Alt, Spitz Score Heats; Sivia Fast Time Before Storms Halt Plymouth Special

By Mike Babicz

(Plymouth, Wis., Thursday, July 2, 2026)–Dangerous storms in the area brought the Independence 30 special at Plymouth Dirt Track to a halt Thursday, July 2.

Prior to the weather moving in, the AutoMeter Powered by Gandrud Performance Wisconsin WingLESS Sprints featuring Body Craft of Antioch as the event presenting sponsor did complete qualifying and heat races.

Colin Sivia, 14-year-old fourth generation driver, posted his first career fast qualifying mark in the WingLESS posting a :13.779 seconds lap besting the 18-car field earning Body Craft fast time honors.

Greg Alt of Watertown scored the win in the Fox Lake Harbor/All Star Performance 1st heat.

On the final lap of the first heat Allen Hafford of Beach Park, IL flipped in turn four coming for the checkered flag landing upside down. Hafford was not injured and his crew had the car repaired to run the feature which ended up washed out.

Veteran Dennis Spitz of Lewisburg, KY, oldest WingLESS competitor in his upper 70s, scored the Five Star Race Car Bodies/Behling Race Equipment 2nd 8-lap heat victory.

Fans, competitors and crew members are recommended to keep ticket stubs or wrist bands as a possible makeup date for July 2 is being explored with an announcement expected within the next two weeks.

Next up for the Wisconsin WingLESS is joining the NOS Energy World of Outlaws Sprint Cars for the second night of the Larry Hillerud Memorial on Saturday, July 11 at Wilmot Raceway.