IRA Rained Out at the Dodge County Fairgrounds

BEAVER DAM, WI (September 4, 2026) — The Auto Value/Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association event scheduled for Friday at the Dodge County Fairgrounds was rained out. Heavy morning rain showers saturated the racetrack and grounds at Dodge County to the point where they would be unable to get them prepared for race time. IRA and Dodge County officials are working on a potential makeup date in the coming days.

The IRA Sprint Cars next event is scheduled for Saturday at 141 Speedway in Francis Creek, Wisconsin.