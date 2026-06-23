POWRi West Midget League Stand-Alone Event Set for Port City Raceway

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (6/22/26) – Continuing the exciting seasonal series action, competitors with the POWRi West Midget League will prepare for the second of four yearly stand-alone events with a highly anticipated trip to Port City Raceway on Saturday, June 27.

Port City Raceway | Saturday, June 27

Divisions:

POWRi West Midget League

Jr. Sprints

Restrictor Micro

A-Class Micro

Non-Wing Micro

Sportsman Micro

Times:

Pits Open: 3:00 PM

Grandstands Open: 5:00 PM

Drivers Registration: 4:00-6:00 PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:30 PM

Hot Laps: 7:00 PM

Racing to follow

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/605271

All POWRi West Midget League events will be streamed LIVE on Start2Finish. For more information or to purchase your Express-Pass, visit www.s2ftv.com.

Additional information, including race recaps, season points, and ticket details, can be found online at www.portcityraceway.net, by visiting Port City Raceway at 1706 N 161st E Ave., Tulsa, OK, or by calling (918) 438-7856.

Stay updated with official POWRi news, including race recaps, full results, and press releases, online at www.powri.com, on X and Instagram @POWRi_Racing, and on Facebook at POWRi.