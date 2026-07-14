WESTBROOK AND COSTA TAKE SUMMER SPRINT SHOWCASE WINS

Brent Otchere

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (July 10, 2026) – Strickland’s and Co-Operators presented the Summer Sprint Showcase and Bicycle Night on Friday at Ohsweken Speedway. Dylan Westbrook, Jesse Costa, Ryan Beagle, and Alex Riley took A-Main victories.

Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprints

Darren Dryden started on pole with Skyler Evans next to him for the 25 lap 360 Sprint Car A-Main. Cory Turner took the lead on the first lap after starting on the second row. Dryden mounted a comeback, regaining the lead on lap five. Traffic quickly became a factor as Dryden began to put drivers a lap down. Dylan Westbrook used the traffic to his advantage as he used a lap car as a pick, overtaking Dryden for the lead with just seven laps left to go.

Once Westbrook got the lead, he began to pull away at a pace no one could match. Westbrook went on to win the $10,000 purse, adding to his historical win column, and again keeping his competitors from claiming the $10,000 bounty on him. Finishing out the top five were Dryden in second, Eric Gledhill third, Cory Turner fourth, and D.J. Christie fifth.

Action Sprint Tour

Austin Roes and Al Sleight brought the 28 car field to the green flag for the AST Crate Sprint Cars A-Main. Sleight and Roes raced closely at the drop of the green flag, sharing the lead until Sleight finally got clear of Roes on lap three. Sleight began to encounter traffic on lap seven which slowed down his pace and allowed Jesse Costa to creep up to the lead.

Costa made a timely pass for the lead with just five laps left to go, just before a caution flag came out. Sleight tried to mount a challenge on the restart but didn’t have the pace to complete the pass for the lead. Another yellow flag waved with just one lap to go. The sprint to the finish saw Costa take the win and move back to the top of the all-time Crate Sprint Car win list at Ohsweken. Next to finish were Liam Martin in second, Brett Stratford third, Mack Deman fourth, and Sleight fifth.

Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks

The front row of the grid featured Kyle Andress and Bella General to begin the 20 lap Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks A-Main. The first four laps were led by Gofast Teeple, who showed some serious short run speed. Ron Loggie became the next leader of the race, putting down healthy lap times.

Ryan Beagle methodically made his way to the front and he set up his pass for the lead on Loggie with eleven laps left to go. Loggie had to balance trying to get the lead back with fighting off Dave Bailey, who was knocking at the door in the final laps. Beagle found the checkered flags first after passing an astonishing sixteen drivers. Loggie successfully held off Bailey for second. Rounding out the top five were Zack Bleich in fourth and Trevor DeBoer fifth.

Insta-Insulation Mini Stocks

Mike Evers started on pole alongside Tim DeBoer to take the green flag for the 15 Lap Mini Stocks A-Main. DeBoer overtook the veteran driver Evers in the opening lap with a great start. Lap four had a caution flag which saw DeBoer’s lead evaporate. Wayde Thorne challenged for the lead on the restart as he raced door to door with DeBoer. Another caution flag fell soon after, extinguishing the fierce battle for the lead.

The exciting battle for the lead reignited on the restart, which saw Thorne get the better of DeBoer and become the new race leader on lap ten. Conner Chambers suffered a spin with four laps left to go, bringing out the final caution flag and setting up a dash to the finish. Alex Riley had a phenomenal restart and intense short run speed which gave him the advantage to grab the lead on the last lap and take the win. The rest of the top five was Thorne in second, Jeff Elsliger third, DeBoer fourth, and Nick Erskine fifth.

Up Next at Ohsweken Speedway

Hunsinger’s and Abate & Associates present Halloween in July and Autograph Night on Friday, July 17, 2026. The Ohsweken Speedway weekly Friday Night Excitement divisions will be in competition, including the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, and Insta-Insulation Mini Stocks. Visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca for more information.

