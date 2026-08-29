Rylan Gray Wins BOSS Feature at Florence

FLORENCE, KY (August 29 2026) — Rylan Gray won the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series feature Saturday night at Florence Speedway. Todd Hobston, Max Adams, Austin Nigh, and Ryan Barr rounded out the top five.

Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series

Florence Speedway

Florence, Kentucky

Saturday, August 29, 2026

Qualifying Flight A(3 Laps)

1. 24L-Lee Underwood, 16.441[6]

2. 11A-Abby Hohlbein, 16.710[2]

3. 77-Todd Hobson, 16.797[4]

4. 21B-Ryan Barr, 16.932[1]

5. 53-Steve Little, 17.200[3]

6. 73-Blake Vermillion, 17.500[5]

7. 94-Jacob Stickle, 17.927[7]

Qualifying Flight B (3 Laps)

1. 1-Rylan Gray, 16.215[2]

2. 5V-Jesse Vermillion, 16.850[3]

3. 19-Matt Cooley, 16.894[5]

4. 92-Jacob Beck, 16.997[7]

5. 43-Owen Barr, 17.393[6]

6. 32M-Derek Hastings, 17.427[1]

7. 5A-Toby Alfrey, 17.746[4]

Qualifying Flight C (3 Laps)

1. 97-Austin Nigh, 16.361[6]

2. 33M-Mike Miller, 16.669[5]

3. 24P-Max Adams, 16.670[2]

4. 9-Dustin Webber, 17.107[3]

5. 122-Justin Walls, 18.020[4]

6. 21N-Nate McClellan, 18.023[1]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 21B-Ryan Barr[1]

2. 77-Todd Hobson[2]

3. 24L-Lee Underwood[4]

4. 11A-Abby Hohlbein[3]

5. 73-Blake Vermillion[6]

6. 53-Steve Little[5]

7. 94-Jacob Stickle[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 1-Rylan Gray[4]

2. 19-Matt Cooley[2]

3. 5V-Jesse Vermillion[3]

4. 92-Jacob Beck[1]

5. 43-Owen Barr[5]

6. 32M-Derek Hastings[6]

7. 5A-Toby Alfrey[7]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 24P-Max Adams[2]

2. 97-Austin Nigh[4]

3. 33M-Mike Miller[3]

4. 9-Dustin Webber[1]

5. 122-Justin Walls[5]

6. 21N-Nate McClellan[6]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 1-Rylan Gray[4]

2. 77-Todd Hobson[2]

3. 24P-Max Adams[5]

4. 97-Austin Nigh[3]

5. 21B-Ryan Barr[6]

6. 5V-Jesse Vermillion[8]

7. 24L-Lee Underwood[7]

8. 9-Dustin Webber[12]

9. 33M-Mike Miller[9]

10. 73-Blake Vermillion[13]

11. 11A-Abby Hohlbein[10]

12. 92-Jacob Beck[11]

13. 19-Matt Cooley[1]

14. 32M-Derek Hastings[17]

15. 53-Steve Little[16]

16. 122-Justin Walls[15]

17. 94-Jacob Stickle[19]

18. 5A-Toby Alfrey[18]

19. 21N-Nate McClellan[20]

20. 43-Owen Barr[14]