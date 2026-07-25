Devault Score $5,000 GLSS Victory at I-96 Speedway

LAKE ODESSA, MI (July 24, 2026) — In a battle of two of the up and coming sprint car stars in the Great Lakes region Zane Devault came out victorious with the Great Lakes Super Sprints Saturday night at I-96 Speedway.

After starting in eighth starting position Devault moved up to fourth position by the third lap and found himself racing Darin Naida for the win in the closing stages of the feature event, trading the lead back and forth officially four times with multiple slide jobs through slower traffic before Devault pulled away over the final six laps for the victory worth $5,000.

Naida held on for second while Max Stambaugh, Jared Horstman, and Devon Dobie rounded out the top five.

Great Lakes Super Sprints

I-96 Speedway

Lake Odessa, Michigan

Friday, July 24, 2026

Ti22 Performance Qualifying (99 Laps)

1. 11N-Darin Naida, 14.094[1]

2. 14-Zane DeVault, 14.161[8]

3. 66-Chase Dunham, 14.272[23]

4. 19-Jett Mann, 14.282[7]

5. 38-Chase Ridenour, 14.364[6]

6. 51-Scotty Thiel, 14.367[9]

7. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 14.434[12]

8. 23-Devon Dobie, 14.478[5]

9. 87XS-Skyler Evans, 14.485[16]

10. 7C-Phil Gressman, 14.505[20]

11. 85-Dustin Daggett, 14.508[21]

12. 17-Jared Horstman, 14.532[3]

13. 20I-Kelsey Ivy, 14.542[18]

14. 16-Ryan Ruhl, 14.561[10]

15. 13-Van Gurley Jr, 14.569[14]

16. 27K-Zac Broughman, 14.611[2]

17. 6-Ryan Coniam, 14.636[11]

18. 24-Kobe Allison, 14.692[17]

19. 31-Jac Nickles, 14.821[26]

20. 09X-Graham Huffman, 14.831[15]

21. 13T-Andy Teunessen, 14.891[19]

22. 49T-Gregg Dalman, 14.917[22]

23. 18-Brian Razum, 15.090[24]

24. 67-Kevin Martens, 15.229[4]

25. 21S-Benji Siferd, 15.252[25]

26. 42D-Dylan Miller, 15.994[13]

Engler Machine Tool Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 11N-Darin Naida[1]

2. 19-Jett Mann[2]

3. 71H-Max Stambaugh[3]

4. 7C-Phil Gressman[4]

5. 31-Jac Nickles[7]

6. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[5]

7. 49T-Gregg Dalman[8]

8. 21S-Benji Siferd[9]

9. 27K-Zac Broughman[6]

Beacon Bridge Markets Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 23-Devon Dobie[3]

2. 85-Dustin Daggett[4]

3. 14-Zane DeVault[1]

4. 16-Ryan Ruhl[5]

5. 6-Ryan Coniam[6]

6. 38-Chase Ridenour[2]

7. 09X-Graham Huffman[7]

8. 18-Brian Razum[8]

9. 42D-Dylan Miller[9]

Northwood University Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 51-Scotty Thiel[2]

2. 17-Jared Horstman[4]

3. 66-Chase Dunham[1]

4. 24-Kobe Allison[6]

5. 13-Van Gurley Jr[5]

6. 87XS-Skyler Evans[3]

7. 13T-Andy Teunessen[7]

8. 67-Kevin Martens[8]

Miami Paint B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 49T-Gregg Dalman[4]

2. 38-Chase Ridenour[2]

3. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[1]

4. 87XS-Skyler Evans[3]

5. 09X-Graham Huffman[5]

6. 67-Kevin Martens[9]

7. 13T-Andy Teunessen[6]

8. 18-Brian Razum[8]

9. 21S-Benji Siferd[7]

10. 27K-Zac Broughman[10]

11. 42D-Dylan Miller[11]

MacAllister CAT Feature (25 Laps)

1. 14-Zane DeVault[8]

2. 11N-Darin Naida[3]

3. 71H-Max Stambaugh[7]

4. 17-Jared Horstman[6]

5. 23-Devon Dobie[2]

6. 66-Chase Dunham[9]

7. 38-Chase Ridenour[17]

8. 7C-Phil Gressman[10]

9. 49T-Gregg Dalman[16]

10. 87XS-Skyler Evans[19]

11. 16-Ryan Ruhl[11]

12. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[18]

13. 09X-Graham Huffman[20]

14. 6-Ryan Coniam[14]

15. 85-Dustin Daggett[1]

16. 31-Jac Nickles[13]

17. 24-Kobe Allison[12]

18. 19-Jett Mann[5]

19. 13-Van Gurley Jr[15]

20. 51-Scotty Thiel[4]