Zielski Scores Comeback Wisconsin WingLESS Feature Win At Angell Park

By Mike Babicz

(Sun Prairie, Wis., Sunday, June 28, 2026)–In his first AutoMeter Powered by Gandrud Performance Wisconsin WingLESS Sprints start in over a year, Oconomowoc’s Ryan Zielski became the sixth different 20-lap feature winner in the series this season taking the Angell Park Speedway checkered in Sun Prairie Sunday, June 28.

“After my hard crash at Sycamore last year, I didn’t know if I’d ever get one of these again,” said Zielski. “I have to thank my crew, sponsors and everyone who supported me in making this comeback.”

Zielski took the lead at the drop of the green after a short side by side battle with fellow front row starter Tim Cox of Park City, IL. Genesee’s Eric Wilke closed in on Zielski as the laps wound down in the non-stop main.

As Zielski and Wilke maneuvered heavy traffic during the closing laps, Wilke briefly edged in front but Zielski was up foe challenge retaking the lead going on to the victory by less than a car length. Wilke was second. Cox took third. Allen Hafford of Beach Park, IL fourth. Colin Sivia, 14-year-old from Winthrop Harbor, IL came across fifth.

Sivia earned the Behling Circle Track Hard Charger honor improving five spots from his 10th starting spot.

Brown Deer’s John Fahl won the Fox Lake Harbor/All Star Performance 1st 8-lap heat. Cambridge’s Tristan Furseth took the win in the Five Star Race Car Bodies/Behling Race Equipment second heat.

Rusty Egan of Round Lake Heights, IL posted the Body Craft Fast Qualifying lap of :14.665 seconds. Egan’s night was short lived as he flipped during the first heat and the car was out of action for the remainder of the night.

The Wisconsin WingLESS continue a Wisconsin “Sprint Weeks” at Wilmot Raceway on Tuesday, June 29, before wrapping up four nights of racing in six days as part of the Independence 30 at Plymouth Dirt Track on Thursday, July 2 with the feature presented by Body Craft of Antioch, IL paying $1776.00 to win.