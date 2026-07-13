TJ Smith wins at Plymouth

From PDP

July 11, 2026 – T.J. Smith of Greenville used a late charge to notch his second A-main triumph of the 2026 campaign in a 25-lap Akright Auto PDTR 360 Sprint Car feature event, which featured three different leaders.

For the second A main in a row at Plymouth, Katelyn Krebsbach of Johnsburg, who started second, grabbed the lead on the opening circuit of the 25-lap 360 Sprint Car main event.

On lap 3, a red flag appeared when Ryan Sawusch flipped and made hard contact with the fence in turn one. His car suffered heavy damage, but Sawusch was able to escape uninjured.

Following the restart, PDTR 360 Sprint Car rookie Ethon Stear of Hebron, Ill., who started on the pole, rode the high groove to pressure Krebsbach for the top spot. On lap 9, Stear pounced with a low move in turn three to come out with the lead.

However, Krebsbach battled back and regained the lead in turn two one lap later. While Stear stayed with the top side, fourth starter T.J. Smith went to work on the bottom of the speedway.

On lap 16, Smith gained second and, two laps later, he pulled ahead of the high-riding Krebsbach in turn four. After a caution flag flew on lap 19 for Tom Becker’s spin, defending PDTR 360 Sprint Car champion Kevin Karnitz of West Bend used the high line to vault his way from fourth to second on lap 20.

The cushion-pounding Karnitz nearly pulled even with the low-riding Smith, but he was unable to secure the pass. As the top groove faded, Krebsbach repassed Karnitz to regain second.

Smith could not be denied as he cruised to his second victory of the 2026 campaign and fourth career PDTR 360 Sprint Car A-Main win. Krebsbach nailed down a career-best A-main finish with a strong runner-up showing, Karnitz placed third, PDTR 360 Sprint Car rookie Carter Chevalier of Andover, Minn., took fourth from the third starting spot, and Justin Erickson of Plymouth, who started seventh, rounded out the top five.