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Ohsweken Speedway Statistical Report

Friday, July 10, 2026

Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada

Total Entries: 108

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Kool Kids-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars (23 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 25 laps

1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[4]; 2. 12DD-Darren Dryden[1]; 3. 7-Eric Gledhill[5]; 4. 39-Cory Turner[3]; 5. 5-DJ Christie[6]; 6. 45-Nick Sheridan[11]; 7. 28-Jordan Poirier[9]; 8. 88H-Josh Hansen[8]; 9. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[7]; 10. 87XS-Skyler Evans[2]; 11. 77T-Tyeller Powless[10]; 12. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[22]; 13. 77X-Alex Hill[19]; 14. 84-Mike Lichty[14]; 15. 0-Glenn Styres[16]; 16. 46-Kevin Pauls[20]; 17. 68-Aaron Turkey[17]; 18. 0C-Cole MacDonald[12]; 19. 21J-John Burbridge Jr[21]; 20. 43-Scott Sherk[18]; 21. (DNF) 11-Jamie Turner[15]; 22. (DNF) 21-Kyle Phillips[13]; 23. (DNF) 15-Ryan Turner[23]

Hard Charger – Ashton VanEvery +10

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps

1. 39-Cory Turner[1]; 2. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[4]; 3. 88H-Josh Hansen[2]; 4. 45-Nick Sheridan[8]; 5. 21-Kyle Phillips[3]; 6. 84-Mike Lichty[5]; 7. 68-Aaron Turkey[6]; 8. 46-Kevin Pauls[7]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps

1. 87XS-Skyler Evans[1]; 2. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[2]; 3. 28-Jordan Poirier[3]; 4. 7-Eric Gledhill[4]; 5. 0C-Cole MacDonald[6]; 6. 11-Jamie Turner[5]; 7. 43-Scott Sherk[7]; 8. (DNS) 21J-John Burbridge Jr

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps

1. 5-DJ Christie[1]; 2. 12DD-Darren Dryden[3]; 3. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[5]; 4. 77T-Tyeller Powless[2]; 5. 15-Ryan Turner[4]; 6. 0-Glenn Styres[7]; 7. 77X-Alex Hill[6]

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Action Sprint Tour Crate Sprint Cars (37 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 20 laps

1. 52-Jesse Costa[9]; 2. 9-Liam Martin[12]; 3. BS39-Brett Stratford[3]; 4. 4-Mack DeMan[8]; 5. 2S-Al Sleight[2]; 6. 53-Logan Shwedyk[17]; 7. 16X-Keegan Baker[20]; 8. 50LS-Adrian Stahle[6]; 9. 72-Bruno Richard[7]; 10. 28T-Cameron Thomson[13]; 11. 2M-Steve Murdock[4]; 12. 24K-Kiana Teal[27]; 13. 27H-Niko Hansen[21]; 14. 51-Trevor Young[25]; 15. 87-Andrew Hennessy[24]; 16. 26X-Campbell Baker[23]; 17. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[14]; 18. 2-Travis Hofstetter[28]; 19. 96-Tyler Lafantaisie[19]; 20. 3S-Austin Roes[1]; 21. 44-Connor Ross[22]; 22. 1V-Josh Verne Jr[11]; 23. (DNF) 20-Johnny Miller[18]; 24. (DNF) 5-Tom Pellizzari[16]; 25. (DNF) 89L-Logan Ferguson[26]; 26. (DNF) 48-Lance Erskine[5]; 27. (DNF) 71-Mike Bowman[10]; 28. (DNS) 8-Kurtis Connell

Hard Charger – Kiana Teal +15

Last Chance Qualifier [Started] 12 laps

1. 27H-Niko Hansen[2]; 2. 44-Connor Ross[3]; 3. 26X-Campbell Baker[1]; 4. 87-Andrew Hennessy[5]; 5. 51-Trevor Young[6]; 6. 89L-Logan Ferguson[11]; 7. 24K-Kiana Teal[13]; 8. 2-Travis Hofstetter[4]; 9. 51L-Lee Ladouceur[16]; 10. 77-Liam Ladouceur[12]; 11. 36-Jeremy May[8]; 12. Z28-Tucker Donath[10]; 13. M52-Marc Surprenant[15]; 14. 69K-Ken Hamilton[9]; 15. (DNF) 88R-Riley Mercer[7]; 16. (DNF) 14B-Broden Weiler[14]; 17. (DNF) 78X-Matt Boyes[17]

