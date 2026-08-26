Terry Pletch Passes Away at Age 79

(August 26, 2026) — Terry Pletch passed away on Tuesday at the age of 79.

Pletch, from Frankfort, Indiana, was a fixture around winged and non-winged sprint car racing and unusually came into the prime of his career in the late 90’s, becoming a regular winner throughout Indiana including the Indiana Sprint Week event broadcast live on ESPN2 from the Terre Haute Action Track in 1999 moving up from 21st starting position to win the main event. Pletch also won the “Masters Classic” for drivers age 50 and older at the Knoxville Raceway in 2000.