Photo Gallery: 2026 Double Down Duels at Eldora Speedway Eldora Speedway, High Limit Racing, Kings Royal, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Cole Macedo. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) The back pit lane at Eldora Speedway during the 2026 Double Down Duels. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Corey Day in victory lane after winning the second feature during the Double Down Duels. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Brent Marks after winning the first main event during the Double Down Duels at Eldora Speedway. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Aaron Reutzel. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Garet Williamson. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Giovanni Scelzi. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Jason SIdes. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) David Gravel. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Cole Macedo. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Karter Sarff. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Ashton Torgerson. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Brent Marks. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Bill Balog. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Kyle Larson. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Skylar Gee. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Brady Bacon. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Chase Randall. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Daison Pursley. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Paul Silva’s entries at the Double Down Duels being driven by Brad Sweet and Kyle Larson. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Cody Jacobs looking over David Gravel’s entry. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Phillip Dietz making final adjustments at Eldora Speedway. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Kalib Henry. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Double Down DuelsEldora SpeedwayHigh Limit RacingKings RoyalPhoto Gallery