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps

1. 50LS-Adrian Stahle[2]; 2. 2S-Al Sleight[5]; 3. 8-Kurtis Connell[1]; 4. 48-Lance Erskine[9]; 5. 96-Tyler Lafantaisie[4]; 6. 2-Travis Hofstetter[6]; 7. 36-Jeremy May[3]; 8. 69K-Ken Hamilton[7]; 9. 24K-Kiana Teal[8]; 10. 78X-Matt Boyes[10]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps

1. 52-Jesse Costa[1]; 2. BS39-Brett Stratford[4]; 3. 72-Bruno Richard[8]; 4. 5-Tom Pellizzari[3]; 5. 53-Logan Shwedyk[6]; 6. 51-Trevor Young[2]; 7. 27H-Niko Hansen[9]; 8. Z28-Tucker Donath[7]; 9. (DQ) 51L-Lee Ladouceur[5]

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps

1. 2M-Steve Murdock[4]; 2. 4-Mack DeMan[8]; 3. 28T-Cameron Thomson[2]; 4. 20-Johnny Miller[1]; 5. 16X-Keegan Baker[3]; 6. 26X-Campbell Baker[9]; 7. 88R-Riley Mercer[6]; 8. 77-Liam Ladouceur[5]; 9. (DNF) 14B-Broden Weiler[7]

Heat Race 4 [Started] 8 laps

1. 71-Mike Bowman[1]; 2. 1V-Josh Verne Jr[2]; 3. 3S-Austin Roes[7]; 4. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[5]; 5. 9-Liam Martin[8]; 6. 87-Andrew Hennessy[3]; 7. 44-Connor Ross[9]; 8. 89L-Logan Ferguson[6]; 9. M52-Marc Surprenant[4]

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Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks (22 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 20 laps

1. 84RK-Ryan Beagle[17]; 2. 97-Ron Loggie[13]; 3. 49-Dave Bailey[18]; 4. 108-Zack Bleich[14]; 5. 23-Trevor DeBoer[16]; 6. 427-Tim Phalen[11]; 7. 11-Gofast Teeple[4]; 8. 03-George Grosul[5]; 9. 93K-Mike Klazinga[3]; 10. 21X-Mark Bazuin[20]; 11. 55-Mike Thorne[10]; 12. 19-Kyle Wert[12]; 13. 43C-Clinton Nicholls[6]; 14. 13-Kacey Huffman[7]; 15. 8-Ryan Dinning[8]; 16. 43-Kyle Andress[1]; 17. 71-Cory McAllister[15]; 18. 44B-Bella General[2]; 19. 43J-John Trivieri[19]; 20. 26-Keith Dale[9]; 21. (DNF) 53-Liam Shwedyk[21]; 22. (DNS) 51D-Dylan Peckham

Hard Charger – Ryan Beagle +16

Qualifier 1 [Started] 10 laps

1. 84RK-Ryan Beagle[9]; 2. 97-Ron Loggie[7]; 3. 427-Tim Phalen[6]; 4. 43-Kyle Andress[1]; 5. 13-Kacey Huffman[4]; 6. 03-George Grosul[3]; 7. 43J-John Trivieri[10]; 8. 71-Cory McAllister[8]; 9. 93K-Mike Klazinga[2]; 10. (DNF) 26-Keith Dale[5]; 11. (DNS) 51D-Dylan Peckham

Qualifer 2 [Started] 10 laps

1. 23-Trevor DeBoer[8]; 2. 11-Gofast Teeple[2]; 3. 19-Kyle Wert[6]; 4. 108-Zack Bleich[7]; 5. 55-Mike Thorne[5]; 6. 21X-Mark Bazuin[10]; 7. 8-Ryan Dinning[4]; 8. 43C-Clinton Nicholls[3]; 9. 49-Dave Bailey[9]; 10. 44B-Bella General[1]; 11. (DNF) 53-Liam Shwedyk[11]

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Insta-Insulation Mini Stocks (36 Entries)

