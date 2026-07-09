Great Lakes Super Sprints Schedule Adjustment Moves Winston Speedway to Saturday, September 5th

By Zach Hiser

Merrill, MI – Officials with the Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by PERFIT & ARP and Winston Speedway have announced that the event scheduled for Friday, September 4th has been rescheduled to Saturday, September 5th, with a “TBA” placed on the schedule for Friday, September 4th.

When the 2026 schedule of events was released in December, GLSS officials were excited for the prospect of a three-day Championship swing during Labor Day weekend in Michigan. A TBA was originally placed on Saturday, September 5th, allowing a race track time to finalize plans to host the GLSS. Unfortunately, those plans did not come to fruition.

Winston Speedway, already planning a three-day show themselves, welcomed a move for the GLSS from Friday to Saturday, guaranteeing that, at a minimum, teams and fans wouldn’t have a gap in the weekend of racing.

Officials with the GLSS are now working to fill the Friday, September 4th date in an effort to keep a full weekend in tact. The 2026 GLSS Tour and MacAllister CAT (North) Champions will be crowned on Sunday, September 6th at Crystal Motor Speedway.

For more information on the Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by PERFIT & ARP, visit GreatLakesSuperSprints.com. Find Great Lakes Super Sprints on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, and YouTube.