Abreu Adds Another Skagit Nationals Title

ALGER, WA (September 5, 2026) — For the third year in a row Rico Abreu was victorious during the Skagit Nationals with the Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing series at Skagit Speedway.

Abreu traded the lead with Tanner Thorson and waited out a lengthy red flag after Trey Starks flipped into the catch fence in turn three racing for position with Aaron Reutzel. Once Starks walked away from the car under his own power and the fence was repaired Abreu drove away for the victory worth $126,000.

Reutzel, Thorson, Justin Sanderson and Giovanni Scelzi rounded out the top five.

Skagit Nationals

Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing

Skagit Speedway

Alger, Washington

Saturday, September 5, 2026

TJ Forged Qualifier #1 (10 Laps)

1. 87-Aaron Reutzel[1]

2. 24D-Danny Sams III[2]

3. 2XM-Max Mittry[5]

4. 21P-Robbie Price[3]

5. 9-Daison Pursley[4]

6. 10L-Tyler Thompson[6]

7. 21L-Landon Brooks[8]

8. 77A-Levi Klatt[7]

9. 95R-Dan Reynold[9]

DMI Qualifier #2 (10 Laps)

1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[1]

2. 4-Kasey Kahne[2]

3. 19-Brent Marks[3]

4. 21-James McFadden[4]

5. 5-Dominic Scelzi[6]

6. 11DB-Colin Mackey[5]

7. 91-Chase Goetz[7]

8. 27C-Camden Robustelli[8]

BR Motorsports Qualifier #3 (10 Laps)

1. 2X-Justin Sanders[1]

2. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[2]

3. 26R-Levi Hillier[3]

4. 18-Jason Solwold[5]

5. 1C-Colton Heath[4]

6. 66-Tanner Holm[6]

7. 95-Justin Youngquist[7]

8. 29K-Levi Kuntz[8]

Rod End Supply Qualifier #4 (10 Laps)

1. 26-Justin Peck[1]

2. 55-Kerry Madsen[2]

3. 10-Dominic Gorden[4]

4. 9R-Chase Randall[3]

5. 8-Devon Borden[6]

6. 17GP-Brock Zearfoss[5]

7. 42-Sye Lynch[7]

8. 5X-Cole Danell[8]

Winters Performance B-Main (15 Laps)

1. 9-Daison Pursley[1]

2. 8-Devon Borden[4]

3. 5-Dominic Scelzi[3]

4. 10L-Tyler Thompson[5]

5. 1C-Colton Heath[2]

6. 21L-Landon Brooks[9]

7. 11DB-Colin Mackey[6]

8. 77A-Levi Klatt[13]

9. 42-Sye Lynch[12]

10. 29K-Levi Kuntz[15]

11. 95-Justin Youngquist[11]

12. 5X-Cole Danell[16]

13. 95R-Dan Reynold[17]

14. 17GP-Brock Zearfoss[8]

15. 66-Tanner Holm[7]

16. 91-Chase Goetz[10]

17. 27C-Camden Robustelli[14]

Interstate Batteries A-Main (40 Laps)

1. 24-Rico Abreu[2]

2. 87-Aaron Reutzel[6]

3. 88-Tanner Thorson[1]

4. 2X-Justin Sanders[5]

5. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[11]

6. 24D-Danny Sams III[9]

7. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[8]

8. 4-Kasey Kahne[10]

9. 13-Tanner Holmes[4]

10. 26-Justin Peck[7]

11. 19-Brent Marks[14]

12. 21-James McFadden[18]

13. 9-Daison Pursley[21]

14. 26R-Levi Hillier[15]

15. 10-Dominic Gorden[16]

16. 55-Kerry Madsen[12]

17. 9R-Chase Randall[20]

18. 2XM-Max Mittry[13]

19. 21P-Robbie Price[17]

20. 10L-Tyler Thompson[24]

21. 18-Jason Solwold[19]

22. 8-Devon Borden[22]

23. 5-Dominic Scelzi[23]

24. 55X-Trey Starks[3]