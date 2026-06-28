Henry Malcuit wins at Wayne County

From Mike Swanger

Orville,OH (June 27,2026)- In the Pine Tree Towing & Recovery Sprint feature, Strasburg’s Henry Malcuit grabbed the lead as Trey Jacobs would keep the pressure on as Chris Myers, Danny Mumaw and Seth Sabo were close behind in a race for third. With five laps to go, Jacobs dropped from the action and then two laps later, Mumaw would break a left front wheel to end his night. On the restart, Malcuit and his Sugarcreek Cartage, McIntosh Oil and Red Malcuit Inc. #70 would pull away as Sabo edged past Myers for second but ran out of laps trying to catch Malcuit. Jacob Begenwald and Rayce Jacobs filled out the top five.

PINE TREE TOWING & RECOVERY SPRINTS

Fast Qualifier Henry Malcuit 14.874 seconds

Henthorn Golf Cart Sales Heat 1 Henry Malcuit, Danny Mumaw, Seth Sabo, Jacob Begenwald, Cody Stillion, Jamie Myers, Tyler Street

TruForm Race Products Heat 2 Trey Jacobs, Chris Myers, Tanner Tecco, Rayce Jacobs, Shawn Hubler, Anthony Gaskins

Feature Henry Malcuit, Seth Sabo, Chris Myers, Jacob Begenwald, Rayce Jacobs, Cody Stillion, Shawn Hubler, Danny Mumaw, Trey Jacobs, Jamie Myers, Tyler Street