pullen in row two and Bryan Haynes and DJ Shuman in row three.

Miller got the jump on Ratcliff and took the lead with Ratcliff second, Pullen third, Bruce fourth, and Shuman moving into fifth. The front three of Miller, Ratcliff, and Pullen ran nose-to-tail, with Pullen getting to the outside of Ratcliff to take second with six laps complete before quickly applying pressure to Miller.

The front three continued to race nose-to-tail in an exciting battle for the lead. At halfway, the running order was Miller, Pullen, Ratcliff, Bruce, Shuman, Bryan Haynes, Cameron Rowe, Andy Jodway, Trevor Haynes, and Cameron Rowe Jr.

With ten laps to go, Miller began opening up nearly a ten-car-length advantage on Pullen as the No. 4 appeared to be fading and Ratcliff started applying pressure for second.

It appeared Miller was well on his way to victory with more than a second advantage over Pullen and Ratcliff, but the yellow came out as he took the white flag when Brad Haynes, Cameron Rowe Jr., and Pascuzzi tangled in turn one.

The caution set up an exciting single-file restart, reverting the field to two laps remaining. On the drop of the green, Miller got back to the gas for a green-white-checkered finish. Pullen applied heavy pressure and fought hard for the lead but was just a little too snug to complete the pass in the high road.

After a fantastic race between the top two, Miller secured his third career SBS victory. Pullen put on a great show finishing second, while Ratcliff turned in his best run of the season in third. Shuman and Bruce completed the top five. Cameron Rowe Sr., Andy Jodway in the Hilton Racing No. 66, renumbered 1, Trevor Haynes, Tyler Cooper, and Pascuzzi filled out the top 10.

In victory lane, Miller said, “I knew it was going to be tough when that caution came out. I started getting nervous. The caution came out and I started getting loose the last two laps and luckily Robbie Pullen let me have that one.

“I’d like to thank PCA, Miller Machine & Mechanical, Paul’s Big M, Tamarack Golf Course, and John Altman for nailing that setup.”

The Pathfinder Bank SBS championship chase continues in two weeks during the Independence Spectacular presented by Burke’s Do It Best Home Centers of Oswego and Fulton, featuring a 30-lap main event for the Pathfinder Bank SBS division.

RESULTS

Cutro Professional Inspections

Autograph Night

Pathfinder Bank SBS

Saturday, June 20, 2026

Oswego Speedway

Oswego, NY

Feature (30-laps): 1. 9 – GRIFFIN MILLER, 2. 4 – Rob Pullen, 3. 73 – Noah Ratcliff, 4. 62 – DJ Shuman, 5. 22 – Mike Bruce, 6. 77 – Cameron Rowe, 7. 1 – Andy Jodway, 8. 18 ® – Trevor Haynes, 9. 11 ® – Tyler Cooper, 10. 72 – Drew Pascuzzi, 11. 41 – Alex Hoag, 12. 10 – Bryan Haynes, 13. 52 – Barry Kingsley, 14. 20 – Tessa Crawford, 15. 7 – Cameron Rowe Jr., 16. 88 – Brad Haynes, 17. 27 – Steven Bradshaw, 18. 23 – Brian Sobus, 19. 47 – Matt Matteson, 29 – Mackenzie Coleman (DNS)

Heat 1 (10-laps): 1. 23 – Brian Sobus, 2. 9 – Griffin Miller, 3. 72 – Drew Pascuzzi, 4. 22 – Mike Bruce, 5. 18 ® – Trevor Haynes, 6. 7 – Cameron Rowe Jr., 7. 3J – CJ Crawford

Heat 2 (10-laps): 1. 73 – Noah Ratcliff, 2. 77 – Cameron Rowe, 3. 1 – Andy Jodway, 4. 10 – Bryan Haynes, 5. 20 – Tessa Crawford, 6. 47 – Matt Matteson, 29 – Mackenzie Coleman (DNS)

Heat 3 (10-laps): 1. 88 – Brad Haynes, 2. 41 – Alex Hoag, 3. 4 – Rob Pullen, 4. 52 – Barry Kingsley, 5. 11 ® – Tyler Cooper, 6. 27 – Steven Bradshaw, 7. 62 – DJ Shuman

JP Jewelers Halfway Leader ($100 bonus to the leader of lap 15): #9 Griffin Miller

Lighthouse Lanes Up & Comer ($50 bonus to the highest finishing driver who has never won a feature at Oswego Speedway): #62 DJ Shuman

D&S Landscaping Hard Charger ($25 to the driver advancing the most positions): #62 DJ Shuman