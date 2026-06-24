BC39 ENTRY LIST TOPS 50 ﻿FOR JUNE 30-JULY 1 USAC MIDGET RACES AT IMS

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (June 23, 2026)………Two-time and defending BC39 winner Cannon McIntosh has filed his entry as the driver list has reached 50 for the eighth running of the BC39 Presented by Avanti Windows & Doors on June 30 and July 1, 2026, at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The continuously growing USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship entry list consists of multiple BC39 champions, including McIntosh (2024-2025) as well as Justin Grant (2023) who got the job done on the 1/5-mile dirt oval.

The entry list also includes the likes of USAC Triple Crown champion, Indianapolis 500 and Brickyard 400 veteran J.J. Yeley, plus 2024 USAC National Midget champion Daison Pursley, and 2024 BC39 preliminary feature winner Kale Drake.

Recent USAC Indiana Midget Week champion Karter Sarff is entered as is current USAC National Midget point leader Jakeb Boxell, and late model star Ricky Thornton Jr. to go along with USAC national feature winners Kevin Thomas Jr., Mitchel Moles, Briggs Danner, Jake Swanson, Jacob Denney, Gavin Miller, Hayden Reinbold, Zach Wigal, and Drake Edwards.

2026 BC39 Driver Registration Is Open

Driver registration is now open for the eighth running of the BC39 Presented by Avanti Windows & Doors at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on June 30-July 1, 2026.

Teams can file their entry for the event at https://usacracing.ticketspice.com/2026-bc39, where they may also purchase grandstand tickets, pit and parking passes for the event.

The event on the quarter-mile dirt oval inside turn three at IMS will continue to honor late USAC champion and three-time Indianapolis 500 starter Bryan Clauson.

Past championship night winners of the BC39 include Brady Bacon (2018), Zeb Wise (2019), Kyle Larson (2021), Buddy Kofoid (2022), Justin Grant (2023), and Cannon McIntosh (2024 & 2025).

The BC39 officially gets underway on Monday, June 29, with team parking from 1-4pm Eastern followed by the Prelude to the BC39 party at 6pm at Prime 47 in downtown Indianapolis.

On track action begins at IMS with The Stoops Star Spangled Showdown on Tuesday, June 30, with a full program of events for the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship.

Registration and the pit area open at 9am while the public gates open at 4pm. The drivers meeting is set for 5pm with engine heat at 6pm and hot laps at 6pm followed by opening ceremonies at 7pm and racing immediately following, concluding with a 30-lap feature event for the midgets. After the feature, fans are invited onto the dirt track to talk with drivers and see the racecars up close.

Championship night of the BC39 on Wednesday, July 1, will consist of a full program for the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship. Registration and the pit area open at 9am while the public gates open at 4pm. A driver autograph session is slated for 4pm and a public drivers meeting will be held at 5pm, while engine is set to begin at 5:30pm with hot laps at 6pm. Opening ceremonies commence at 7pm with racing action immediately following with the main events, followed by a semi-feature and the 39-lap feature event for the midgets, paying $20,039-to-win.

2026 BC39 PRESENTED BY AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS ENTRIES

(50 cars as of June 23, 2026)

Car Number / Driver Name / Entrant Name

05 ALEX MIDKIFF (Tobias Midkiff)

1 ZACH WIGAL (Pat O’Dell)

1m DODGE CARLBERT (Shea Montgomery)

1R RICKY THORNTON JR. (Rossi-Petty Motorsports)

3J J.J. YELEY (Rossi-Petty Motorsports)

3N LOGAN JULIEN (Pat O’Dell)

3p JUSTIN PECK (Rossi-Petty Motorsports)

4 KALE DRAKE (RMS Racing)

5 JOSH HODGE (Josh Hodge Racing)

5L MATT LUX (Lunsford-Lux Motorsports)

5p WESLEY SMITH (Rossi-Petty Motorsports)

5u JAKE ROBINSON (Trifecta Motorsports)

7T ADAM TAYLOR (Adam Taylor Motorsports)

7u KARTER SARFF (Trifecta Motorsports)

8B JEFFREY ABBEY (Christian Miller)

8L COOPER MILLER (Cooper Miller)

8XL CHRISTIAN MILLER (Christian Miller)

14 KEVIN THOMAS JR. (4 Kings Racing)

14J WOUT HOFFMANS (Jody Rosenboom)

14K JAKE SWANSON (4 Kings Racing)

19 DREW SHERMAN (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

19AZ HAYDEN REINBOLD (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

19K RILEY KREISEL (Ron Cox)

19T MITCHEL MOLES (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

19x ADYN SCHMIDT (Ron Cox)

20w CODY WEISENSEL (Bill Burrington)

21K CORD KISTHARDT (Cord Kisthardt)

T21 KADE TAYLOR (Mounce-Stout Motorsports)

23 DEVON DOBIE (Dennis Dobie)

32A ALEX SEWELL (Jason Tessier)

32J JASON TESSIER (Jason Tessier)

35s CHRIS HARTMAN (Josh Hodge Racing)

36 JONATHAN BEASON (Jody Rosenboom)

40D DRAKE EDWARDS (Chase McDermand Racing)

40L MACK LEOPARD (Chase McDermand Racing)

40x BRIGGS DANNER (Chase McDermand Racing)

43 GUNNAR SETSER (Kevin Arnold)

45 BRADLEY COX (Lonnie Cox)

54 JAKEB BOXELL (4 Kings Racing)

63 CALE COONS (Dooling Autosports/Curb-Agajanian)

67 JACOB DENNEY (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

67K COLTON ROBINSON (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

71K CANNON McINTOSH (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

81 FRANK FLUD (Jody Rosenboom)

86 DAISON PURSLEY (CB Industries)

87 JUSTIN GRANT (CB Industries)

89 STEVEN SNYDER JR. (CB Industries)

94 HAYDEN WISE (Eric Wise)

97 GAVIN MILLER (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

98K BRANDON CARR (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)