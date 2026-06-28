Wesley Smith Captures Road to the Hockett Round Two with POWRi WAR at Lucas Oil Speedway

From POWRi

Wheatland, MO. (6/27/26) – Wesley Smith led every lap Saturday night at Lucas Oil Speedway to capture Round Two of the Road to the Hockett with the POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League, earning his series-leading twentieth career feature victory.

A talented field of traditional sprint cars assembled for the event, with Bryson Smith setting the quickest qualifying lap at 15.163 seconds. Heat race victories went to Wesley Smith and Samuel Wagner.

High-point qualifier Samuel Wagner and Wesley Smith shared the front row for the twenty-lap feature, with Wesley Smith charging to the lead at the drop of the green flag. Samuel Wagner settled into second while Jack Wagner challenged closely during the opening laps as the battle for position intensified behind the leader.

Never relinquishing the top spot, Wesley Smith maintained control throughout the feature, expertly working through traffic to secure his second POWRi WAR victory of the 2026 season.

“I thought I might have jinxed myself by trying to call my shot, but I guess it worked out tonight,” said Wesley Smith in Victory Lane. “We really got this car hooked up under us tonight. Great way to represent this team and try to build momentum.”

Chase Howard charged forward to finish second, with Bryson Smith completing the podium. Jack Wagner crossed the line fourth, while Samuel Wagner rounded out the top five in Round Two of the Road to the Hockett at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Lucas Oil Speedway | POWRi WAR | 6/27/26 | Full Results:

Big R Stores Quick Qualifying Time: 33-Bryson Smith(15.163)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 44-Wesley Smith

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 73-Samuel Wagner

Start2Finish TV High Point Qualifier: 73-Samuel Wagner

Hoosier Racing Tire Hard Charger: 13-Chase Howard(+3)

Honest Abe Roofing Feature Winner: 44-Wesley Smith

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602424.

Start2Finish A-Feature (20 Laps): 1. 44-Wesley Smith[2]; 2. 13-Chase Howard[5]; 3. 33-Bryson Smith[4]; 4. 77-Jack Wagner[3]; 5. 73-Samuel Wagner[1]; 6. B52-Blake Bowers[9]; 7. 27-Justin Johnson[8]; 8. 24LCR-Brett Combs[10]; 9. 11X-Tom Curran[7]; 10. 11W-Wyatt Burks[6]

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 44-Wesley Smith[3]; 2. 77-Jack Wagner[4]; 3. 11W-Wyatt Burks[2]; 4. 27-Justin Johnson[1]; 5. (DNS) 24LCR-Brett Combs

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 73-Samuel Wagner[3]; 2. 13-Chase Howard[1]; 3. 33-Bryson Smith[4]; 4. 11X-Tom Curran[5]; 5. B52-Blake Bowers[2]

Big R Stores Qualifying Group 1 (3 Laps): 1. 77-Jack Wagner, 15.298[2]; 2. 44-Wesley Smith, 15.350[4]; 3. 11W-Wyatt Burks, 15.895[3]; 4. 27-Justin Johnson, 16.413[5]; 5. 24LCR-Brett Combs, 16.723[1]

Big R Stores Qualifying Group 2 (3 Laps): 1. 33-Bryson Smith, 15.163[4]; 2. 73-Samuel Wagner, 15.331[2]; 3. B52-Blake Bowers, 15.368[3]; 4. 13-Chase Howard, 15.387[5]; 5. 11X-Tom Curran, 15.431[1]

Catch all the action live on Start2Finish at www.s2ftv.com.

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