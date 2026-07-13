Fan Appreciation & Kids Night Is Friday At Williams Grove Speedway

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg –Friday night, July 17 will be Mamma’s Pizza Fan Appreciation and Kids Night at Williams Grove Speedway.

Racing returns to the oval at 7:30 pm featuring action for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprints and the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints.

As part of Fan Appreciation Night and Kids Night, all general admission fans will be granted FREE access to the frontstretch pit area from 5:30 until 6:15 pm in order to get up close and personal with the sprint cars and drivers.

Courtesy of Martins Potato Chips, J & S Classics and Hoseheads.com, fans entering the pits will receive free chips and boxes of candy.

Infield activities including bounce houses, games and prize giveaways for kids will begin when gates open at 5:30.

Mamma’s Pizza will be offering prizes for youth during Kids Night and giving away driver contingency prizes as well.

The 410 sprints will be racing in a 25-lap Yellow Breeches 500 event, paying $5,000 to win and $500 just to be the final finisher.

Timed practice laps will set the heat starting grids for the 410 sprint cars.

The 358 sprints will race in a 25-lap, Dirty Deeds 25 main paying $2,500 to win out of a purse worth $11,000.

The event will be the second of three Dirty Deeds raced held at the track for the 358 sprints this season.

Troy Wagaman Jr. is the current point leader in the 410 sprint division at the oval while Cody Fletcher and Derek Locke are tied atop the 358 sprint point standings to date.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.williamsgrove.com or by visiting the oval on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok or Instagram.

RacingJunk.com is the Official Classifieds for Williams Grove Speedway.