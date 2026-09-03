USAC National Midget Race at Wayne County Cancelled Due to Heat Warning

WAYNE CITY, IL (September 3, 2026) — Officials from the United State Auto Club announced on Thursday the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Car Series event scheduled for Friday at Wayne County Speedway in Illinois has been cancelled due to an extreme heat warning.

With the forecast predicting for extreme heat on Saturday USAC and track officials at Wayne County opted to forego Friday’s activities. The event will not be rescheduled.

The USAC Silver Crown Series is in action at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds in Du Quoin, Illinois on Saturday while the USAC National Midget Series has two more races slated for Labor Day weekend Sunday at Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin for the Fireman’s Nationals before heading south on Monday to Coles County Speedway in Mattoon, Illinois on Monday.