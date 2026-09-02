Labor Day Tripleheader on Tap for Empire Super Sprints

By Curtis Berleue

(Brewerton, NY) | Labor Day weekend is upon us, and as such is a three day race weekend for the Empire Super Sprints. Friday and Saturday will see stops at the Brewerton and Fulton Speedways, respectively. On Sunday, the tour will head down the thru-way for the highest paying full points event of the season at Utica-Rome Speedway – the $10,000 to win, $500 to start Cole Cup.

Earlier this season, Dylan Swiernik (May) and Larry Wight (July) graced Brewerton Speedway victory lane when the Empire Super Sprints were in town. Through two scheduled events at the Fulton Speedway, the Empire Super Sprints have yet to turn a lap there as Mother Nature was victorious on both occasions. Last season, however, Joe Trenca found himself in victory lane in the tours most recent stop back on October 3.

Sunday’s event at Utica-Rome is the second of two scheduled stops in Vernon, NY. Back on July 2nd, it was again Dylan Swiernik who found himself in victory lane for the $2,500 to win ESS CNY Speedweek event. As this is the 10th running of the Cole Cup, a great field of cars is expected to compete for the $10,000 top prize.

With the CRSA 305 sprints also on the card, Sunday will be a sprint car fans dream. A bonus is also on the line – any competitor that wins both the CRSA A-Main ($3,000) and the ESS A-Main ($10,000) will also earn an extra $5,000 – bringing the total to $18,000! If no one wins both features, a $2,000 point fund will be awarded to the top three drivers that run both features. Drivers will have to bring two separate cars if they want to run both divisions.

As with each ESS event, additional sponsorship helps to make a night of racing a success. Friday’s Donath Motor Worx Dash will be presented by Jakes Grub & Grog, while Saturday’s will be presented by East Coast Sealcoat. Sunday’s Dash at Utica Rome will be run in memory of Tom Patterson.

For gate times, admission prices and a nightly run of events, please visit each tracks website and social pages, along with the Empire Super Sprints social pages. Fans unable to make it to the track can also tune in to FloRacing on Sunday to catch all of the action from Utica-Rome live.

For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), X (@ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, Hoosier Racing Tire, E&V Energy, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Elab Smokers Boutique, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Wilwood Disc Brakes, FX Caprara, Ashley Lynn Winery, Slade Shock Technology, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Bicknell Racing Products, Swagger Factory, PJC Sprayfoam, Donath Motor Worx, Transport Benoit Lafleur, All Star Performance, Stirling Lubricants, Trenca & Co. Realty, Speedway Press, Primal Tee, and Glenn Styres Racing.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Friday, September 4 – Brewerton Speedway – Brewerton, NY ($2,000 to Win)

Saturday, September 5 – Fulton Speedway – Fulton, NY ($2,000 to Win)

Sunday, September 6 – Utica-Rome Speedway – Vernon, NY ($10,000 to Win Cole Cup)