A-Main [Started] 15 laps

1. 17-Alex Riley[19]; 2. 4-Wayde Thorne[5]; 3. 11E-Jeff Elsliger[18]; 4. 9-Tim DeBoer[2]; 5. 64-Nick Erskine[16]; 6. 38P-Bill Pearsall[20]; 7. 44-Doug Erskine[10]; 8. 01-Tristan DaSilva[9]; 9. 23-Dusty DeBoer[11]; 10. 4A-Mason Anderson[12]; 11. 66-Jon Janssens[7]; 12. G8-Ken Hair[22]; 13. 20J-Nathan Joyner[13]; 14. 6X-Mike Sarantakos[21]; 15. 54-Christopher French[25]; 16. 00-Steven Boverhof[24]; 17. 15-Gillian Hils[28]; 18. 12-Mark Allan[27]; 19. 1-Jason Tolton[8]; 20. 17K-Spencer Riddell[23]; 21. 10S-Trevor Jones[17]; 22. 265-Mike Evers[1]; 23. (DNF) 26-Alexander Klotz[15]; 24. (DNF) 9C-Connor Chambers[4]; 25. (DNF) 24R-Chase Mitchell[3]; 26. (DNF) 55-Craig Cole[14]; 27. (DNF) 14L-John Lubeck[6]; 28. (DNS) 32L-Grayden Lyons

Hard Charger – Alex Riley +18

Last Chance Qualifier [Started] 6 laps

1. 6X-Mike Sarantakos[1]; 2. G8-Ken Hair[15]; 3. 17K-Spencer Riddell[3]; 4. 00-Steven Boverhof[2]; 5. 54-Christopher French[4]; 6. 32L-Grayden Lyons[7]; 7. 12-Mark Allan[6]; 8. 15-Gillian Hils[9]; 9. 46-Mark Thorne[12]; 10. 215-Joe Arsenault[5]; 11. 79-Steve Miller[14]; 12. 34-Randy Alway[8]; 13. 11-Mike Giberson[11]; 14. 81D-Crystal Soules[10]; 15. (DNS) 25-Joe Stevenson

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps

1. 17-Alex Riley[16]; 2. 9C-Connor Chambers[5]; 3. 10S-Trevor Jones[14]; 4. 20J-Nathan Joyner[12]; 5. 14L-John Lubeck[7]; 6. 44-Doug Erskine[10]; 7. 265-Mike Evers[1]; 8. 26-Alexander Klotz[13]; 9. 66-Jon Janssens[8]; 10. 1-Jason Tolton[9]; 11. X-Jeremy Cooper[15]; 12. 00-Steven Boverhof[6]; 13. 54-Christopher French[2]; 14. 12-Mark Allan[11]; 15. 34-Randy Alway[3]; 16. 15-Gillian Hils[17]; 17. 11-Mike Giberson[18]; 18. (DNF) 46-Mark Thorne[4]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps

1. 9-Tim DeBoer[1]; 2. 4-Wayde Thorne[6]; 3. 55-Craig Cole[12]; 4. 64-Nick Erskine[13]; 5. 11E-Jeff Elsliger[14]; 6. 23-Dusty DeBoer[10]; 7. 38P-Bill Pearsall[16]; 8. 01-Tristan DaSilva[9]; 9. 4A-Mason Anderson[11]; 10. 24R-Chase Mitchell[3]; 11. 6X-Mike Sarantakos[7]; 12. 17K-Spencer Riddell[8]; 13. 215-Joe Arsenault[17]; 14. 32L-Grayden Lyons[5]; 15. 79-Steve Miller[18]; 16. 81D-Crystal Soules[2]; 17. (DNF) G8-Ken Hair[15]; 18. (DNF) 25-Joe Stevenson[4]

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Ohsweken Speedway on GForceTV

Can’t make it to the track or don’t live within driving distance? No problem! Check out all of Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement action live online for FREE on GForceTV. Just search for GForceTV on YouTube, OHSWEKENSPEEDWAY on Facebook, or visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca to watch.

About Ohsweken Speedway: Opened in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex and event centre featuring a 3/8 mile clay oval auto racing track and 1/6 mile clay oval Micro Sprint and Karting track. The facility is owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks, and Mini Stocks, while the facility also hosts weekly Micro Sprint and Kart racing on Thursday nights.

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