World of Outlaws Cancel Belleville High Banks Event, Turn Focus to Dodge City

From Alex Nienten

(September 6, 2026) — The World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series is altering its upcoming schedule, canceling Friday’s event at the Belleville High Banks and turning its focus to the Saturday, Sept. 12, Gunslinger Stampede at Dodge City Raceway Park in Kansas and the Monday, Sept. 14, Rocky Mountain Rumble at El Paso County Raceway in Colorado.

After an attempt to work through internal issues at World Racing Group surrounding this event, World of Outlaws officials decided to cancel the Belleville High Banks race for Friday, Sept. 11, 2026.

That means the next World of Outlaws race is Saturday, Sept. 12, at Dodge City Raceway Park, marking a return to the Kansas track for the first time since 2020. The Greatest Show on Dirt then heads to Calhan, CO, on Monday, Sept. 14, for only the second time in series history.

SLS Promotions will automatically refund those who purchased tickets in advance. Please note, refunds can take 7-10 business days.