Larson Outruns Abreu for $100,000 Payday at Eldora

ROSSBURG, OH (July 16, 2026) — For the second year in a row Kyle Larson won the Jokers Jackpot at Eldora Speedway with the Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing Series.

Larson’s journey to the $100,000 was not easy having to contend with dropping back to fourth position at one point, having to battle fellow California drivers Corey Day and Rico Abreu for the victory, pulling away over the 12 laps to a 1.480 second advantage at the finish.

Abreu held on for the runner up position while Logan Schuchart rounded out the podium.

Jokers Jackpot

Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing

Eldora Speedway

Rossburg, Ohio

Thursday, July 16, 2026

Rod End Supply C-Main (10 Laps)

1. 9R-Chase Randall[2]

2. 17GP-Brock Zearfoss[4]

3. 11-TJ Stutts[1]

4. 24D-Danny Sams III[5]

5. 27H-Bryce Lucius[8]

6. 51-Ashton Torgerson[9]

7. 101-Kalib Henry[3]

8. 15K-Creed Kemenah[6]

9. 5B-Karter Sarff[7]

10. 2MD-Darin Naida[10]

11. 97-Zach Hampton[11]

Roto Rooter C-Main 2 (10 Laps)

1. 1A-Cameron Smith[2]

2. 1K-Kelby Watt[3]

3. 48-Danny Dietrich[1]

4. 16C-Skylar Gee[5]

5. 25-Jy Corbet[4]

6. 14Z-Zane DeVault[10]

7. 22-Brandon Spithaler[6]

8. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[11]

9. 5J-Jeremy Weaver[9]

10. 15C-Chris Andrews[8]

11. 3-John Jerich[7]

Winters Performance B-Main (15 Laps)

1. 39M-Anthony Macri[2]

2. 87-Aaron Reutzel[1]

3. 9-Daison Pursley[3]

4. 55-Kerry Madsen[4]

5. 83-Michael Kofoid[8]

6. 2-David Gravel[9]

7. 21B-Brian Brown[7]

8. 19JR-Joel Myers Jr[10]

9. 42-Sye Lynch[5]

10. 87X-Steven Snyder Jr[11]

11. 23-Garet Williamson[12]

12. 9R-Chase Randall[13]

13. 17GP-Brock Zearfoss[14]

14. 88-Tanner Thorson[6]

15. 24D-Danny Sams III[16]

16. 11-TJ Stutts[15]

Interstate Batteries B-Main 2 (15 Laps)

1. 21-James McFadden[1]

2. 27-Emerson Axsom[2]

3. 17-Spencer Bayston[3]

4. 23D-Chase Dietz[4]

5. 15-Donny Schatz[5]

6. 94-Brad Sweet[6]

7. 13-Tanner Holmes[11]

8. 7S-Chris Windom[7]

9. 5-Brenham Crouch[10]

10. 45W-Cory Eliason[12]

11. 48-Danny Dietrich[15]

12. 10-Ryan Timms[9]

13. 1A-Cameron Smith[13]

14. 1K-Kelby Watt[14]

15. 16C-Skylar Gee[16]

16. 2C-Cole Macedo[8]

Interstate Batteries A-Main (35 Laps)

1. 57-Kyle Larson[1]

2. 14-Rico Abreu[3]

3. 1S-Logan Schuchart[6]

4. 41-Carson Macedo[8]

5. 19-Brent Marks[5]

6. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[4]

7. 17-Spencer Bayston[18]

8. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[9]

9. 21H-Brady Bacon[12]

10. 21-James McFadden[14]

11. 26-Justin Peck[7]

12. 71-Parker Price Miller[11]

13. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[10]

14. 87-Aaron Reutzel[15]

15. 15-Donny Schatz[22]

16. 2-David Gravel[23]

17. 94-Brad Sweet[24]

18. 83-Michael Kofoid[21]

19. 9-Daison Pursley[17]

20. 55-Kerry Madsen[19]

21. 39M-Anthony Macri[13]

22. 27-Emerson Axsom[16]

23. 14M-Corey Day[2]

24. 23D-Chase Dietz[20]