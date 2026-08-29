Grant Scores Sixth Kokomo Smackdown Triumpth

KOKOMO, IN (August 29, 2026) — For the sixth time in his career Justin Grant won the Chili’s Kokomo Sprint Car Smackdown XVI finale on Saturday night with the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series at Kokomo Speedway. Grant took the lead from Kyle Cummins and drove away to a top prize worth $36,500.

Cummins, Jacob Denney, Kevin Thomas Jr, and Mitchel Moles from 12th starting position rounded out the top five.

Chilis Kokomo Sprint Car Smackdown XVI

USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series

Kokomo Speedway

Kokomo, Indiana

Saturday, August 29, 2026

K1 Race Gear Qualifier #1 (10 Laps)

1. 87-Jacob Denney[1]

2. G5-Gunnar Setser[2]

3. 53-CJ Leary[3]

4. 54-Jakeb Boxell[4]

5. 55-Eli Wilhelmus[5]

6. 2BX-Dalton Stevens[7]

7. 21B-Beau Brandon[6]

8. 45N-Troy Carey[9]

9. 18-Landon Butler[8]

TJ Forged Qualifier #2 (10 Laps)

1. 12-Robert Ballou[2]

2. 14-Jadon Rogers[1]

3. 57-Logan Seavey[3]

4. 86-Shane Cottle[5]

5. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[4]

6. 2B-Caleb Shietze[6]

7. 79-Jacob Dykstra[9]

8. 12J-Steve Justis[8]

9. 11C-Brayden Clark[7]

KN Filters Qualifier #3 (10 Laps)

1. 92-Chase Stockon[2]

2. 39-Briggs Danner[1]

3. 6T-Trey Osborne[3]

4. 41-Ricky Lewis[4]

5. 28-Brandon Mattox[5]

6. 57H-Kyle Shipley[6]

7. 51T-Eddie Tafoya Jr[7]

8. 17-Bryce Andrews[8]

9. 99-Jack James[9]

Indy Powersports Qualifier #4 (10 Laps)

1. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles[1]

2. 19-Hayden Reinbold[2]

3. 16-Harley Burns[3]

4. 49-Brady Bacon[4]

5. 83C-Chance Crum[5]

6. 21K-Kobe Simpson[7]

7. 16K-Colin Parker[6]

8. 7S-Jake Simmons[9]

9. 75-Devan Myers[8]

BW Auto Mart KOH Quarter-Final 1 (3 Laps)

1. 3P-Kyle Cummins[1]

2. 3R-Stevie Sussex III[2]

BW Auto Mart KOH Quarter-Final 2 (3 Laps)

1. 15-Kevin Thomas Jr[1]

2. 2E-Thomas Meseraull[2]

BW Auto Mart KOH Quarter-Final 3 (3 Laps)

1. 4-Justin Grant[1]

2. 21AZ-Gavin Miller[2]

BW Auto Mart KOH Quarter-Final 4 (3 Laps)

1. 63-Cale Coons[1]

2. 5T-Jake Swanson[2]

BW Auto Mart KOH Semi-Final 1 (3 Laps)

1. 3P-Kyle Cummins[1]

2. 15-Kevin Thomas Jr[2]

BW Auto Mart KOH Semi-Final 2 (3 Laps)

1. 4-Justin Grant[1]

2. 63-Cale Coons[2]

BW Auto Mart KOH Final (3 Laps)

1. 3P-Kyle Cummins[1]

2. 4-Justin Grant[2]

COOKOUT C-Main (10 Laps)

1. 21B-Beau Brandon[1]

2. 51T-Eddie Tafoya Jr[3]

3. 16K-Colin Parker[4]

4. 45N-Troy Carey[5]

5. 17-Bryce Andrews[7]

6. 18-Landon Butler[9]

7. 12J-Steve Justis[6]

8. 99-Jack James[10]

9. 79-Jacob Dykstra[2]

DNS: 7S-Jake Simmons

DNS: 75-Devan Myers

Five Star Bodies Semi-Feature (12 Laps)

1. 55-Eli Wilhelmus[5]

2. 86-Shane Cottle[2]

3. 49-Brady Bacon[4]

4. 2BX-Dalton Stevens[9]

5. 28-Brandon Mattox[7]

6. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[6]

7. 83C-Chance Crum[8]

8. 54-Jakeb Boxell[1]

9. 21K-Kobe Simpson[12]

10. 21B-Beau Brandon[13]

11. 16K-Colin Parker[15]

12. 2B-Caleb Shietze[10]

13. 51T-Eddie Tafoya Jr[14]

14. 57H-Kyle Shipley[11]

15. 41-Ricky Lewis[3]

16. 45N-Troy Carey[16]

Chilis Smackdown XVI Feature (40 Laps)

1. 4-Justin Grant[2]

2. 3P-Kyle Cummins[1]

3. 87-Jacob Denney[9]

4. 15-Kevin Thomas Jr[4]

5. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles[12]

6. 21AZ-Gavin Miller[6]

7. 2E-Thomas Meseraull[5]

8. 5T-Jake Swanson[7]

9. 39-Briggs Danner[15]

10. 3R-Stevie Sussex III[8]

11. 92-Chase Stockon[11]

12. 12-Robert Ballou[10]

13. G5-Gunnar Setser[13]

14. 86-Shane Cottle[22]

15. 14-Jadon Rogers[14]

16. 19-Hayden Reinbold[16]

17. 6T-Trey Osborne[19]

18. 63-Cale Coons[3]

19. 53-CJ Leary[17]

20. 55-Eli Wilhelmus[21]

21. 57-Logan Seavey[18]

22. 2BX-Dalton Stevens[24]

23. 16-Harley Burns[20]

24. 49-Brady Bacon[23]