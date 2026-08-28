Lucius Takes Over Driving Duties for Bill Rose Racing

(August 28, 2026) — Bryce Lucius was named driver of the Bill Rose Racing entry on the World of Outlaws starting at the series’ next event Friday at River Cities Speedway. Lucious, Findlay, Ohio, won the Brad Doty Classic in July with the series at Attica Raceway Park, one of his two feature victories in 2026.

Lucius has split time between his family-owned entry and the Heffner Racing Enterprises South team this season.

Lucius takes over for another Ohio driver, Kasey Jedrzejek, who was relieved from driving duties for the team earlier this week.