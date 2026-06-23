Mike Bruce Masters Restart to Return to Oswego County Tourism 350 Victory Lane

BY Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (June 21, 2026) – Mike Bruce became the third different Oswego County Tourism 350 Supermodified feature winner in as many races Saturday night at Oswego Speedway, joining defending champion Kyle Perry and nephew Talen Hawksby as victors in 2026. The win marked Bruce’s first 350 Supermodified triumph since 2021 and his first aboard the former Strong Racing No. 99 and Proud Motorsports No. 54 Hawk Chassis, rebuilt by Hawk Jr. Chassis for 350 competition.

A solid field of 13 cars was on hand for the 25-lap feature. Unfortunately, defending track champion Kyle Perry was sidelined before the night even began. Perry, still coming back from a hard crash suffered in heat race action a couple of weeks ago, encountered rack and pinion problems that forced him out of competition and took him out of the 2026 championship hunt.

The field also included two Ohio visitors, Danny Shirey and Sawyer Stout, whose presence was greatly appreciated by Speedway staff and fans. Both competitors came from the Ohio Outlaw 350 Supermodified Series to see how their package stacked up against the Oswego engine combination. Strong New England support was also present in the form of Jim Storace and Joey Scanlon, who have committed to a full Oswego schedule in 2026, along with Eddie Witkum Jr.

At the drop of the green, Robbie Wirth, who had shown great speed in hot laps and won his heat race, started on the pole with veteran Storace alongside. Wirth got the jump early with Storace settling into second. Starting fourth, Bruce quickly worked around the outside of Dave Cliff, who was pulling double duty by filling in for Jerry Curran in the No. 99 Novelis Supermodified while also driving the Barbeau Racing No. 50 350 Super.

Bruce quickly climbed to second and began giving chase to “The Wrench” out front. Early on, it was Wirth, Bruce, and Storace in the top three. Talen Hawksby made an early charge under Cliff to take fourth, while Witkum Jr., a Star Speedway standout searching for his first Oswego 350 victory, cracked the top five by also getting around Cliff.

Wirth maintained a comfortable advantage over Bruce through the first ten laps until Witkum Jr. got to the outside of Hawksby battling for fourth. The pair made contact and brushed wheels, sending both cars into the outside steel. Both machines sustained moderate damage and were done for the evening.

On the ensuing choose restart, Wirth selected the bottom lane and Bruce lined up to his outside. Bruce edged ahead and took over the lead while Wirth settled into second. Cliff moved to the outside of Storace to take third.

Meanwhile, coming from 12th on the grid, Dawson Hawksby had mounted an impressive charge. Hawksby cracked the top five on the restart and then drove around the outside of Storace to claim fourth before setting his sights on Cliff for third.

Out front, however, it was all Mike Bruce. The 2021 Oswego County Tourism 350 Super track champion picked up his third career 350 victory and further added to an already impressive resume. Bruce remains the only driver to win feature events in the Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and Oswego County Tourism 350 Supermodified divisions. The victory also marked his first trip back to victory lane since suffering a violent Supermodified crash in June of last season.

At the checkered flag, it was Bruce over Wirth, Cliff, Dawson Hawksby, and Storace in the top five. Brendan Young, Shirey, Scanlon, Savannah Simmons, and Stout completed the top 10.

Bruce has been racing his 350 and the Gunther Racing No. 22 Pathfinder Bank SBS full-time this season while a new Supermodified is on order from Hawk Jr. Chassis.

In victory lane, Bruce said, “Robbie Wrench is one hell of a kid. I love him. On the restart I told myself the only way I was beating him tonight was capitalize here and drive in until I see God or the checkered flag and good thing we saw the checkered flag tonight. The car was a lot better tonight. My crew chief Bobby (Magner) is the smartest guy in the pits. He had this thing dialed in. Joey Hawksby helped give me some pointers too this week. It was a little snug at the beginning. We second guessed some of our adjustments and my hands are sore as hell, but it came to me after that caution so I was excited.

“Thanks to everybody – Lighthouse Lanes, Burke’s Do It Best Home Centers, Bruce Construction, Rupert’s Party Rentals, Millennium Music, Oswego Quality Carpet, my family in Georgia watching on Flo. We have so many great people that help us from crew guys, pit guys, Robbie and Ryan Gunther, Jordan, Bobby, my brother, my whole family, my girlfriend Carlee, everybody that helps out. We’ve really been trying to get the car to come together and this is my first win with this Hawk car that I’ve had for four or five years, so between my accident last year and all that nonsense we’re happy to be here.”

The Oswego County Tourism 350 Supermodified championship chase continues in two weeks during the Independence Spectacular presented by Burke’s Do It Best Home Centers of Oswego and Fulton, featuring a 25-lap main event for the 350 Winged Supers.

RESULTS

Cutro Professional Inspections

Autograph Night

Oswego County Tourism 350 Supers

Saturday, June 20, 2026

Oswego Speedway

Oswego, NY

Feature (25-laps): 1. 22 – MIKE BRUCE, 2. 4 – Robbie Wirth, 3. 50 – Dave Cliff, 4. 68 – Dawson Hawksby, 5. 47 – Jim Storace, 6. 7 – Brendan Young, 7. 27 – Danny Shirey, 8. 5 – Joey Scanlon, 9. 0 ® – Savannah Simmons, 10. 46 – Sawyer Stout, 11. 79 – Talen Hawksby, 12. 39 – Eddie Witkum Jr.

Heat 1 (8-laps): 1. 39 – Eddie Witkum Jr., 2. 7 – Brendan Young, 3. 79 – Talen Hawksby, 4. 22 – Mike Bruce, 5. 50 – Dave Cliff, 6. 46 – Sawyer Stout

Heat 2 (8-laps): 1. 4 – Rob Wirth, 2. 5 – Joey Scanlon, 3. 47 – Jim Storace, 4. 27 – Danny Shirey, 5. 0 ® – Savannah Simmons, 6. 68 – Dawson Hawksby

JP Jewelers Halfway Leader ($100 bonus to the leader of Lap 13): #22 Mike Bruce

Lighthouse Lanes Up & Comer ($50 bonus to the highest finishing driver who has never won a feature at Oswego Speedway): #4 Robbie Wirth

D&S Landscaping Hard Charger ($25 bonus to the driver advancing the most positions): #68 Dawson Hawksby