Empire Super Sprints CNY Speedweek Set for 13th Year

By Curtis Berleue

(Oswego, NY) | In what has become a tradition in Central NY, the 13th annual Empire Super Sprints CNY Speedweek will kick off this week. Five straight nights of racing are on tap, with a champion to be crowned at the end of the week.

The week’s action will kick off on Tuesday June 30 at the Weedsport Speedway, followed by a trip north to the Can-Am Speedway the following night. Thursday, the tour moves back down Interstate 81 and slightly west to the Utica-Rome Speedway, with Friday’s action being scheduled at Brewerton Speedway. The week will conclude on Saturday, July 4th at the Fulton Speedway. Each night will have an increased purse and pay $2,500 to the winner.

Dating back to 2013, the first CNY Speedweek title was picked up by Michael Parent. Other champions include Jason Barney (2014, 2021), Steve Poirier (2015, 2016), Danny Varin (2017, 2018), Paulie Colagiovanni (2019, 2023), Davie Franek (2022), Jordan Poirier (2024) and Dylan Swiernik (2025).

Dylan Swiernik’s championship run last season was one for the record books. I what ended up being a breakout season for the Port Leyden, NY driver, he won three of the five events – Can-Am, Utica-Rome and Fulton. With one win already in 2026, he will surely be a force to reckon with during this year’s Speedweek.

As with each event on the calendar, additional support helps to make the week a success. The Donath Motor Worx Dash will be presented by a variety of marketing partners – Monroe Mechanical Services (Weedsport), Cooks Plumbing, Heating and Hardware (Can-Am), Hidden Meadows Campground (Utica-Rome), X-1 Chassis (Brewerton) and East Coast Sealcoat (Fulton) have all come on board for the week-long event.

Admission prices, gate times and nightly event schedules will be able to be found on each tracks social media pages and websites, along with the Empire Super Sprints social media pages.

For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), X (@ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, Hoosier Racing Tire, E&V Energy, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Elab Smokers Boutique, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Wilwood Disc Brakes, FX Caprara, Ashley Lynn Winery, Slade Shock Technology, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Bicknell Racing Products, Swagger Factory, PJC Sprayfoam, Donath Motor Worx, Transport Benoit Lafleur, All Star Performance, Stirling Lubricants, Trenca & Co. Realty, Speedway Press, Primal Tee, and Glenn Styres Racing.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Tuesday, June 30 – Weedsport Speedway – Weedsport, NY ($2,500 to Win CNY Speedweek)

Wednesday, July 1 – Can-Am Speedway – LaFargeville, NY ($2,500 to Win CNY Speedweek)

Thursday, July 2 – Utica-Rome Speedway – Vernon, NY ($2,500 to Win CNY Speedweek)

Friday, July 3 – Brewerton Speedway – Brewerton, NY ($2,500 to Win CNY Speedweek)

Saturday, July 4 – Fulton Speedway – Fulton, NY ($2,500 to Win CNY Speedweek)