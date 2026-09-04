Haudenschild Wins the Opening Night Feature of the Huset’s Shootout

BRANDON, SD (September 4, 2026) — Sheldon Haudenschild won the opening night feature of the Huset’s Shootout presented by D & I Railroad with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

Haudenschild took the lead from Garet Williamson on lap 12 and held off challenges from Buddy Kofoid and Williamson during the closing stages of the main event for the victory.

WIlliamson, Kofoid, David Gravel, and Carson Macedo rounded out the top five.

Huset’s Shootout presented by D & I Railroad

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Huset’s Speedway

Brandon, South Dakota

Friday, September 4, 2026

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying (2 Laps)

1. 2-David Gravel, 10.625[33]

2. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 10.713[9]

3. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 10.729[2]

4. 23-Garet Williamson, 10.731[19]

5. 16D-Sean Rayhall, 10.766[21]

6. 17B-Bill Balog, 10.768[34]

7. 83-Michael Kofoid, 10.792[20]

8. 17-Spencer Bayston, 10.799[29]

9. 16C-Skylar Gee, 10.800[16]

10. 41-Carson Macedo, 10.825[28]

11. 7S-Chris Windom, 10.826[14]

12. 45X-Ashton Torgerson, 10.841[8]

13. 51-Steven Snyder Jr, 10.859[23]

14. 15-Donny Schatz, 10.863[13]

15. 27-Emerson Axsom, 10.877[12]

16. 3-Kelby Watt, 10.901[5]

17. 8-Jacob Hughes, 10.909[3]

18. 2C-Cole Macedo, 10.920[4]

19. 16-Riley Goodno, 10.920[24]

20. 80P-Jacob Peterson, 10.921[25]

21. 24T-Christopher Thram, 10.929[30]

22. 10-Ryan Timms, 10.936[11]

23. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 10.947[1]

24. 19-Kaleb Johnson, 10.954[7]

25. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 10.966[17]

26. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 10.984[26]

27. 28M-Conner Morrell, 10.988[27]

28. 6-Bryce Lucius, 11.039[32]

29. 44-Chris Martin, 11.043[31]

30. 22M-Rees Moran, 11.098[18]

31. 18T-Tyler Rabenberg, 11.135[15]

32. 9-Dominic Dobesh, 11.157[6]

33. 17D-Ryan Bickett, 11.326[22]

34. 83JR-Sam Henderson, [10]

NOS Energy Drink Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 2-David Gravel[1]

2. 16D-Sean Rayhall[2]

3. 51-Steven Snyder Jr[4]

4. 16C-Skylar Gee[3]

5. 24T-Christopher Thram[6]

6. 8-Jacob Hughes[5]

7. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[7]

8. 44-Chris Martin[8]

9. 17D-Ryan Bickett[9]

The Greatest Store on Dirt Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 1S-Logan Schuchart[1]

2. 17B-Bill Balog[2]

3. 41-Carson Macedo[3]

4. 15-Donny Schatz[4]

5. 10-Ryan Timms[6]

6. 13-Mark Dobmeier[7]

7. 2C-Cole Macedo[5]

DNS: 22M-Rees Moran

DNS: 83JR-Sam Henderson

WIX Filters Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[1]

2. 83-Michael Kofoid[2]

3. 7S-Chris Windom[3]

4. 27-Emerson Axsom[4]

5. 16-Riley Goodno[5]

6. 28M-Conner Morrell[7]

7. 11M-Brendan Mullen[6]

8. 18T-Tyler Rabenberg[8]

Golf Cart Services Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 23-Garet Williamson[1]

2. 17-Spencer Bayston[2]

3. 45X-Ashton Torgerson[3]

4. 19-Kaleb Johnson[6]

5. 3-Kelby Watt[4]

6. 80P-Jacob Peterson[5]

7. 9-Dominic Dobesh[8]

8. 6-Bryce Lucius[7]

Toyota Dash (8 Laps)

1. 23-Garet Williamson[2]

2. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[1]

3. 2-David Gravel[4]

4. 1S-Logan Schuchart[5]

5. 17B-Bill Balog[3]

6. 17-Spencer Bayston[7]

7. 83-Michael Kofoid[8]

8. 16D-Sean Rayhall[6]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps)

1. 2C-Cole Macedo[2]

2. 13-Mark Dobmeier[3]

3. 8-Jacob Hughes[1]

4. 28M-Conner Morrell[4]

5. 11M-Brendan Mullen[7]

6. 44-Chris Martin[9]

7. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[6]

8. 80P-Jacob Peterson[5]

9. 22M-Rees Moran[10]

10. 6-Bryce Lucius[12]

11. 9-Dominic Dobesh[8]

12. 17D-Ryan Bickett[13]

13. 83JR-Sam Henderson[14]

DNS: 18T-Tyler Rabenberg

NOS Energy Drink Feature (35 Laps)

1. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[2]

2. 23-Garet Williamson[1]

3. 83-Michael Kofoid[7]

4. 2-David Gravel[3]

5. 41-Carson Macedo[10]

6. 17-Spencer Bayston[6]

7. 17B-Bill Balog[5]

8. 10-Ryan Timms[18]

9. 1S-Logan Schuchart[4]

10. 27-Emerson Axsom[15]

11. 51-Steven Snyder Jr[9]

12. 2C-Cole Macedo[21]

13. 3-Kelby Watt[20]

14. 7S-Chris Windom[11]

15. 15-Donny Schatz[14]

16. 45X-Ashton Torgerson[12]

17. 24T-Christopher Thram[17]

18. 13-Mark Dobmeier[22]

19. 19-Kaleb Johnson[16]

20. 8-Jacob Hughes[23]

21. 16C-Skylar Gee[13]

22. 16-Riley Goodno[19]

23. 28M-Conner Morrell[24]

24. 16D-Sean Rayhall[8]