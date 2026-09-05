Daggett Wins GLSS Feature at Winston

ROTHBURY, MI (September 4, 2026) — Dustin Daggett kicked off the Labor Day Weekend activities for the Great Lakes Super Sprints by winning thE-Main event Saturday night at Winston Speedway.

Daggett, from Portland, Michigan, led all 25-laps in route to the victory. Max Stambaugh, Gregg Dalman, Phil Gressman, and Chase Ridenour rounded out the top five.

The final point race of the season for the GLSS full tour and Michigan point standings takes place Sunday at Crystal Motor Speedway in Crystal, Michigan.

Great Lakes Super Sprints

Winston Speedway

Rothbury, Michigan

Saturday, September 5, 2026

Ti22 Performance Qualifying (99 Laps)

1. 13-Van Gurley Jr, 13.646[4]

2. 85-Dustin Daggett, 13.689[1]

3. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 13.948[3]

4. 38-Chase Ridenour, 13.958[10]

5. 24-Kobe Allison, 14.139[19]

6. 49T-Gregg Dalman, 14.165[14]

7. 66-Chase Dunham, 14.166[16]

8. 7C-Phil Gressman, 14.203[8]

9. 5I-John Ivy, 14.229[2]

10. 88N-Frank Neill, 14.394[17]

11. 13T-Andy Teunessen, 14.507[12]

12. 23-Devon Dobie, 14.573[18]

13. 20I-Kelsey Ivy, 14.589[11]

14. 49-Brian Ruhlman, 14.600[7]

15. 18-Brian Razum, 14.701[5]

16. 42D-Dylan Miller, 14.894[6]

17. 3A-Mike Astrauskas, 14.936[20]

18. 67-Kevin Martens, 14.988[9]

19. 27K-Zac Broughman, 15.473[13]

20. 31-Jim Girard, 16.188[15]

Engler Machine Tool Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 38-Chase Ridenour[2]

2. 66-Chase Dunham[3]

3. 13-Van Gurley Jr[1]

4. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[5]

5. 88N-Frank Neill[4]

6. 27K-Zac Broughman[7]

7. 42D-Dylan Miller[6]

Beacon Bridge Markets Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 85-Dustin Daggett[1]

2. 7C-Phil Gressman[3]

3. 24-Kobe Allison[2]

4. 13T-Andy Teunessen[4]

5. 3A-Mike Astrauskas[6]

6. 31-Jim Girard[7]

7. 49-Brian Ruhlman[5]

Northwood University Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 71H-Max Stambaugh[1]

2. 49T-Gregg Dalman[2]

3. 5I-John Ivy[3]

4. 23-Devon Dobie[4]

5. 67-Kevin Martens[6]

6. 18-Brian Razum[5]

MacAllister CAT Feature (25 Laps)

1. 85-Dustin Daggett[3]

2. 71H-Max Stambaugh[5]

3. 49T-Gregg Dalman[4]

4. 7C-Phil Gressman[2]

5. 38-Chase Ridenour[6]

6. 24-Kobe Allison[8]

7. 5I-John Ivy[9]

8. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[10]

9. 88N-Frank Neill[13]

10. 13-Van Gurley Jr[7]

11. 3A-Mike Astrauskas[14]

12. 67-Kevin Martens[15]

13. 13T-Andy Teunessen[11]

14. 49-Brian Ruhlman[20]

15. 18-Brian Razum[18]

16. 27K-Zac Broughman[16]

17. 42D-Dylan Miller[19]

18. 23-Devon Dobie[12]

19. 31-Jim Girard[17]

20. 66-Chase Dunham[1]