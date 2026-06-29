BC39 FIELD IS SET! 68 DRIVERS READY FOR JUNE 30-JULY 1 ﻿USAC MIDGET RACES AT IMS

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (June 29, 2026)………The field is set with 68 USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget drivers and teams pre-entered for the eighth running of the BC39 Presented by Avanti Windows & Doors on June 30 and July 1, 2026, at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

A pair of BC39 champions are entered for the event, including Cannon McIntosh (2024-2025) who is aiming for his third consecutive victory in the event. Justin Grant (2023), who came close to capturing his second event victory in 2025, will be chasing after the $20,039 top prize on the IMS 1/5-mile dirt oval.

Kale Drake, a 2024 BC39 preliminary feature winner, is entered for the event as are USAC Triple Crown champions Logan Seavey and J.J. Yeley, plus 2024 USAC National Midget champion Daison Pursley and 2025 USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car champion Kyle Cummins.

The 2026 USAC Indiana Midget Week champion, Karter Sarff, is entered along with current USAC National Midget point leader Jakeb Boxell, and late model star Ricky Thornton Jr.

USAC national feature winners are in abundance throughout the field, including Kaylee Bryson, Kevin Thomas Jr., Mitchel Moles, Briggs Danner, Jake Swanson, Jacob Denney, Zach Daum, Gavin Miller, Hayden Reinbold, Zach Wigal, and Drake Edwards. All have previous BC39 experience except for Swanson.

The field also currently contains 21 BC39 Rookies, competing for the award sponsored by Max Papis Innovations: Jake Swanson, Frank Flud, Alex Midkiff, Dodge Carlbert, Logan Julien, Wesley Smith, Jake Robinson, Tyler Watkins, Christian Miller, Wout Hoffmans, Drew Sherman, Adyn Schmidt, Kade Taylor, Tony Helton, Eric Heydenreich, Alex Sewell, Jason Tessier, Cameron Hagin, Hayden Wise and Bradley Fezard.

Representing the field are 18 different United States: Indiana (12), Oklahoma (9), California (7), Texas (6), Arizona (5), Ohio (4), Pennsylvania (4), Illinois (3), Colorado (2), Florida (2), Missouri (2), North Carolina (2), Wisconsin (2), Alabama (1), Arkansas (1), Iowa (1), Maryland (1), and Tennessee (1).

Furthermore, four different countries are represented in the field: United States (65), The Netherlands (1 – Wout Hoffmans), England (1 – Brandon Carr), and Australia (1 – Jake Robinson).

The event on the quarter-mile dirt oval inside turn three at IMS will continue to honor late USAC champion and three-time Indianapolis 500 starter Bryan Clauson.

Past championship night winners of the BC39 include Brady Bacon (2018), Zeb Wise (2019), Kyle Larson (2021), Buddy Kofoid (2022), Justin Grant (2023), and Cannon McIntosh (2024 & 2025).

The BC39 officially gets underway on Monday, June 29, with team parking from 1-4pm Eastern followed by the Prelude to the BC39 party at 6pm at Prime 47 in downtown Indianapolis.

On track action begins at IMS with The Stoops Star Spangled Showdown on Tuesday, June 30, with a full program of events for the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship. Registration and the pit area open at 10am while the public gates open at 4pm. The drivers meeting / heat race draft is set for 5pm at the BMW Building with engine heat at 6pm and hot laps at 6:30pm followed by opening ceremonies at 7pm, and racing immediately, consisting of heat races, C-Main, Semi-Features, and concluding with a 30-lap feature event. After the feature, fans are invited onto the dirt track to talk with drivers and see the racecars up close.

Championship night of the BC39 on Wednesday, July 1, will consist of a full program for the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship. Registration and the pit area open at 10am while the public gates open at 4pm. A driver autograph session is slated for 4pm and a public drivers meeting will be held in the fan zone at 5pm, while engine heat is set to begin at 6pm with hot laps at 6:30pm. Opening ceremonies commence at 7pm with racing action immediately following featuring qualifying races, C-Mains, Semi-Features, and the 39-lap feature event, paying $20,039-to-win.

2026 BC39 PRESENTED BY AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS PRE-ENTRIES

(68 drivers & teams)

Car Number / Driver Name / Entrant Name

05 (R) ALEX MIDKIFF/Belleville, IL (Tobias Midkiff)

1 ZACH WIGAL/Belpre, OH (Pat O’Dell)

1m (R) DODGE CARLBERT/Palmetto, FL (Shea Montgomery)

1R RICKY THORNTON JR./Chandler, AZ (Rossi-Petty Motorsports)

3G KYLE CUMMINS/Princeton, IN (Glenn Styres Racing)

3J J.J. YELEY/Phoenix, AZ (Rossi-Petty Motorsports)

3N (R) LOGAN JULIEN/Oconomowoc, WI (Pat O’Dell)

