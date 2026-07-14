Come and meet The King at Eldora Speedway!

From Dave Argabright

In the long and storied history of Eldora Speedway, there was nobody quite like Steve Kinser. “The King” scored 59 sprint car wins on Eldora’s hallowed high banks, including the inaugural Kings Royal in 1984 and 4-Crown Nationals in 1981. Steve was one of the most popular racers in Eldora history and longtime fans still buzz about some of his iconic runs at Eldora.

Now is your chance to meet The King and talk about his great legacy at Eldora! On Friday, July 17 at 2 p.m. Steve will greet friends and fans for a one-hour reception in the Eldora Ballroom. Steve will be joined by Dave Argabright, co-author of Steve’s acclaimed autobiography, KINSER. Copies of the book will be available to purchase and Steve and Dave will be signing books throughout the reception.

If you aren’t able to make the Friday gathering, Steve will host another book signing on Saturday at 3 p.m. at the concourse outside turns three and four, just prior to the Kings Royal autograph session.

This will be a special weekend as The King…is back at the Kings Royal!

(If you’re not able to make it to Eldora, you can order your copy of KINSER here…)

KINSER

By Steve Kinser with Dave Argabright

Foreword by Ken Schrader

Hardcover, 6 by 9 inches, 288 pages

32 pages of color and b/w photographs

$29.95 plus shipping