BUSY WEEKEND ON TAP FOR ALL-STAR MIDGETS

From All Star Midgets

June 24, 2026 – The All-Star National Pavement Midget Series is set to kick off a busy weekend when the series visits Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in Brownsburg, Indiana Thursday night June 25 and two nights later makes its visit to Plymouth Motor Speedway in Plymouth, Indiana.

Thursday nights event will see the upstart midget series competing in a huge night of racing action. The event will kick off the long-standing and popular “Thursday Night Thunder” for the first time in 2026. This huge night of racing will be part of the 73rd Anniversary Hoosier Hundred featuring the USAC Silver Crown Series.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 32 midgets had confirmed their participation in this event headlined by former NASCAR regulars Tony Stewart and Ryan Newman.

Jake Trainor won the season opening event for the series on June 3 at Owosso Speedway in Ovid, Michigan. Nathan Byrd was the Bentley’s Saloon Fast Time Award winner at that event.

Trainor will be on hand along with other notable drivers Sammy Swindell, Kody Swanson, Kaylee Bryson, Billy Wease, Anthony Nocella, Kyle O’Gara, Nathan Byrd, Kyle Hamilton, Dakoda Armstrong, Chase Locke, Michael Lewis and Colton Bettis among others.

Thursday nights action packed program for the All-Star National Pavement Midget Series will be capped off with an exciting 30-lap feature on the .686-mile just west of Indianapolis.

Two nights later the series will head two hours north to Plymouth Motor Speedway. The series will be making the first of two visits to the racy 3/8-mile oval in 2026. The series will return on August 13.

The Plymouth Motor Speedway event will feature over 20 cars. This event will include a handful of drivers who will not be participating at IRP including Jimmy McCune, Brooklyn Newman, and Kyle Ferrucci. The event will also include Monster Trucks.

The season opening event for the series on May 22 at IRP was rained out. This weekend’s programs will be the second and third events off of the 2026 series schedule.

For information, please visit http://www.allstarmidgets.com.