3p JUSTIN PECK/Monrovia, IN (Rossi-Petty Motorsports)

4 KALE DRAKE/Collinsville, OK (RMS Racing)

4AU (R) SHELDON MALES/Elk Grove, CA (Scott Males)

5D ZACH DAUM/Pocahontas, IL (Jeff Taylor)

5L MATT LUX/Manilla, IN (Lunsford-Lux Motorsports)

5p (R) WESLEY SMITH/Nixa, MO (Rossi-Petty Motorsports)

5u (R) JAKE ROBINSON/Perth, WAU (Trifecta Motorsports)

7T ADAM TAYLOR/Wheatfield, IN (Adam Taylor Motorsports)

7TX KYLE JONES/Kennedale, TX (Tim & Tammy Engler)

7u KARTER SARFF/Mason City, IL (Trifecta Motorsports)

7w (R) TYLER WATKINS/Marion, IN (Tyler Watkins)

8B JEFFREY ABBEY/Rhome, TX (Christian Miller)

8D MILES DOHERTY/Delmar, IA (Miles Doherty Racing)

8L COOPER MILLER/Graham, TX (Cooper Miller)

8XL (R) CHRISTIAN MILLER/Hudson Oaks, TX (Christian Miller)

11 KAYLEE BRYSON/Muskogee, OK (Abacus Racing)

14 KEVIN THOMAS JR./Cullman, AL (4 Kings Racing)

14J (R) WOUT HOFFMANS/Boxmeer, NB (Jody Rosenboom)

14K (R) JAKE SWANSON/Anaheim, CA (4 Kings Racing)

19 (R) DREW SHERMAN/Phoenix, AZ (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

19AZ HAYDEN REINBOLD/Gilbert, AZ (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

19H JOEL MYERS JR./Santa Rosa, CA (Hayward Motorsports)

19K RILEY KREISEL/Warsaw, MO (Ron Cox)

19m ETHAN MITCHELL/Mooresville, NC (Bundy Built Motorsports)

19T MITCHEL MOLES/Raisin City, CA (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

19x (R) ADYN SCHMIDT/Haubstadt, IN (Ron Cox)

20Q BRECKEN REESE/Canyon, TX (Jeff Reese)

20w CODY WEISENSEL/Sun Prairie, WI (Bill Burrington)

21K CORD KISTHARDT/Hershey, PA (Cord Kisthardt)

T21 (R) KADE TAYLOR/Kilgore, TX (Mounce-Stout Motorsports)

22H (R) TONY HELTON/Cloverdale, IN (Gray Motorsports)

23 DEVON DOBIE/Wapakoneta, OH (Dennis Dobie)

27 AUSTIN WOOD/Germantown, TN (Rick Horn)

32 (R) ERIC HEYDENREICH/Bloomsburg, PA (OMR-Rase Motorsports)

32A (R) ALEX SEWELL/Broken Arrow, OK (Jason Tessier)

32J (R) JASON TESSIER/Broken Arrow, OK (Jason Tessier)

33 (R) CAMERON HAGIN/Broken Arrow, OK (Cameron Hagin)

35 JOSH HODGE/Brownsburg, IN (Josh Hodge)

35s CHRIS HARTMAN/Boulder, CO (Josh Hodge)

36 JONATHAN BEASON/Broken Arrow, OK (Jody Rosenboom)

40D DRAKE EDWARDS/Peoria, AZ (Chase McDermand Racing)

40L MACK LEOPARD/Beavercreek, OH (Chase McDermand Racing)

40x BRIGGS DANNER/Allentown, PA (Chase McDermand Racing)

43 GUNNAR SETSER/Columbus, IN (Kevin Arnold)

45 BRADLEY COX/Black Forest, CO (Cappy Mason)

54 JAKEB BOXELL/Zanesville, IN (4 Kings Racing)

57 LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Abacus Racing)

63 CALE COONS/Greencastle, IN (Dooling Autosports-Curb-Agajanian)

67 JACOB DENNEY/Galloway, OH (Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

67K COLTON ROBINSON/Titusville, FL (Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

71K (W) CANNON MCINTOSH/Bixby, OK (Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

81 (R) FRANK FLUD/Pryor, OK (Jody Rosenboom)

81G RYLAN GRAY/Greenfield, IN (Gray Motorsports)

86 DAISON PURSLEY/Locust Grove, OK (CB Industries)

87 (W) JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (CB Industries)

89 STEVEN SNYDER JR./Rising Sun, MD (CB Industries)

94 (R) HAYDEN WISE/Huntersville, NC (Ninety-Four Racing)

97 GAVIN MILLER/Allentown, PA (Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

98K BRANDON CARR/Sheffield, UK (Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

99K ROBERT CARSON/Concord, CA (Robert Carson)

938 (R) BRADLEY FEZARD/Bonnerdale, AR (Vince Rosa)

(W) represents a BC39 Champion

﻿(R) represents a BC39 Rookie